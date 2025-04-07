Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Destacados ¿Qué es webOS? Pantalla de inicio y aplicaciones Juegos y Estilo de vida Promociones

Entretenimiento sin fin esperándote

Los servicios de streaming y aplicaciones de TV más interesantes se unen en tu LG TV.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

La pantalla de inicio de transmisión muestra todas las aplicaciones, categorías y contenido recomendado.

Pantalla de inicio

El hogar de todo lo que ves

Cada vez que enciendas tu TV, dirígete a My Profile para explorar tus aplicaciones personalizadas, volver a sumergirte en tus series favoritas y obtener recomendaciones sobre qué mirar a continuación.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

The streaming home screen shows all apps, categories, and recommended content.

Global Streaming Services

Mundos de contenido infinito para explorar

Los programas nunca se han visto tan increíbles que quisieras seguir viéndolos. No te pierdas bibliotecas de contenido en Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video y Apple TV+.

*El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

**Se requieren suscripciones independientes para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+ y sus servicios relacionados.

***Apple, el logo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países.

****Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logos relacionados son marcas comerciales Amazon.com, Inc. o de sus afiliados.

Los logos de Paramount+, Rakuten TV, ROXi y Now aparecen en una fila. Debajo de ellos, hay carteles de series de TV y películas exclusivas.

Otros Streaming Services

Programas interminables para ver en vivo

Explora programas, películas, documentales y mucho más con bibliotecas ampliadas de contenido para ver en vivo.

*El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

**Es posible que se requieran suscripciones independientes y entidades relacionadas.

Dos mujeres ven un partido de fútbol en una acogedora sala. Una mujer sostiene una pelota de fútbol y ambas animan a su equipo con altavoces amarillos y rojos. Los siguientes logos se muestran a continuación. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube, ESPN y DAZN.

Sports Portal

Ponte al día con todos los juegos deportivos.

Fanáticos del sports, esto es para ti. Configura una página personalizada con tus equipos y ligas favoritos para realizar un seguimiento de las tablas, puntuaciones y juegos desde un solo lugar.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

Descubre más aplicaciones

*Es posible que algunas aplicaciones no se inicien al mismo tiempo que webOS y la disponibilidad puede variar según la región.

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 