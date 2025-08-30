Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Smart TV LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4K de 43 pulgadas 2025

Smart TV LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4K de 43 pulgadas 2025

Smart TV LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4K de 43 pulgadas 2025

43NANO80ASA
Vista de frente de la NanoCell TV, logotipo de LG NanoCell Al en la esquina superior. La LG NanoCell NANO80 TV muestra coloridas texturas como la pintura que se combinan.
Vista posterior de la televisión LG NanoCell NANO80.
Vista lateral izquierda de la LG NanoCell NANO80 TV.
Vista de frente y lateral de la Smart TV LG Nanocell NANO80 AI 4K en la que se ven sus dimensiones de longitud, ancho, altura y profundidad.
El procesador alpha 7 AI Gen8 se ilumina en color amarillo y de él salen rayos de luz de colores. El título habla sobre cómo el procesador ofrece una calidad 4K, con color y brillo sorprendentes.
Una imagen dividida por la mitad para mostrar un antes y un después de Colores puros en 4K real. La parte izquierda del carrusel es nítida y colorida, mientras que la derecha está difuminada. El título hace referencia a cómo cada escena consigue ser visualmente más llamativa y agradable.
Comparación de antes y después de cómo el superescalado 4K de LG mejora la calidad de la imagen. Dos paneles muestran la misma imagen de un pájaro colorido posado en una rama en el bosque, el panel de la derecha está difuminado. El título hace referencia a cómo el superescalado 4K mejora la resolución, el brillo y la claridad.
LG TV con una pantalla impresionantemente grande montada en una pared encima de una LG Soundbar en una sala de estar de estilo moderno.
La pantalla de una LG TV con un AI Magic Remote de fondo. El botón de IA está resaltado y con un globo de texto: Sugiere una película que me guste. En la pantalla, se muestra el ícono de usuario E, que indica cómo AI Voice ID identificó al usuario y dio recomendaciones personalizadas basándose únicamente en su voz.
LG AI Magic Remote con el botón de IA resaltado. A su alrededor, se encuentran las diferentes funcionalidades a las que el usuario puede acceder con el botón. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard y AI Sound Wizard. El texto explica que el LG AI Magic Remote completa la AI Experience con un botón de IA exclusivo y su función de ratón aéreo. Simplemente apunta y haz clic.
Un primer plano de la pantalla de una LG TV en la que se muestra cómo funciona AI Search. Hay una pequeña ventana de chat abierta que muestra cómo el usuario preguntó qué eventos deportivos están disponibles. AI Search respondió a través del chat y mostró imágenes en miniatura del contenido disponible. También hay un indicador para hacer preguntas a Microsoft Copilot.
Un LG AI Magic Remote frente a la pantalla de una LG TV. En la pantalla, aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones del usuario. En el control remoto hay un ícono y una etiqueta en los que se indica que se puede acceder fácilmente a las funciones de AI Concierge con solo pulsar brevemente el botón de IA.
Pantalla de una LG TV que reproduce contenido de ciencia ficción. En la pantalla, se muestra la interfaz de AI Chatbot. El usuario envió un mensaje al chatbot en el que dijo que la pantalla está demasiado oscura. El chatbot ofreció soluciones a la solicitud. Esta escena también está dividida por la mitad. Un lado está más oscuro y el otro más brillante; esto muestra cómo AI Chatbot solucionó automáticamente el problema del usuario. El texto explica que AI Chatbot puede entender la intención del usuario y proporcionar soluciones de problemas.
Características principales

  • Colores puros en 4K real, colores vivos combinados con detalles asombrosos
  • Calidad de imagen 4K, imágenes mejoradas y sonido envolvente gracias al procesador alpha 7 4K AI Gen8
  • Nuevo botón de IA, controles de voz y funciones de arrastrar y soltar en el AI Magic Remote
  • Disfruta la resolución, el brillo y la claridad mejorados del superescalado 4K
  • Alta resolución en una pantalla de televisión ultragrande
Más
Insignia de los CES Innovation Awards con mención a 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Ciberseguridad

Logotipo de Selección del editor de AVForums para LG webOS 24 como mejor sistema para televisión inteligente 2024/2025.

Selección del editor de AVForums - Mejor sistema de TV inteligente 2024/25

“webOS 24 ofrece una experiencia inteligente, elegante y rápida, además de innovadora y ordenada”.

*Los premios CES Innovation Awards se basan en los materiales descriptivos presentados a los jueces. CTA no verificó la exactitud de ninguna declaración ni de ninguna afirmación realizada y no probó el artículo al que se concedió el premio.

LG NanoCell TV se encuentra ligeramente inclinada hacia la izquierda y muestra hilos de colores. El logotipo del procesador alpha 7 4K AI aparece integrado en la esquina inferior derecha de la televisión. El fondo es un degradado verde azulado claro.

LG NanoCell TV se encuentra ligeramente inclinada hacia la izquierda y muestra hilos de colores. El logotipo del procesador alpha 7 4K AI aparece integrado en la esquina inferior derecha de la televisión. El fondo es un degradado verde azulado claro.

Sumérgete en un mundo de colores auténticos

Calidad de la imagenwebOS para IACalidad de sonidoTV ultragrandeEntretenimiento

Presentamos el procesador alpha 7 AI Gen8 poderoso e inteligente

Con mejoras significativas en el desempeño, el procesamiento más rápido del procesador alpha 7 AI Gen8 ahora ofrece una calidad de imagen 4K con mucha mayor nitidez y profundidad que antes.

El procesador alpha 7 AI Gen8 se ilumina en color amarillo y de él salen rayos de luz de colores.

*En comparación con una TV inteligente básica del mismo año con procesador alpha 5 AI Gen6, según una comparación de las especificaciones internas.

Colores puros en 4K reales

Mira contenidos 4K refinados con una precisión de colores vivos y detalles nítidos, lo que hace que cada escena sea visualmente impactante y agradable.

Un carrusel difuminado se baña en una ola de colores, lo que da como resultado una visualización más nítida de un carrusel de colores intensamente iluminado.

El superescalado de 4K le da vida a cada cuadro

El poderoso procesador de LG impulsa la resolución a la calidad original. Disfruta la resolución, el brillo y la claridad mejorados del superescalado 4K.

Comparación de antes y después de cómo el superescalado 4K de LG mejora la calidad de la imagen. Dos paneles muestran la misma imagen de un pájaro colorido posado en una rama en el bosque, el panel de la derecha está difuminado.

*La calidad de la imagen del contenido mejorado variará según la resolución de origen.

HDR10 Pro

Los colores vibrantes y el brillo hacen que la resolución de la pantalla alcance nuevos niveles. Disfruta de una mayor calidad de imagen con
un contraste más nítido.

Una foto de una chica con un suéter rojo dividida por la mitad para mostrar el lado izquierdo en SDR y el lado derecho en HDR10 Pro. La parte derecha de la imagen es más nítida y tiene mayor contraste que la izquierda.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics en función de la calidad de imagen del estándar “HDR10”.

La próxima generación de la LG AI TV

Más información

El AI Magic Remote completa la
AI Experience

Controla fácilmente tu TV con AI Magic Remote, sin dispositivos extra. Con un sensor de movimiento y una rueda de desplazamiento, apunta y haz clic para usarlo como un ratón o simplemente di los comandos de voz.

*El diseño, la disponibilidad y las funciones del AI Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma, incluso para el mismo modelo.

*Algunas características pueden requerir una conexión a Internet.

*AI Voice Recognition solo puede ofrecerse en países que admiten PLN en su lengua materna.

Una familia de cuatro integrantes reunida alrededor de una LG AI TV. Alrededor de la persona que sostiene el control remoto, aparece un círculo con su nombre. Esto muestra cómo AI Voice ID reconoce la voz única de cada usuario. Luego, en la interfaz de webOS, se muestra cómo la IA cambia automáticamente la cuenta y recomienda contenido personalizado.

Al Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID reconoce la voz única de cada usuario y ofrece recomendaciones personalizadas en el momento en que hablas.

*El contenido reducido o limitado puede variar según la región y la conectividad de red.

*El soporte de Voice ID puede variar según la región y el país, y está disponible en las TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzadas a partir de 2024.

*Solo funciona con aplicaciones compatibles con la cuenta de Voice ID.

Primer plano de la pantalla de un LG QNED TV en el que se muestra cómo funciona AI Search. Hay una pequeña ventana de chat abierta que muestra cómo el usuario preguntó qué eventos deportivos están disponibles. AI Search respondió a través del chat y mostró imágenes en miniatura del contenido disponible. También hay un indicador para hacer preguntas a Microsoft Copilot.

Primer plano de la pantalla de un LG QNED TV en el que se muestra cómo funciona AI Search. Hay una pequeña ventana de chat abierta que muestra cómo el usuario preguntó qué eventos deportivos están disponibles. AI Search respondió a través del chat y mostró imágenes en miniatura del contenido disponible. También hay un indicador para hacer preguntas a Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Pregúntale lo que quieras a tu TV. La IA integrada reconoce tu voz y da recomendaciones personalizadas rápidas a tus solicitudes. También puedes obtener resultados y soluciones con Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search está disponible en las TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzadas a partir de 2024. 

*En los Estados Unidos y en Corea se usa el modelo LLM.

*Se requiere una conexión a Internet. 

La pantalla de una LG QNED TV que reproduce contenido de ciencia ficción. En la pantalla, se muestra la interfaz de AI Chatbot. El usuario envió un mensaje al chatbot en el que dijo que la pantalla está demasiado oscura. El chatbot ofreció soluciones a la solicitud. Esta escena también está dividida por la mitad. Un lado está más oscuro y el otro más brillante; esto muestra cómo AI Chatbot solucionó automáticamente el problema del usuario.

La pantalla de una LG QNED TV que reproduce contenido de ciencia ficción. En la pantalla, se muestra la interfaz de AI Chatbot. El usuario envió un mensaje al chatbot en el que dijo que la pantalla está demasiado oscura. El chatbot ofreció soluciones a la solicitud. Esta escena también está dividida por la mitad. Un lado está más oscuro y el otro más brillante; esto muestra cómo AI Chatbot solucionó automáticamente el problema del usuario.

AI Chatbot

Interactúa con AI Chatbot con el AI Magic Remote y resuelve todas tus dudas, desde configuración hasta solución de problemas. La IA entiende la intención del usuario y brinda soluciones inmediatas.

*Se requiere una conexión a Internet.

*AI Chatbot está disponible en países que admiten procesamiento del lenguaje natural (PLN) en su lengua materna.

*AI Chatbot se puede vincular con el servicio de atención al cliente.

Un LG AI Magic Remote frente a la pantalla de una LG TV. En la pantalla, aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones del usuario. En el control remoto hay un ícono y una etiqueta en los que se indica que se puede acceder fácilmente a las funciones de AI Concierge con solo pulsar brevemente el botón de IA.

Un LG AI Magic Remote frente a la pantalla de una LG TV. En la pantalla, aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones del usuario. En el control remoto hay un ícono y una etiqueta en los que se indica que se puede acceder fácilmente a las funciones de AI Concierge con solo pulsar brevemente el botón de IA.

AI Concierge

Con solo pulsar el botón de IA del control remoto, se abre AI Concierge, un servicio que ofrece palabras clave y recomendaciones personalizadas según tu historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones. 

*Los menús y las aplicaciones que se admiten pueden variar según el país.

*Los menús que se muestran pueden ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.

*Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

La pantalla de un usuario durante el proceso de personalización AI Picture Wizard. Se muestran varias imágenes en las que se destacan las selecciones del usuario. Aparece un ícono de carga y se muestra una imagen de un paisaje que va mejorando de izquierda a derecha.

AI Picture Wizard

Los algoritmos avanzados aprenden tus preferencias al revisar 1,600 millones de posibilidades de imágenes. En función de tus selecciones, la TV crea una imagen personalizada solo para ti.

La pantalla de un usuario durante el proceso de personalización AI Sound Wizard. Se seleccionan series de íconos de clips de sonido. Se muestra un cantante de jazz y un saxofonista; las ondas de sonido representan el sonido personalizado animado en la imagen.

AI Sound Wizard

Elige el audio que prefieras de una selección de clips de sonido. De entre 40 millones de parámetros, la IA crea un perfil de sonido personalizado ajustado a tus preferencias.

Logotipo y nombre del webOS Re:New Program con la insignia de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree cerca de él.

Logotipo y nombre del webOS Re:New Program con la insignia de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree cerca de él.

Nueva actualización cada 5 años con el programa webOS Re:New

Aprovecha las últimas características y software con actualizaciones anuales. Gracias a CES Innovation Award en ciberseguridad, puedes sentirte seguro, ya que webOS protege tu privacidad y datos.

*El webOS Re:New Program se aplica a las TV OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD de 2025.

*El webOS Re:New Program brinda soporte para un total de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años a partir de la versión preinstalada de webOS, y la programación de las actualizaciones varía de fin de mes a comienzo de año.

*Las actualizaciones y la programación de algunas características, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo o la región.

*Actualizaciones disponibles para modelos OLED de 2022 y UHD de 2023 y posteriores.

Disfruta lo que LG AI TV puede hacer por ti.

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot y AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

El control remoto de la televisión frente a una pantalla de LG TV con Home Hub. Se muestran todas las funciones y los controles respecto a otros dispositivos inteligentes.

El control remoto de la televisión frente a una pantalla de LG TV con Home Hub. Se muestran todas las funciones y los controles respecto a otros dispositivos inteligentes.

Home Hub, plataforma todo en uno para tu hogar inteligente

Maneja a la perfección distintos electrodomésticos de LG, junto con tus dispositivos de Google Home y más. Experimenta la conveniencia de controlar tu hogar desde un único panel de control intuitivo. 

*LG es compatible con dispositivos wifi 'Matter'. Los servicios y características compatibles con “Matter” pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe hacerse a través de la aplicación móvil de ThinQ.

*El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin un control remoto solo es posible con los procesadores de IA Alpha 9 y Alpha 11. Puede variar según los productos y las regiones.

AI Sound Pro afina el sonido para lograr una experiencia con más impacto

*El AI Clear Sound se debe activar a través del menú de modo de sonido.

*El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

Mejora tu sonido con LG TV y
LG Soundbar

*La Soundbar puede comprarse por separado. 

*El control de modo de la Soundbar puede variar según el modelo.

*Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Para las actualizaciones se necesita una conexión de red. 

*Los modelos de la Soundbar compatibles con la TV pueden variar según la región y el país.

*El uso del control remoto de LG TV está limitado solamente a ciertas funciones.

Buscar la mejor dupla de LG Soundbar y LG TV

*Las características pueden variar según el modelo. Consulta las especificaciones detalladas en la página de cada producto.

TV ultragrande

Mira todas tus películas, deportes y juegos favoritos en la nueva TV ultragrande de LG. Sumérgete en la alta resolución en una pantalla

a gran escala.

LG TV con una pantalla impresionantemente grande montada en una pared encima de una LG Soundbar en una sala de estar de estilo moderno.

*La NANO80 está disponible en un máximo de 86 pulgadas y las pulgadas pueden variar según la región.

Persona sosteniendo su teléfono en una sala de estar. Se muestra un ícono de transmisión en el teléfono, que indica que la pantalla del teléfono se está transmitiendo en la televisión. En la televisión se muestra un partido de básquet y a un lado se muestra la pantalla duplicada con las estadísticas de los jugadores.

Persona sosteniendo su teléfono en una sala de estar. Se muestra un ícono de transmisión en el teléfono, que indica que la pantalla del teléfono se está transmitiendo en la televisión. En la televisión se muestra un partido de básquet y a un lado se muestra la pantalla duplicada con las estadísticas de los jugadores.

 Maximiza la diversión y usa varias pantallas con Multi View

Aprovecha tu televisión con Multi View. Transmite contenido de tus dispositivos con Google Cast y AirPlay. Divide la pantalla en dos vistas y disfruta de entretenimiento en múltiples pantallas.

*Los ajustes de imagen y sonido de ambas pantallas son los mismos. 

*Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y en otros países.

*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2, HomeKit y Google Cast puede variar según la región y el idioma.

Pantalla principal de LG Channels en la que se muestra la variedad de contenido disponible en una LG TV.

Persona sosteniendo su teléfono en una sala de estar. Se muestra un ícono de transmisión en el teléfono, que indica que la pantalla del teléfono se está transmitiendo en la televisión. En la televisión se muestra un partido de básquet y a un lado se muestra la pantalla transmitida con las estadísticas de los jugadores.

Transmite una gran variedad de contenidos. Gratis. 

LG Channels, el servicio de streaming exclusivo de LG, pone una amplia selección de canales en directo y bajo demanda a tu disposición de forma gratuita. 

*El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región. 

Tres íconos diferentes que muestran cómo los LG Channels se pueden usar sin necesidad de suscribirse, pagar ni configurar ningún decodificador periférico.

Tres íconos diferentes que muestran cómo los LG Channels se pueden usar sin necesidad de suscribirse, pagar ni configurar ningún decodificador periférico.

Sin cargo. Sin contratos. Sin cables.

Lo único que tienes que hacer es conectarte y empezar a ver sin preocuparte de costos ocultos ni de instalar

un decodificador. 

El portal de juegos transforma tu televisión en un centro de
juegos perfecto

Explora miles de juegos directamente desde tu LG TV y obtén acceso a GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut y la aplicación Boosteroid. Disfruta de una variedad de experiencias de juego: desde juegos AAA que puedes controlar con un mando de juegos hasta juegos casuales que puedes jugar con el control remoto.

Pantalla principal del portal de juegos. El cursor se mueve y hace clic para mostrar muchos juegos populares, así como la función adicional de poder seleccionar juegos según el tipo de control que tengas, ya sea un mando de juegos o el control remoto.

*La compatibilidad con el portal de juegos puede variar según el país.

*La compatibilidad con los servicios de juegos en la nube y los juegos del portal de juegos puede variar según el país.

*Algunos servicios de juegos pueden requerir una suscripción y un mando de juegos.

Poderosa experiencia de juego

Disfruta de la mejor experiencia de juego con VRR. Juega sin desfase que perjudique tu desempeño. 

Unas manos que sostienen un controlador de juegos frente a una pantalla que muestra un juego de video de carreras de autos. El logotipo de VRR se encuentra en la esquina izquierda superior y se pueden ver otras certificaciones relevantes.

*Solamente funciona con juegos o entradas de PC que admitan 60Hz. 

FILMMAKER MODE de ambiente

Vive el cine de la manera que el director pretende con FILMMAKER MODE, con compensación de luz ambiental que adapta el entorno y mantiene las imágenes lo más cerca posible de la forma original.

Un director frente a un panel de control que edita la película “Asesinos de la luna” en una LG NanoCell TV. En la parte inferior izquierda de la imagen se encuentra el logotipo de FILMMAKER MODE™.

*FILMMAKER MODE es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*FILMMAKER MODE se inicia automáticamente en AppleTV+ y la aplicación de Amazon Prime Video.

*El FILMMAKER MODE de ambiente se aplica a la NANO90 y el FILMMAKER MODE se aplica a la NANO80.

*Las imágenes anteriores en esta página de detalles del producto son meramente ilustrativas. Consulta la galería de imágenes para obtener una representación más precisa.

*Todas las imágenes anteriores son simuladas.

*La disponibilidad del servicio varía según la región y el país.

*Los servicios personalizados pueden variar según las políticas de las aplicaciones de terceros.

Imprimir

Tecla especial

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz

  • Amplia Gama de Colores

    Nano Color

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen8

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    967 x 564 x 57.1

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    8.8

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Resolución de Pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de Retroiluminación

    Direct

  • Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz

  • Amplia Gama de Colores

    Nano Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen8

  • Escalador AI

    4K Super Upscaling

  • Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

    Si

  • Control de Brillo AI

    Si

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • Modo Imagen

    10 modos

  • Calibración Automática

    Si

VIDEOJUEGOS

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

  • ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

    Si

  • VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

    Si (Hasta 60Hz)

ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Contraste Alto

    Si

  • Escala de Grises

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    967 x 564 x 57.1

  • Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

    967 x 621 x 200

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1055 x 660 x 142

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    804 x 200

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    8.8

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    8.9

  • Peso del embalaje

    10.7

  • Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

    200 x 200

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    195174102787

SONIDO

  • Sonido AI

    AI Sound Pro α7 (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Voz clara Pro

    Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo audio Compartido

    Si

  • Salida de Audio Simultánea

    Si

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Afinación acústica de IA

    Si

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

  • Dirección de Altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • WOW Orquesta

    Si

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Sí (v 5.1)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    3ea (soporte eARC, ALLM)

  • Entrada RF (antena/cable)

    1ea

  • Entrada USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

SMART TV

  • Sistema Operativo (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Cámara USB Compatible

    Si

  • AI Chatbot

    Si

  • Navegador Web Completo

    Si

  • Google Cast

    Si

  • Google Home / Hub

    Si

  • Panel de Control

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

  • Voice ID

    Si

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay

    Si

  • Compatible con Apple Home

    Si

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Remoto

    Magic Remote MR25

  • Cable de alimentación

    Sí (Detachable)

SISTEMA DE TRANSMISIÓN

  • Recepción de televisión analoga

    NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

  • Recepción de televisión digital

    ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), ISDB-T (Terrestre)

Qué opina la gente

Especial para ti

