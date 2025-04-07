Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Combo Refrigeradora French Door 22p³ (Net) Smart Inverter Silver + Microondas NeoChef™ Slim 0.7p³ EasyClean™ Negro

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Combo Refrigeradora French Door 22p³ (Net) Smart Inverter Silver + Microondas NeoChef™ Slim 0.7p³ EasyClean™ Negro

Combo Refrigeradora French Door 22p³ (Net) Smart Inverter Silver + Microondas NeoChef™ Slim 0.7p³ EasyClean™ Negro

VS25VVMS20
  • Bundle Image
  • Front view refrigerator with light effects
  • Front view refrigerator without light effects
  • front open door with food refrigerator
  • Front view microondas
  • front view door open wtth food
  • perspective detail view
Bundle Image
Front view refrigerator with light effects
Front view refrigerator without light effects
front open door with food refrigerator
Front view microondas
front view door open wtth food
perspective detail view

Características principales

  • Counter Depth
  • InstaView®
  • NatureFRESH™
  • Recubrimiento de Fácil limpieza EasyClean™
  • Diseño Delgado
  • Luz LED
Más
Productos en este Combo: 2
Front

MS2032GAS

Microondas NeoChef™ Slim 0.7p³ LG MS2032GAS EasyClean™ 700W Negro
Front view

VS25VVNW

Refrigerador Side By Side LG VS25VVNW| LINEARCOOLING™ | 24.5 P3 | Brushed Steel

InstaView®

Toque dos veces y mire dentro

Toque dos veces y vea un 23% más de lo que hay dentro con la última generación de InstaView.

LINEARCooling™

Sellos en Farm Freshness por más tiempo

LinearCooling™ reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura, manteniendo el sabor fresco hasta por 7 días.

*Basado en los resultados de las pruebas de TÜV Rheinland utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG para medir el tiempo que se tardó en lograr una tasa de pérdida de peso del 5% para el pak choi en el estante del compartimento de productos frescos del LGE LinearCooling Modelo GSXV91NSAE. El resultado puede variar durante el uso real.

La vista frontal de un refrigerador InstaView negro con la luz encendida en el interior. El contenido del refrigerador se puede ver a través de la puerta InstaView. Los rayos de luz azul brillan sobre el contenido de la función DoorCooling.

DoorCooling+

Brinda frescura de manera uniforme y más rápida

Las bebidas están más frías y los alimentos se mantienen más frescos con el rendimiento uniforme y más rápido de DoorCooling+™.

*Basado en los resultados de las pruebas de TÜV Rheinland usando el método de prueba interna de LG comparando el tiempo para que la temperatura del recipiente de agua colocado en la canasta superior caiga entre DoorCooling+™ y Non-DoorCooling+™ modelos. Solo modelos aplicables.
*Las imágenes del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Se supone que DoorCooling+™ se detiene cuando se abre la puerta.

Un video comienza con una vista de cerca del panel "Hygiene Fresh+" en el refrigerador. Varias bacterias vuelan y luego todo es absorbido por el panel "Hygiene Fresh+" y una luz brilla a través del panel.
Hygiene Fresh+

Minimice las bacterias y los olores, maximice la frescura

Mantén tu nevera limpia con Hygiene Fresh+, que desodoriza y elimina hasta el 99,999% de las bacterias.

*Bacterias: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae.
*Confirmado por Intertek en todos los procesos y resultados, Protocolo de prueba ISO 27447.
*Se contó el número de bacterias antes y después de una reacción de cuatro horas realizada mediante la inyección de 0,2 ml de solución bacteriana en el filtro antibacteriano.
*El rendimiento de eliminación de bacterias es el resultado de la prueba de laboratorio en el que se contaron las bacterias inyectadas directamente en el filtro.
*Los resultados pueden variar en condiciones reales de uso.
*La luz azul en la imagen de arriba es solo para fines ilustrativos.

Hay un horno de microondas en la cocina e íconos que representan tres características clave.

Limpieza sin esfuerzo, resultados impecables

Limpieza sin esfuerzo, resultados impecables

EasyClean™ elimina el 99.99% de las bacterias. Simplemente rocía el interior con agua y elimina cualquier residuo sin esfuerzo, sin necesidad de detergentes o productos químicos agresivos.

*Basado en la prueba de actividad y eficacia antibacteriana de SGS (2017.08) siguiendo el estándar de producto antibacteriano JIS Z 2801:2010, se ha confirmado que el valor de actividad antibacteriana contra Escherichia coli y Staphylococcus aureus es de al menos 5,9 (equivalente a 99,999%).

Diseño minimalista, Práctico espacio

Dado su diseño elegante y tamaño compacto, se integra perfectamente en la decoración de cualquier cocina, al mismo tiempo que ofrece un amplio espacio para platos altos o anchos.

Alrededor del producto se representa un gráfico formado por líneas que describen el tamaño reducido del producto.

El brillo se une a la funcionalidad: Luz LED y diseño práctico

La LED blanca en el interior ilumina el estado de los alimentos con mayor intensidad para facilitar el control. Opera el NeoChef™ con un toque simple de tu dedo en la superficie lisa.

La comida se cocina en el interior con función LED en la cocina donde las luces están apagadas.

Resumen

Imprimir
Capacidad del horno (L)
20
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof.) (mm)
454 x 261 x 328
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
EasyClean
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
Luz LED y diseno practico

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Marca

LG

País de origen

China

Color de la puerta

Negro

Diseño de la puerta

Dividido

EasyClean

Tipo de instalación

Encimera

Color Exterior

Negro

Capacidad del horno (L)

20

Tipo

Solo

CARACTERÍSTICAS DE CONVENIENCIA

Añadir 30 segundos

Bloqueo para niños

Señal acústica de finalización

EasyClean

Temporizador de cocina

No

Ajuste del tiempo

No

Activación/desactivación de la plataforma giratoria

No

CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL HORNO MICROONDAS

Tipo de luz interior

LED

Cómo cocinar

Automático+Manual

Consumo de energía de microondas (W)

1050

Niveles de energía de microondas (W)

10

Potencia de salida de microondas (W)

700

Capacidad del horno (L)

20

Smart Inverter

No

Consumo total de energía (W)

1050

Tamaño de la plataforma giratoria (mm)

245

CARACTERÍSTICAS DE CONTROL

Pantalla de control

LED

Ubicación del control

Lado derecho

Tipo de control

Panel Táctil

MODOS DE COCCIÓN

Freídora de aire

No

Auto Cocción

Recalentado automático

Hornear

No

Horneado por convección

No

Descongelar

Deshidratar

No

Parrilla

No

Descongelar inverter

No

Derretir

No

Memoria de cocción

No

Probar

No

Asar

No

Sensor de cocción

No

Recalentamiento del sensor

No

Cocción lenta

No

Ablandar

No

Convección rápida

No

Parrilla rápida

No

Etapa de cocción

No

Cocción al vapor

No

Calentar

No

DISEÑO/ACABADO

Diseño de cavidad

Cuadrado

Color de la puerta

Negro

Diseño de la puerta de cristal

Neblina

Diseño exterior

WideView tradicional

Color interior

Gris

Color Exterior

Negro

Acabado de a prueba de huellas

No

DIMENSIONES/PESO

Peso de envío (kg)

13

Dimensión de la cavidad (An. x Alt. x Prof.) (mm)

319 x 218 x 294

Dimensiones del embalaje (An. x Alt. x Prof.) (mm)

540 x 386 x 292

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof.) (mm)

454 x 261 x 328

Peso del producto (kg)

11.5

POTENCIA/CALIFICACIONES

Potencia (W)

700

Suministro de energía requerido (voltios/Hz)

120V / 60Hz

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Etiqueta NFC

No

SmartDiagnosis

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

ACCESORIOS

Bandeja de vidrio (ea)

1

Aro de rotación (ea)

1

Manual del usuario (ea)

1

UPC CODE

UPC Code

8806084128102

Resumen

Imprimir

Dimension (mm)

VS25VVNW
Total Volumen Bruto(L) (Aplicado únicamente para Ecuador)
694
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
ThinQ™
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
Compresor Smart Inverter

Tecla especial

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

Tipo de Compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter (BLDC)

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Tipo de producto

Doble

Estándar/Profundidad de la encimera

Profundidad de la repisa

Clasificación Energética

A

CAPACIDAD

Total Volumen Neto(L) (Aplicado únicamente para Ecuador)

647

Total Volumen Bruto(L) (Aplicado únicamente para Ecuador)

694

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Alarma de puerta

Pantalla LED interna

Sí (LED Display)

Congelado Exprés

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso de paquete (kg)

138

Peso del producto (kg)

128

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

Cleaning Time

No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Máquina Manual de Hacer hielo

1 palanca 1 bandeja

Dispensador solo de agua

No

Dispensador de hielo y agua

No

Máquina de hielo automática

No

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

No Disponible

Luz del dispensador

No

Máquina de hielo doble

No

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

N/A

Nombre de modelo de filtrar agua

No

Sistema de filtrar agua

No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Material de puerta

PET

Acabado (puerta)

Prime Silver

Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

Blanco (gavetainterior)

Tipo de manija

Bolsillo horizontal

Contour puerta

Contour

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de Compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter (BLDC)

Comsuno de energía (kWh/año)

489

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Cesta de Puerta_Transparente

4

Luz del refrigerador

LED superior

Bandeja de Cristal_templado

3

Hygiene Fresh+

Caja de las verduras

Sí (2)

Cajón de los vegetales (Fresh Converter)

No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

UPC CODE

UPC Code

8806084408532

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Cesta de Puerta_Transparente

4

Luz del Congelador

LED superior

Bandeja de Cristal_templado

3

Cajón_de_congelador

2 transparentes

Tipo de puerta

Movimiento lateral

Qué opina la gente

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Disfruta este producto cerca de ti.

Especial para ti

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 