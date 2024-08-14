Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GT29WDC

GT29WDC
Ganador del Premio J.D Power

Ganador del Premio J.D Power*

"Los mejores en Satisfacción de Consumidor con Refrigeradoras French Door."

*LG recibió la certificación de Estudios de Satisfacción a Consumidores para refrigeradoras y lavaplatos, Visita jdpower.com/awards.
*Aplica solo para Panamá.

Moist Balance Crisper™

Moist Balance Crisper™

El Moist Balance Crisper™ es una rejilla especial que garantiza la frescura de tus alimentos controlando la humedad de los compartimientos en el refrigerador.

Facilidad de Almacenamiento
Fabrica de Hielos Moving Ice Maker

Facilidad de Almacenamiento

Usted podrá mover y retirar la bandeja de hielos cada que requiera mayor espacio en el congelador.
Bandeja extraíble

Bandeja extraíble

Ya no tendrás que doblarte o estirarte: la bandeja extraíble te permite acceder fácilmente a los elementos de la parte posterior del refrigerador.
Eficiencia energética y mayor durabilidad

Luz LED

Eficiencia energética y mayor durabilidad

La luz LED te brinda mayor eficiencia energética y tiene un mayor tiempo de vida que la luz interna convencional.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ de LG es una manera fácil de solucionar tus problemas. Solo llama al Servicio al Cliente de LG, coloca tu teléfono en la Refrigeradora y Servicio al Cliente podrá emitir un diagnóstico rápido para darte una solución
Enfriamiento Rápido y Constante en Cada Espacio

Enfriamiento Rápido y Constante en Cada Espacio

LG DoorCooling™ realiza un enfriamiento más constante y eficiente 35 porciento más rápido que el sistema de enfriamiento convencional. Reduce significativamente la diferencia de temperatura que hay entre los compartimentos interiores y los compartimentos de la puerta.

*Basado en la prueba UL comparando el tiempo de enfriamiento de la canastilla ubicada en la puerta de 32ºC a 5ºC entre el refrigerador LGE sin DoorCooling y el modelo B607S con DoorCooling, de acuerdo al metodo de pruebas interno de LG.

AHORRO DE ENERGÍA

AHORRO DE ENERGÍA

El Compresor Smart Inverter de LG es un experto en energía, ajusta la potencia de refrigeración en función de las cantidades de alimentos almacenados y de la temperatura interior y exterior del refrigerador.

*Prueba interna de LG basada en el estándard "KS C IS015502".

24 Horas de Enfriamiento

24 Horas de Enfriamiento

Control Preciso de la Temperatura.

*Basado en los resultados de las pruebas UL utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG para medir la fluctuación promedio de la temperatura pico a pico en el compartimiento de alimentos frescos entre los modelos LGE. Lado a lado J811NS35 (± 0.5 ), Congelador superior B607S (± 0.5 ) y congelador superior B606S (± 1.0 ).
*Sin carga y ajuste de temperatura normal. El resultado puede variar en el uso real.

Enfriamiento Rápido y Uniforme

Enfriamiento Rápido y Uniforme

El aire frío es distribuido a cada espacio del refrigerador gracias a sus múltiples salidas de aire.

LIDERAZGO EN INNOVACION

*Las características mostradas son relevantes para el portafolio global de productos y algunas pueden no ser relevantes para el mercado de la región.

Resumen

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

CAPACIDAD
9.6 pᶟ
DIMENSIONES (AN X AL X PR)
555 x 1667 x 630 mm
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
Platinum silver
COMPRESOR
Smart inverter con 10 años de garantía

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Top Freezer

  • Estándar/Profundidad de alacena

    -

  • Clase de eficiencia energética

    -

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    50.8

  • Peso con empaque (kg)

    54.5

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    555×1667×630

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Pantalla LED interna

    -

  • Pantalla LED externa

    -

  • Pantalla LCD externa

    -

  • Express Freeze

    -

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Acabado (puerta)

    -

  • Puerta (Material)

    Metal

  • Tipo de manija

    Pocket

  • Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

    -

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Máquina de hielo automática

    -

  • Sin toma de agua

    -

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    -

  • Luz del dispensador

    -

  • Máquina de hielo doble

    -

  • Dispensador solo de agua

  • Dispensador de Hielo y Agua

    -

  • Fábrica de hielo manual

    -

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    -

  • Sistema de filtración de agua

    -

  • Nombre del modelo del filtro de agua

    -

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

  • Door-in-Door

    -

  • InstaView

    -

  • Caja por cantidad

    -

  • Capacidad (mes/galones)

    -

  • CBM bruto

    -

  • N.º de pieza de repuesto

    -

  • Zero Clearance

    -

  • LINEAR Cooling

    -

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de compresor

    Smart Inverter

  • Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

    -

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    -

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED (Top)

  • Extra espacio

    -

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    -

  • Repisa voladiza

    -

  • Repisa Plegable

    -

  • Repisa de Cristal_templado

    Sí (2)

  • Puerta cesta_Transparente

    Sí (7)

  • Cesta de puerta_no transparente

    -

  • Caja de las verduras

    Sí (1)

  • Cajón de los vegetales (convertidor fresco)

  • Amplia despensa

    -

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Cesta de puerta_no transparente

    -

  • Puerta cesta_Transparente

    -

  • Cajón_de_congelador

    -

  • Divisor de cajón

    -

  • Luz del congelador

    -

  • Repisa de Cristal_templado

    Sí (1)

COMPARTIMENTOS DE MÚLTIPLES ESPACIOS

  • Cajón convertible

    -

  • Cajón Full-Convert

    -

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    -

Qué opina la gente

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Disfruta este producto cerca de ti.
Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 