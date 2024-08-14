Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Microondas con extractor de 1.7p³ Over-the-Range con EasyClean®

Microondas con extractor de 1.7p³ Over-the-Range con EasyClean®

LMV1764ST

Microondas con extractor de 1.7p³ Over-the-Range con EasyClean®

Front View

EasyClean® Interior

EasyClean® Interior

¿Derrames? ¿Salpicaduras? No te preocupes. El interior EasyClean® de LG resiste manchas y acumulación, por lo que limpiar tu microondas no tiene que ser una tarea complicada. Simplemente límpialo con un paño húmedo, sin necesidad de productos químicos ni fregar, ¡sin problema alguno!

Energy Savings Key

Energy Savings Key

Ahorra energía apagando la pantalla cuando no esté en uso. La pantalla se apagará automáticamente si la unidad no está activa durante 5 minutos. Cuando esta función está activada, el consumo de energía se reduce a menos de 0.1W.

One Touch Settings

One Touch Settings

Facilita la cocción y calentamiento de una variedad de alimentos, desde una taza de café hasta nuggets de pollo.

P.

 ¿Cómo puedo limpiar el interior del microondas?         

R.

Para limpiar el microondas, desconecta el enchufe, limpia el interior con un paño húmedo y vuelve a intentar calentarlo. Si tienes problemas con la calefacción o el suministro de energía, llama al servicio técnico de LG para una inspección

P.

¿Qué es la función InstaView en los microondas LG?         

R.

La función InstaView permite ver el interior del microondas sin abrir la puerta. Al golpear dos veces en el panel de vidrio, se vuelve transparente, facilitando la supervisión de la cocción

P.

¿Cómo ajustar la potencia y el tiempo de cocción en un microondas LG?         

R.

Consulta el manual del propietario para obtener instrucciones específicas según tu modelo. En general, puedes ajustar la potencia y el tiempo utilizando los controles en el panel frontal.

P.

¿Qué precauciones de seguridad debo seguir al usar el microondas?         

R.

No coloques objetos metálicos en el microondas.
No utilices recipientes sellados herméticamente.
Mantén el microondas limpio y libre de residuos para evitar problemas de funcionamiento.

P.

¿Cuál es la capacidad promedio de los microondas LG?         

R.

Las capacidades varían según el modelo, pero en general, los microondas LG ofrecen capacidades de entre 0.7 a 2.2 pies cúbicos.

P.

Cómo descongelar alimentos en el microondas?         

R.

Utiliza la función de descongelamiento según las instrucciones del manual. Asegúrate de girar o voltear los alimentos durante el proceso para un descongelamiento uniforme.

P.

¿Qué es la tecnología Smart Inverter en los microondas LG?         

R.

La tecnología Smart Inverter ajusta automáticamente la potencia de cocción para lograr resultados precisos y uniformes.

P.

¿Puedo calentar líquidos en el microondas?         

R.

Sí, pero ten cuidado al calentar líquidos como sopas o bebidas para evitar derrames o salpicaduras.

DIMENSIONES

LMV1764ST
CAPACIDAD
1.7p³
DIMENSIONES
29.88 x 16.44 x 15.69
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
EasyCleanᵀᴹ
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
Descongelación automática

ESPECIFICACIONES

  • Categoría

    Solo MWO

  • Vidrio de la puerta

    Transparente

  • Tipo de apertura de la puerta

    Giro lateral de la puerta

  • Color de la carcasa exterior

    Negro

  • Acabado de la puerta / Teclado

    STS

  • Tamaño de la cavidad (pies cúbicos)

    1.7

  • Potencia del microondas

    1000W

  • Lámparas

    Sí - Incandescente de 30W

  • Iluminación de la cavidad

    Sí - Incandescente de 30W

  • Iluminación de la superficie de cocción (Base)

    Encendido/Apagado

  • Niveles de potencia de la superficie de cocción (Base)

    Sí (rectangular) - Removible

  • Bandeja de metal negra

    Sí - Plato de vidrio (redondeado)

  • Bandeja para microondas

    DDS

  • Tipo de plato giratorio (acción)

    12.6 pulgadas (320 mm)

  • Aire hacia la habitación / Techo

    300 CFM

  • Capacidad del ventilador de escape

    Sí - 1 unidad

  • Filtro de aire de escape / Grasa (conjunto de conductos)

    3 (Alto/Bajo/Apagado)

  • Eléctrico

    120/60

  • Voltaje/Frecuencia de entrada

    14.0A/1600W

CARACTERISTICAS

  • Pantalla

    LED blanco

  • Color de la pantalla

  • Cocción sensorizada

    Sí - Descongelamiento automático/Tiempo

  • Recalentado sensorizado

  • Descongelamiento automático / Descongelamiento express

  • Combinación automática rápida

  • Agregar 30 segundos

  • Favoritos

  • Más

  • Reloj

  • Temporizador de cocina

    N.D.

  • Cocción en etapas

  • Opciones (configuración personalizada)

  • Iniciar/Ingresar

  • Atrás

  • Turbo

  • Ventilador alto/bajo/apagado

    N.D.

  • Configuración automática de la hora

    Encendido/Apagado

  • Salchicha

  • Nuggets de pollo

  • Cocción táctil automática

  • Verduras frescas

  • Verduras congeladas

  • Arroz

  • Cazuela

  • Recalentamiento táctil automático

  • Plato de cena

  • Sopa / Salsa

  • Cazuela

  • Panecillo

  • Palomitas táctiles automáticas

  • Patatas táctiles automáticas

  • Productos horneados

  • Recalentado de pizza

  • Bebida

  • Pizza para microondas

  • Descongelamiento automático / Peso y tiempo de descongelamiento

    N.D.

  • Carne

  • Descongelamiento por tiempo

  • Descongelamiento programado

    N.D.

  • Descongelamiento rápido

  • Solo 1 libra rápido

  • Descongelamiento express

  • Fundir

  • Mantequilla/margarina

    N.D.

  • Mantequilla

  • Chocolate

  • Queso

  • Malvaviscos

  • Malvavisco

  • Reloj Encendido/Apagado

FUNCIÓN DE ACCESORIOS

  • Conjunto de accesorios

PESOS Y DIMENSIONES

  • Ancho

    20 11/16

  • Altura

    10 5/16

  • Profundidad

    14 3/16

  • Ancho

    29 7/8

  • Altura (frontal)

    15 11/16

  • Altura (trasera)

    16 5/16

  • Profundidad

    15 9/16

  • Empacado (mm)

    853x527x493

  • Empacado (pulgadas)

    33 9/16x20 12/16x19 7/16

  • Cantidad en contenedor

    330 sets/40ft

  • Peso neto (lbs)

    48.5lbs

  • Peso de envío (lbs)

    60.4lbs

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Disfruta este producto cerca de ti.
Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 