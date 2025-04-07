Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Destacados ¿Qué es webOS? Pantalla de inicio y aplicaciones Juegos y Estilo de vida Promociones

Haz tuya tu experiencia televisiva

Experimenta la TV hecha para ti con My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, AI Chatbot, AI Magic Remote y Quick Card.

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

***AI Concierge, AI Chatbot y Reconocimiento AI Voice solo se proporcionan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

****Imágenes simuladas.

El logo de webOS flota en el centro sobre un fondo negro, y el espacio de abajo está iluminado con los colores del logo: rojo, naranja y amarillo. Las palabras “webOS Re:New Program” se encuentran debajo del logo.

El webOS Re:New Program

Cada año, una nueva TV
durante 5 años

Siempre está como nueva, incluso cuando agregamos nuevas características y conveniencia.

Cinco rectángulos de diferentes colores están escalonados hacia arriba, cada uno etiquetado con un año desde “webOS 24” hasta “webOS 28”. Las flechas que apuntan hacia arriba se encuentran entre los rectángulos, etiquetadas desde “Actualización 1” hasta “Actualización 4”.

Con el webOS Re:New Program, los clientes pueden disfrutar de 4 actualizaciones durante 5 años, lo que garantiza un total de cinco versiones de webOS, incluida la actual en el momento de la compra.

*El webOS Re:New Program admite un total de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años, la antesala es la versión preinstalada de webOS y el cronograma de actualización varía desde fin de mes hasta comienzos de año.

**Las actualizaciones y el cronograma de algunas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región.

***Las actualizaciones disponibles para 2023 incluyen modelos UHD y superiores.

My Profile

Tu espacio está
dedicado a ti.

Con My Profile, puedes crear fácilmente un perfil para cada miembro de la familia. Todos obtienen una pantalla de inicio personal, con recomendaciones de contenido personalizadas.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**Es posible que se muestre contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de la red.

***Se pueden crear y mostrar 10 perfiles en la pantalla de inicio.

Quick Card

Toma un atajo
a tus favoritos.

Sólo un clic. Quick Card te lleva a donde quieras en un segundo, ya sea tu centro de juegos, tus listas de reproducción favoritas o tu oficina en casa.

*Imágenes simuladas.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**Las funciones, menús y aplicaciones compatibles anteriores pueden variar según el país y el momento del lanzamiento.

Sports Portal

Un espacio para los
amantes del sports

Sumérgete en la acción desde Sports Portal, el hogar de todos tus sports favoritos con juegos en vivo, momentos destacados de los partidos, tablas de clasificación y más en una sola pantalla.

Sports Alert

No te vuelvas a perder un gol

Configura una Sports Alert para sus equipos favoritos y reciba recordatorios sobre los próximos juegos, alertas sobre goles y puntajes finales a medida que ocurren.

Sports Mode

Goles y pases, precisos y claros

Cambie al Sports Mode para obtener una imagen adaptada a los deportes con el brillo, el contraste, la acústica y la acción fluida adecuados.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**El servicio y la liga admitidos pueden variar según la región y el país.

***Se requiere una conexión a Internet.

****La función de Sports Alert solo está disponible para equipos y jugadores registrados a través de Mi equipo. 

Multi View

Multiplica tu vista, multiplica tu diversión

Cuando una pantalla no sea suficiente, divídela en 2 hasta 4 segmentos. Utiliza tu TV como monitor dual para tu PC o añade más pantalla para buscar en la web y mirar en la PiP al mismo tiempo.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**La configuración de imagen y sonido en ambas pantallas es la misma.

***La compatibilidad con el modo de 2 pantallas/4 pantallas varía según el modelo y el país. (El modo de pantalla 3 y 4 solo está disponible con las series M4 y G4).

AI Picture Wizard

Una imagen hecha a tu gusto

Selecciona tus imágenes favoritas y AI Picture Wizard creará una imagen adaptada exactamente a tu gusto único entre 85 millones de posibilidades y luego la guardará en tu perfil.

*AI Picture Wizard está disponible en OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80.

Always Ready

Tu asistente siempre esta
lista para servir

Incluso cuando tu TV esté apagada, solicita información como la hora, el clima, Sports Alerts y actualizaciones de Google Calendar. Tu asistente siempre está lista para ayudar.

*Imágenes simuladas. 

*Imágenes simuladas. 

**La función Always Ready está disponible con LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80.

Un LG Magic Remote con el botón circular del medio, mientras una luz violeta de neón emana alrededor del botón para resaltarlos. Una señal rosa proviene del control remoto con un bocadillo rosa sobre el LG Magic Remote.

AI Magic Remote

La magia está
en tus manos

Libérate de botones anticuados. LG Magic Remote devela la función inteligente de tu LG TV con un clic, desplazamiento o Reconocimiento de Voz IA que cambia el canal o recomienda hablando al mic.

*El soporte, las funciones y las características del Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma admitido, incluso para el mismo modelo.

**Se requiere una conexión a Internet.

***El reconocimiento de voz AI solo se proporciona en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

Una LG TV muestra la imagen de una mujer y un perro en un vasto campo. En la parte inferior de la pantalla, se muestra el texto “Recomendar nuevas palabras clave cada vez que presiones el botón del micrófono en el control remoto” junto a un gráfico circular de color rosa y violeta. Las barras rosas muestran las siguientes palabras clave: Películas con perros, Exposición Canina, Documental, Relajación, Animación animal. Frente a la LG TV, el LG Magic Remote apunta hacia la TV con círculos concéntricos de color púrpura neón alrededor del botón del micrófono. Al lado del control remoto, se muestra un gráfico de un dedo presionando un botón y el texto “Pulsación corta”.

AI Concierge

Tus favoritos a tu servicio

AI Concierge te conoce a través de tu historial de búsqueda y recomienda contenido y palabras clave preestablecidas, incluidas “Para ti”, “Recomendado”, “Tendencias actuales” y “Consejos”.

*La palabra clave “Para ti” en AI Concierge solo se puede proporcionar en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave se basan en el historial de búsqueda y varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

Las imágenes de antes y después de un LG TV se muestran una al lado de la otra. La pantalla Antes tiene una imagen oscura con una ventana emergente para Asistencia IA. El usuario escribe en el chat, “La pantalla está oscura”. La respuesta dice: “Hola, parece que hay un problema con la pantalla. Lo resolveré rápidamente. Al optimizar la configuración de la pantalla, puedes mirar en una pantalla más brillante y clara”. El usuario hace clic en el botón Optimizar. La pantalla Después tiene una imagen más brillante y clara. La ventana emergente del chat de Asistencia IA dice: “Optimización de la configuración de pantalla. Modo de imagen = vívido. Ahorro de energía = máx. Reducir la luz azul = encendido. La optimización de la configuración está completa.”

Accessibility

AI Chatbot hace que la TV sea más fácil para más de nosotros

LG TV es para todos con asistencia inteligente del AI Chatbot integrado y menús de acceso rápido que te permiten controlar fácilmente todas las configuraciones de accesibilidad de tu TV.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**El servicio pueden variar según la región y el país.

***Se requiere una conexión a Internet.

****AI Chatbot solo se proporciona en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

Room to Room Share

Mueve tu entretenimiento a cualquier lugar

Muévete de habitación y continúa donde lo dejaste. Room-to-room share te permite ver la TV de tu sala y el periférico conectado a ella desde tu dormitorio con solo una simple indicación de voz.

*Solo se pueden sincronizar TV conectadas al mismo punto de acceso inalámbrico (WiFi AP).

**El servicio admitido puede variar según la región y el país, y el periférico admitido puede ser diferente.

***Las compatibilidades de envío y recepción varían según los diferentes modelos. 

****Los modelos de TV capaces de enviar contenido son LG OLED Z2, G2, C2, CS, M3, Z3, G3, C3, M4, Z4, G4 y C4, y LG QNED95Q y QNED99T.

*****Todas las LG Smart TV lanzadas a partir de 2020 son capaces de recibir contenido. 

Home Hub

Controla tu hogar inteligente desde un solo lugar.

Home Hub permite un control perfecto de tu ecosistema inteligente desde tu TV, incluidos el celular, la soundbar y la IoT como la iluminación inteligente, la calefacción, la ventilación y el a/a, etc.

*LG es compatible con los dispositivos wifi “Matter”. Los servicios y funciones compatibles con “Matter” pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la aplicación móvil ThinQ.

**El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin control remoto solo es posible con el procesador alpha 9 IA y el procesador alpha 11 IA. Puede variar según productos y regiones.

***Es posible que el servicio integrado Chromecast aún no esté disponible en el momento de la compra de OLED CS4, pero podrá disfrutar del servicio después de instalar las actualizaciones del software webOS.

Una LG TV montada en la pared de una sala, que muestra un león y un cachorro de león. Un hombre sentado en primer plano con un teléfono inteligente en la mano muestra la misma imagen de leones. Un gráfico de tres barras curvas de color rojo neón se muestra justo encima del teléfono inteligente que apunta hacia la TV.

Mobile Connectivity

Transmite tus aplicaciones directamente a tu TV.

Ve contenido desde tu iPhone o dispositivo Android en la pantalla de tu LG TV sin esfuerzo con

Apple AirPlay y Chromecast integrados.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**Apple, el logo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.

***Compatibilidad con AirPlay 2, HomeKit y Chromecast integrado y puede variar según la región y el idioma.

****LG es compatible con los dispositivos wifi “Matter”. Los servicios y funciones compatibles con “Matter” pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la aplicación móvil ThinQ. 

*****Es posible que el servicio integrado Chromecast aún no esté disponible en el momento de la compra de OLED CS4, pero podrá disfrutar del servicio después de instalar las actualizaciones del software webOS. 

La LG OLED evo C4 TV, evo G4 y B4 colocada en una línea contra un fondo negro con sutiles espirales de colores. En la imagen se muestra el emblema “La OLED TV número 1 del mundo durante 11 años”. Un descargo de responsabilidad dice: “Fuente: Omdia. Unidades despachadas, desde 2013 al 2023. Los resultados no están aprobados por LG Electronics. Confiar en estos resultados corre por tu propia cuenta y riesgo. Para más detalles, visita https://www.omdia.com/”.

TODOS LOS NUEVOS LG OLED

A 11 años, aún en la cima

A 11 años, aún en la cima Más información
