LG Nano Cell 80 4K 75" Smart TV 2024 + LG XBOOM 360 XO2TBK bocina bluetooth con sonido omnidireccional 360°,negro

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

LG Nano Cell 80 4K 75" Smart TV 2024 + LG XBOOM 360 XO2TBK bocina bluetooth con sonido omnidireccional 360°,negro

75NANOXO2T

LG Nano Cell 80 4K 75" Smart TV 2024 + LG XBOOM 360 XO2TBK bocina bluetooth con sonido omnidireccional 360°,negro

()
  • Bundle Images
  • Front view1
  • Front view2
Bundle Images
Front view1
Front view2

Características principales

  • Un mundo de color auténtico gracias a la tecnología NanoCell
  • Mejor calidad de imagen y sonido con el procesador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7
  • 4 años de actualizaciones garantizadas durante 5 años con webOS Re:New Program
  • Escucha cómo tu música cobra vida con graves potentes y tonos medios nítidos desde todos los ángulos.
  • Disfruta la libertad de una verdadera portabilidad con 15 horas¹ de reproducción continua
  • Disfruta de tu música sin preocuparte por el clima, en interiores o exteriores con clasificación IP55²
Más
Productos en este Combo: 2
Front view of LG NanoCell TV, NANO80 with text of LG NanoCell, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

75NANO80TSA

LG Nano Cell 80 4K 75" Smart TV 2024
Front view

XO2TBK

LG XBOOM 360 XO2TBK bocina bluetooth con sonido omnidireccional 360°,negro
Texturas arremolinadas con los colores del arcoíris en un televisor LG NanoCell.

Siente la esencia del color puro.

Descubre un reino vivo con ricos colores y claridad gracias a la tecnología LG NanoCell.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Colores puros en 4K

La claridad real expresa una mirada más nítida.

Sumérgete en un vívido mundo 4K, donde los colores estallan y la nítida claridad crea una impresionante sinfonía visual.

A vibrantly colored, square-shaped tunnel getting gradually narrower towards the back, displayed on an LG TV.

Procesador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7

Experimenta un entretenimiento excelente mejorado desde dentro

El procesador Alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo para una inmersión total en cada acción.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

A woman sitting on the sofa with her dog and listening music with LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

Colorea tu espacio
con sonido y luz.

Llena tu espacio de sonido y luz, y conéctate con tu estado de ánimo.

Short design film of the XO2T. Play the video.

Sonido 360°

 

Mantente en el corazón de tu música.

Rodéate de tu música favorita, estés donde estés. El sonido omnidireccional 360° ofrece un audio natural y de alta calidad.

 

A soundwave image to show 360 omnidirectional sound of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

Imprimir

Tecla especial

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

Nano Color

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1678 x 964 x 59.9

Peso del televisor sin soporte

31.4

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Direct

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

Nano Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Modo Imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

VIDEOJUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1678 x 964 x 59.9

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1678 x 1027 x 361

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1820 x 1115 x 200

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1344 x 361

Peso del televisor sin soporte

31.4

Peso del televisor con soporte

31.8

Peso del embalaje

40.7

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

400 x 400

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

195174077580

SONIDO

Sonido AI

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio

20W

Afinación acústica de IA

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Sí (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporte eARC, ALLM)

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

web OS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Entrada)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Attached)

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AA x 2EA)

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096051528

ALTAVOZ

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Cone

Unidad Woofer

3" x 1

Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

1" x 1

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

GENERAL

Número de Canales

1ch (2Way)

Potencia de salida

20W

EQ

Refuerzo de sonido

Estándar

EQ personalizado(App)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

SBC

AAC

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

4

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

15

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

10W

Modo de espera

0.5W

CONVENIENTE

Multipunto

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo doble)

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo múltiple)

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP55

Indicador de batería

Altavoz del teléfono

Bloqueo de seguridad

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Altavoz

119 x 209 x 119

Caja de cartón

165 x 282 x 165

PESO

Peso Neto

0.9 kg

Peso bruto

1.5 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable USB tipo C

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Disfruta este producto cerca de ti.

Especial para ti

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 