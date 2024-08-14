Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Serie TR3BF

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Serie TR3BF

75TR3BF-B

Serie TR3BF

(0)
75TR3BF-B
Más interactivo aumentando la sinergia

Más interactivo aumentando la sinergia

Con la tecnología táctil de vanguardia, la serie TR3BF es compatible con las funciones multitáctiles y escritura ofrecen un dibujo preciso y una calidad táctil auténtica.
Además los navegadores web son compatibles con la comunicación y con el aprendizaje interactivo, lo que te ayudará a dirigir tu negocio hacia el éxito.
Función multitáctil y escritura
EXPERIENCIA TÁCTIL Y ESCRITURA GENUINA

Función multitáctil y escritura

La serie TR3BF puede usar simultáneamente hasta 20 puntos de la función multitáctil y 10 puntos de escritura, como también dos tipos de lápices stylus. Esta función ofrece una experiencia semejante a la de escribir en una pizarra y hace que la colaboración sea mucho más sencilla.
Borrado con la palma
EXPERIENCIA TÁCTIL Y ESCRITURA GENUINA

Borrado con la palma

En la Serie TR3BF puedes borrar fácilmente textos e imágenes escritos en la pantalla con tus propias manos. Esto no solo es más fácil que borrar con el lápiz, sino que también se percibe más natural, como si estuvieras borrando una pizarra real.
Air Class
FÁCIL DE CONECTAR Y COMPARTIR

Air Class

LG BID involucran a los estudiantes en la clase. Air Class admite conexiones de hasta 30 estudiantes y ofrece reuniones interactivas para todos los dispositivos móviles en la misma red, proporcionando una variedad de herramientas como votar, responder y compartir el texto del proyecto.
Compartir pantalla
FÁCIL DE CONECTAR Y COMPARTIR

Compartir pantalla

La Serie TR3BF te permite compartir pantallas y contenido fácilmente con computadoras portátiles y otros dispositivos móviles. Esto hace que las reuniones y las clases sean lo más eficientes y envolventes posible.
Kit OPS integrado
FÁCIL DE CONECTAR Y COMPARTIR

Kit OPS integrado

La serie TR3BF es compatible con las ranuras OPS, lo que te permite montar de manera fácil y cómoda el escritorio OPS en la parte posterior de la placa digital sin las molestias de tener que conectarse a un escritorio externo, lo que te permite utilizar funciones más ampliadas.
Navegador Web
EXPERIENCIA AMIGABLE PARA EL USUARIO

Navegador Web

La serie TR3BF puede usar el navegador web Chrome que está integrado en el sistema operativo Android para buscar en la web de forma fácil y rápida, sin necesidad de conectarse a un escritorio externo.
Todo en uno
EXPERIENCIA AMIGABLE PARA EL USUARIO

Todo en uno

La Serie TR3BF integra las aplicaciones Android y Note en una SoC de alto rendimiento, sin PC.
Calidad de imagen superior

Varios tamaños con Ultra HD

El uso de la resolución UHD te permitirá ver los detalles a una resolución cuatro veces mayor que la FHD, incluso cuando está ampliada. Varios contenidos, como documentos, imágenes y videos, se exhiben sin distorsiones en la calidad de la imagen, lo cual es especialmente importante en un entorno educativo y colaborativo.
Color verdadero, vista envolvente
Calidad de imagen superior

Color verdadero, vista envolvente

La Serie TR3BF muestra el contenido multimedia para los asistentes de forma más vívida. El panel IPS transmite claramente el contenido desde varios ángulos, independientemente de dónde estén sentados los participantes. Cada píxel del panel IPS reproduce el color de la imagen real, sin ninguna distorsión.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    75

  • Tecnología de paneles

    IPS

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Directo

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución nativa

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    60Hz

  • Brillo

    370nit (Typ., without Glass)

  • Relación de contraste

    1,100:1

  • Dinámica CR

    NO

  • Gama de colores

    NTSC 68%

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178º x 178º

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    1.07 mil millones de colores

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    8ms (G to G)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    Haze 25%

  • Vida útil

    30.000 horas (mín.)

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    16/7

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    NO / SÍ

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ (3ea)

  • Entrada HDMI (Versión HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    NO

  • Entrada DVI-D

    NO

  • Entrada RGB

  • Entrada de audio

  • Entrada RS232C

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Entrada de infrarrojos

    NO

  • Entrada USB

    USB3.0 tipo A (3ea), USB2.0 tipo A (3ea)

  • Salida de HDMI

  • Salida de DP

    NO

  • Salida de audio

  • USB táctil

    USB2.0 tipo B (2ea)

  • Salida de altavoz externo

    NO

  • Salida RS232C

    NO

  • Salida RJ45 (LAN)

    NO

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Color del marco

    Black

  • Ancho del marco

    T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    53.0Kg

  • Peso empaquetado

    85.0Kg

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1709 x 1020 x 86mm

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1950 x 1266 x 285mm

  • Manija

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    800 x 400 mm

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Memoria interna (eMMC)

    16 GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

  • Sensor de temperatura

    NO

  • Sensor de brillo automático

    NO

  • Indicador de encendido

  • Llave local de operación

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Imagen del logotipo de arranque

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Compartir pantalla

  • Configuración de clonación de datos

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

    NO

  • modo PM

    NO

  • Despertador en LAN

    NO

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    NO

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10 % to 80 %

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Energía integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    175W

  • Máx.

    294W

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    597 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1003 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Apagado

    0.5W

SONIDO

  • Altavoz (incorporado)

    SÍ (12W x 2)

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ErP/Energy Star

    SÍ / NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE OPERACIONES

  • Compatible con tipo OPS

    SÍ (ranura)

  • Potencia OPS integrada

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • Connected Care

    NO

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • Opcional

    NO

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Recubrimiento conformado (tablero de potencia)

CARACTERÍSTICA DEDICADA - TÁCTIL

  • Tamaño de objeto disponible para tocar

    Ø3 mm ↑

  • Tiempo de respuesta (aplicación 'Paint' en PC con Windows 10)

    10ms ↓

  • Precisión (típ.)

    ±1.5mm

  • Interfaz

    USB2.0

  • Espesor del vidrio protector

    4mm (Anti-Glare)

  • Transmisión del vidrio protector

    0.87

  • Soporte del sistema operativo

    Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • Punto multitáctil

    Máx. 20 puntos

CARACTERÍSTICA DEDICADA - CREAR TABLERO

  • CPU

    Dual core A73+Dual core A53

  • GPU

    Dual Core Mail G51

  • Memoria (RAM)

    3 GB

  • Almacenamiento

    16 GB

  • Wifi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac

  • LAN

    LAN Gigabit

  • Bluetooth

    bluetooth 4.0

  • Versión del sistema operativo (Android)

    Android 8

Qué opina la gente

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Disfruta este producto cerca de ti.
Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 