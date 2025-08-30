Monitor UHD 4K IPS DE 27" con VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
27UP650K-W
Características principales

  • 27-inch UHD 4K IPS display
  • DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • AMD FreeSync™
  • Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer
  • Tilt, Height and Pivot Adjustable Stand
Escena de juegos con claridad y detalles excepcionales en la pantalla LG UHD 4K

Detalles dominados

El monitor LG UHD 4K te permite disfrutar de contenido 4K y HDR como siempre lo has soñado.

Inmersión en pantalla grande

27 IPS UHD 4K (3840x2160)

Diseño prácticamente sin bordes en 3 lados"

Colores vívidos y HDR

DCI-P3 95 % (típico)

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Característica

"AMD FreeSync™

Inclinación, altura y pivote "

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

HDR limpio y brillante

El monitor es compatible con VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 con brillo y contraste de amplio rango, lo que permite una inmersión visual espectacular en los últimos juegos, películas e imágenes HDR.

  • SDR

    *Las imágenes se simularon para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

  • HDR
  • SDR
  • Efecto HDR activado

Efecto HDR en contenido SDR

El monitor LG UHD 4K HDR puede transformar virtualmente el contenido estándar en video de calidad HDR directamente en la pantalla. Ayuda a mejorar el mapeo de tonos y la luminancia del contenido SDR para una experiencia similar a HDR.

*Las imágenes se simularon para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

IPS con DCI-P3 95 % Oferta típica de colores verdaderos y vista amplia

IPS con DCI-P3 95 % (típico)

Colores verdaderos y vista amplia

La pantalla IPS con una cobertura del 95 % del espectro DCI-P3 ofrece una precisión de color excepcional y un amplio ángulo de visión, por lo que ofrece colores de alta fidelidad para reproducir escenas vívidas y ayudarlo a divertirse lo suficiente con el contenido de entretenimiento.

*Las imágenes se simularon para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

Mejora los juegos hasta 4K y HDR

Experiencia de juego inmersiva

27UP650 impulsa la nueva era de la experiencia de juego de video 4K HDR, no solo brindando emoción con una imagen decente, sino también ayudándote a ganar batallas con AMD FreeSync™, Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync y Black Stabilizer.

Experiencia inmersiva en juegos de video 4K HDR

*Las imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Puede diferir del uso real.

AMD FreeSync ofrece movimiento fluido y rápido
AMD FreeSync™

Movimiento fluido y rápido

Con la tecnología AMD FreeSync™, los jugadores pueden experimentar un movimiento fluido y sin interrupciones en juegos de alta resolución y ritmo rápido. Reduce virtualmente el desgarro y el parpadeo de la pantalla.

*Las imágenes se simularon para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Puede diferir del uso real.

*Comparación del modo OFF" (imagen de la izquierda) y AMD FreeSync™"

  • Convencional
  • DAS

Reacciona más rápido ante los oponentes

Reduce el retraso de entrada con Dynamic Action Sync para que ayude a los jugadores a captar momentos críticos en tiempo real.

*El modo convencional ilustra que el modelo no es compatible con la función Dynamic Action Sync (DAS).

  • APAGADO

  • ENCENDIDO

Ataque primero en la oscuridad

El estabilizador negro ayuda a los jugadores a evitar a los francotiradores que se esconden en los lugares más oscuros y a escapar rápidamente de las situaciones cuando explota el flash.

*Las imágenes se simularon para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

Disfruta de contenidos 4K y HDR

Con una claridad y realismo excepcionales

de forma vívida y realista

Explora contenido HDR de múltiples servicios de transmisión. Además, puedes disfrutar de un brillo intenso y una amplia gama de colores cuando juegas en un monitor LG UHD 4K con tecnología VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 compatible con el espacio de color DCI-P3.

El monitor permite a los usuarios disfrutar de contenidos 4K y HDR

*El control remoto NO está incluido en el paquete.

*La imagen del modo convencional muestra que el modelo no es compatible con la función Dynamic Action Sync (DAS).

El OnScreen Control ofrece una interfaz de usuario más sencilla
Control en pantalla

Inferfaz de usuario más sencilla

Puedes personalizar el espacio de trabajo al dividir la pantalla o ajustar las opciones básicas del monitor solo con unos clics del ratón.

*Para descargar la versión más reciente de Control en pantalla, visite LG.COM.

*Las imágenes del producto y el Control en pantalla en el video son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real y del Control en pantalla real.

Diseño ergonómico

Fácil y cómodo

El soporte One-Click facilita la instalación sin ningún otro equipo y permite ajustar de forma flexible la inclinación, la altura y el pivote de la pantalla para colocarla en la posición óptima para usted.

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    27"

  • Resolución

    (3840 x 2160)

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:09

  • Gama de colores (típ.)

    DCI-P3 95 % (CIE1976)

  • Brillo (Típ.) [cd/m²]

    (Típ.) 400 cd/m²

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5 ms (GtG en Faster)

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación/Altura/Pivote

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del producto

    UHD

  • Año

    2021

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    27"

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:09

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5 ms (GtG en Faster)

  • Resolución

    (3840 x 2160)

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0,1554 x 0,1554

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178˚(der./izq.), 178˚(ext./pr.)

  • Brillo (Típ.) [cd/m²]

    (Típ.) 400 cd/m²

  • Relación de contraste (típ.)

    1200:1 (típico)

  • Gama de colores (típ.)

    DCI-P3 95 % (CIE1976)

  • Brillo (Mín.) [cd/m²]

    (Mín.) 320 cd/m²

  • Relación de contraste (mín.)

    1000:1 (mín.)

  • Tamaño [cm]

    68.4

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

  • DisplayPort

  • Versión DP

    1.4

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

  • AMD FreeSync

    FreeSync Premium

  • Debilidad del color

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

  • Estabilizador negro

  • Modo Lector

  • Super Resolución+

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    400

  • Efecto HDR

MECÁNICO

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación/Altura/Pivote

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones en el envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    27,3" x 19,5" x 8,4"

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    24,2” x 22,4” x 9,4” (arriba) 24,2” x 18,1” x 9,4” (abajo)

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    24,2" x 14,3" x 1,8"

  • Peso en el envío [kg]

    19,8 libras

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    12,4 libras

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    8,4 libras

ACCESORIO

  • HDMI

  • Cable de alimentación

APLICACIÓN SW

  • Controlador Dual

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

ESTÁNDAR

  • RoHS

