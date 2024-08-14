Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pantalla LG QNED 55" QNED80 4K SMART TV con ThinQ AI + LG XBOOM 360 XO2TBK bocina bluetooth con sonido omnidireccional 360°,negro

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Pantalla LG QNED 55" QNED80 4K SMART TV con ThinQ AI + LG XBOOM 360 XO2TBK bocina bluetooth con sonido omnidireccional 360°,negro

55QNEDXO2T

Pantalla LG QNED 55" QNED80 4K SMART TV con ThinQ AI + LG XBOOM 360 XO2TBK bocina bluetooth con sonido omnidireccional 360°,negro

()
  • Front view of bundle image
  • Front view with remote
  • Front view with infill image
  • Right side view
  • Front view of XBOOM
  • Front view of XBOOM
  • Front view of XBOOM
Front view of bundle image
Front view with remote
Front view with infill image
Right side view
Front view of XBOOM
Front view of XBOOM
Front view of XBOOM

Características principales

  • Una experiencia visual mejorada con Precision Dimming
  • Una experiencia visual más inteligente con el Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen6
  • Una experiencia de TV personalizada con ThinQ con AI y webOS con Mi Perfil, AI Concierge
  • Escucha cómo tu música cobra vida con graves potentes y tonos medios nítidos desde todos los ángulos.
  • Disfruta la libertad de una verdadera portabilidad con 15 horas¹ de reproducción continua
  • Disfruta de tu música sin preocuparte por el clima, en interiores o exteriores con clasificación IP55²
Más
Productos en este Combo: 2
55qned80sra

55QNED80SRA

Pantalla LG QNED 55" QNED80 4K SMART TV con ThinQ AI 
Front view

XO2TBK

LG XBOOM 360 XO2TBK bocina bluetooth con sonido omnidireccional 360°,negro
QNED iluminado, Rescalado de imagen

Ve los colores puros aún más vivos

La escena de la explosión del polvo de color se superpone en la pantalla del televisor.

*QNED85 cuenta con QNED Color Pro.
*QNED80/75 cuentan con QNED Color.

 

Volumen de color al 100%

La tecnología de reproducción de color certificada de LG QNED ofrece colores intensos que se mantienen vívidos y precisos incluso con altos niveles de brillo.

Una imagen de pintura digital muy colorida se divide en dos sectores: a la izquierda hay una imagen menos vívida y a la derecha hay una imagen más vívida. En la parte inferior izquierda, el texto dice 70 % de volumen de color y a la derecha dice 100 % de volumen de color.

Hay dos gráficos de distribución de colores RGB en una especie de poste triangular. A la derecha se muestra el volumen de color al 70 % y a la derecha el volumen de color al 100 % completamente distribuido. El texto entre los dos gráficos dice Brillante y Oscuro.

Hay un logotipo del certificado de Intertek.

*El volumen de la gama de colores (Color Gamut Volume, CGV) de la pantalla es equivalente al CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, o lo supera, según una verificación independiente de Intertek.
*Volumen de color del 70 % se refiere a los televisores UHD de LG sin tecnología NanoCell
*Las imágenes se simulan para mejorar la comprensión de la función.

Mini LED

Mini LED, máximos gráficos

Miles de diminutas luces de fondo llenan la pantalla y brindan imágenes nítidas y brillantes con detalles increíbles.

*La cantidad de bloques de Mini LED está basada en el modelo del QNED85 de 86".
*El tamaño del Mini LED se calculó usando los estándares de medición internos de LG.

Precision Dimming & Ultra Contrast

Un color extraordinario

LG QNED utiliza potentes algoritmos de aprendizaje profundo para mejorar la relación de contraste y mejorar el brillo para proporcionar imágenes nítidas y naturales al tiempo que minimiza el efecto de halo.

Hay dos pantallas de TV, una a la izquierda y otra a la derecha. Hay dos imágenes iguales en un cristal colorido en cada televisor. La imagen de la izquierda es un poco pálida, mientras que la imagen de la derecha es muy vívida. Hay una imagen a la derecha de un chip del procesador en la esquina inferior izquierda de un televisor.

*QNED85/80(86") cuentan con Precision Dimming.
*QNED80/75 cuentan con Dimming pro.
*Las imágenes se simulan para mejorar la comprensión de la función.
*El tamaño del Mini LED se calculó usando los estándares de medición internos de LG.

A woman sitting on the sofa with her dog and listening music with LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

Colorea tu espacio
con sonido y luz.

Llena tu espacio de sonido y luz, y conéctate con tu estado de ánimo.

Sonido 360°

 

Mantente en el corazón de tu música.

Rodéate de tu música favorita, estés donde estés. El sonido omnidireccional 360° ofrece un audio natural y de alta calidad.

 

A soundwave image to show 360 omnidirectional sound of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

Imprimir

Tecla especial

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen6

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1236x716x29.7

Peso del televisor sin soporte

14.9

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Edge

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen6

Imagen AI

Imagen AI Pro

Escalador AI

AI

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

Selección de género AI

Si (SDR/HDR)

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Tecnología Dimming

Local Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

Modo Imagen

10 modos (Asistente de imagen personalizado, Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Filmmaker, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Iluminada), (ISF)Experto(Habitación oscura))

HFR (Cuadros por Segundo Elevado)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

VIDEOJUEGOS

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

Si

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1236x716x29.7

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1236x783x257

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1360x810x152

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1077x257

Peso del televisor sin soporte

14.9

Peso del televisor con soporte

15.3

Peso del embalaje

19.6

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

300x300

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

195174054635

SONIDO

Sonido AI

Sonido AI Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si

WiSA Ready

Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio

20W

Afinación acústica de IA

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 3)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (V5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

4ea (soporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS como se especifica en HDMI 2.1 (2 puertos))

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Galería de arte

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

webOS 23

Alerta Deportes

Si

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Vista múltiple

Si

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Entrada)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Remoto

Magic Remote

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Detachable)

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AA x 2EA)

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096051528

ALTAVOZ

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Cone

Unidad Woofer

3" x 1

Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

1" x 1

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

GENERAL

Número de Canales

1ch (2Way)

Potencia de salida

20W

EQ

Refuerzo de sonido

Estándar

EQ personalizado(App)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

SBC

AAC

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

4

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

15

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

10W

Modo de espera

0.5W

CONVENIENTE

Multipunto

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo doble)

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo múltiple)

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP55

Indicador de batería

Altavoz del teléfono

Bloqueo de seguridad

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Altavoz

119 x 209 x 119

Caja de cartón

165 x 282 x 165

PESO

Peso Neto

0.9 kg

Peso bruto

1.5 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable USB tipo C

Qué opina la gente

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Disfruta este producto cerca de ti.

Especial para ti

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 