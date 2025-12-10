About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Monitor FHD LED de 19"

Monitor FHD LED de 19"

19M38L-B
Front view
Right side view
Left side view
Left side over view
Side view
Rear view
Back view of port
Port zoom view
Front view
Right side view
Left side view
Left side over view
Side view
Rear view
Back view of port
Port zoom view

Características principales

  • Flicker Safe
  • Control en pantalla
  • Screen Split 2.0 (Modo PIP)
  • Modo de debilidad del color
  • Ahorro de energía inteligente
Más
Protege tus ojos y visualiza cómodamente

Protege tus ojos y visualiza cómodamente 

¿Sabías que tus ojos se ven afectados por los parpadeos del monitor aunque no los hayas visto? Con el tiempo, el trabajo, los juegos y ver películas pueden provocar fatiga y cansancio ocular. Pero, Flicker Safe y el Modo Lectura ayudan a maximizar el confort visual protegiendo tus ojos de la dañina luz azul y reduciendo el nivel de parpadeo casi a cero.

Preestablece opciones personalizadas con un solo click

Preestablece opciones personalizadas con un solo click

OnScreen Control te permite modificar la configuración de tu pantalla con unos pocos clics sin forzar los botones físicos integrados en el monitor. My Display Presets ofrece un modo de imagen personalizado para un software específico. Se ha aplicado automáticamente al modo imagen ya preestablecido. No es necesario seleccionar el modo de imagen cada vez.

*La imagen del producto son solo con fines ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real.

Ofrece una mejor visión a los débiles.

Ofrece Visión de Color Mejorada para la debilidad visual del color.

Los algoritmos de revisión del color se utilizan para ayudar a que las personas con debilidad cromática que tienen dificultades para distinguir ciertas gamas de colores puedan ver todo el contenido importante.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANTALLA

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:09

  • Tipo de panel

    TN

  • Tratamiento de superficies

    Antideslumbrante ,3H

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5ms

  • Resolución

    1366 x 768

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.3mm x 0.3mm

  • Profundidad de color (número de colores)

    16.7M colors

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    90/65

  • Brillo (Típ.) [cd/m²]

    200cd/m2

  • Relación de contraste (típ.)

    Mega

  • Gama de colores (mín.)

    72%

  • Tamaño [cm]

    48.26cm

CONECTIVIDAD

  • D-Sub

  • DVI-D

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Debilidad del color

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

    Ahorro de energía inteligente

  • A prueba de parpadeos

  • Modo Lector

MECÁNICO

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    75 x 75

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    441.3 x167.8 x350.2

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    441.3 x 57.3 x 278.1

  • Peso en el envío [kg]

    2.1kg

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    1.9kg

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Consumo de energía (modo de reposo)

    0.3W

  • Consumo (DC Off)

    0.3W

  • Entrada CA

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo

    Adaptador

ACCESORIO

  • D-Sub

  • HDMI

APLICACIÓN SW

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Qué opina la gente

Especial para ti