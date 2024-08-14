65 Pulgadas LG QNED80 AI 4K Smart TV 2024

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65QNED80TSA

Front View
LG QNED 80 con una colorida obra de arte

El color define al nuevo LG QNED

Con LG QNED los colores son más nítidos y claros. Su tecnología Dimming perfecciona el contenido con el objetivo de preservar la nítidez de cada pixel.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Descubre lo último en innovación de LG QNED

El procesador de Inteligencia artificial Alpha 5 Gen 7 se muestra con una luz amarilla que proviene desde abajo. Se muestra una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y violeta entre las palabras "WebOS actualizable" y "webOS Re:Nuevo programa". El televisor LG QNED89, se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada televisor muestra un toque de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran encima de los televisores.

Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 5 Gen 7

El procesador de inteligencia artificial de LG QNED, optimiza automáticamente los contenidos, el nivel de brillo y sonido te lleven a una experiencia inmersiva, logrando que te sientas parte de tu película favorita, con LG QNED las imágenes se sienten más reales 

El Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 5 Gen 7 de LG con luz amarilla que emana debajo y coloridas líneas de placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador de Inteligencia artificial.

*El procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 5 Gen 7. optimiza automaticamente el audio y el  brillo para una experiencia inmersiva completa.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Personalización IA

Se adapta a tu forma de mirar

Televisor LG QNED montado en la pared en una sala de estar con un guitarrista mostrado en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras.

Ajuste acústico de IA

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta cómo está distribuida tu habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear un sonido envolvente a tu alrededor, adaptado perfectamente a la acústica única de tu espacio. Por ejemplo, si estás viendo una película desde el sofá, el sistema ajustará el sonido para que te sientas inmerso en la acción, sin importar dónde estés sentado.

LG TV QNED y LG Soundbar en un espacio moderno por la noche. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.
LG TV QNED y LG Soundbar en un espacio moderno durante el día. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Control de brillo con inteligencia artificial

Ya sea de día o de noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz en tu espacio y equilibra la imagen en consecuencia para obtener imágenes nítidas y claras.

AI Picture Pro

Escucha cada detalle del sonido.

Con esta función, podrás captar cada nota de una canción o cada sonido ambiental en una película, disfrutando así de una experiencia auditiva completa y envolvente.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido.

***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

El logotipo de webOS Re:New Program aparece sobre un fondo negro con una esfera circular amarilla y naranja y morada en la parte inferior.

Siempre como nuevo gracias a WebOS  

Cada año tu TV LG QNED como nueva por 5 años

Mantente al tanto de las últimas características y tecnologías con 4 actualizaciones programadas de webOS en un periodo de 5 años.

*El programa webOS Re:New admite un total de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante cinco años.

**El umbral de actualización de cinco años para el programa webOS Re:New es el lanzamiento global de un nuevo producto.

***La primera actualización a webOS se realizará dos años después del momento de la compra.

****Los clientes reciben 5 versiones de webOS, incluida la versión actual, en el momento de la compra.

*****Hay actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos de lanzamiento de 2022, incluidos todos los OLED y 8K QNED, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023 incluyen UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED.

webOS 24

Con LG tu experiencia televisiva es única

Experimenta una televisión diseñada para ti con Mi Perfil, Asistente de Imagen AI, Conserje de AI y Tarjetas Rápidas.

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

***Aplicado al modelo OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD fabricado en el año 2023 y posteriores.

****Se proporcionará un total de 4 actualizaciones en el período de 5 años y el cronograma puede variar según la región o el país.

*****Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

LG TV QNED ultra Grande

La escala de pulgadas de los TV LG QNED te cautivarán

Una familia en una sala de estar con un televisor LG ultragrande montado en la pared, con una escena del océano que incluye corales y una tortuga en la pantalla.

Inmersión definitiva en entretenimiento a tamaño real. Mira todo tu contenido en una pantalla ultragrande y disfruta de la  claridad y escala incomparable para ver tus contenidos, jugar o hacer ejercicio.

*QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con un diseño súper delgado.

**QNED99 QNED89 y QNED80 vienen en un máximo de 86 pulgadas. 

***Los modelos aplicados pueden variar según la región.

Dimming Pro

Sumérgete en la profundidad de cada detalle gracias a la tecnología Dimming que a través de sus píxeles permiten proyectar imágenes más nítidas y de mayor calidad

La tecnología de atenuación avanzada garantiza ver los detalles finos e imágenes sorprendentess y realistas al opera áreas de atenuación en toda la pantalla.

*Los TV LG QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con Dimming y Dimming Pro

El color define al nuevo LG QNED

Disfruta de colores más vivos y vibrantes en tu LG QNED

Dejate cautivar por los colores increíblemente vivos y reales.

Las partículas de color estallan en la pantalla, luego los píxeles cambian lentamente a un primer plano de una pared pintada con un patrón colorido en la pantalla del televisor LG

*QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80 incorporan QNED Color.

**El volumen de la gama de colores de la pantalla (CGV) es equivalente o superior al CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según la certificación independiente de Intertek.

Diseño súper delgado

Diseño súper delgado para una mayor inmersión y un diseño elegante en cualquier entorno

Su diseño súper delgado se integra perfectamaente a tus espacios y se adapta perfectamente contra la pared.

Un televisor LG súper delgado desde el ángulo de la cámara a vista de pájaro. El ángulo de la cámara se desliza para mostrar la parte frontal del televisor, mostrando la imagen de una flor colorida ampliada.

*QNED85 y QNED80 presentan un diseño súpe delgado.

** QNED80 vienen en un máximo de 86 pulgadas.

***Los modelos aplicados pueden variar según la región.

Ajuste perfecto con LG Audio

La sinergia perfecta entre la barra de Sonido con tu TV LG QNED

Sinergia perfecta en el soporte

Distruta de un sonido envolvente a tu alrededor, adaptado perfectamente a la acústica única de tu espacio

Con la sinergia perfecta, la barra de sonido S70TY correspondiente se puede instalar fácilmente y combina perfectamente con tu televisor LG QNED.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado.

**La sinergia perfecta del soporte viene con 1 o 2 polos, que puede variar según el país o el producto.

***La disponibilidad del soporte puede variar según pais o región.

Un control remoto apuntando a un televisor LG QNED que muestra la configuración de control de la barra de sonido al lado derecho de la pantalla.

WOW Interface

Simplicidad a tu alcance

Accede  a la interfaz WOW en el televisor LG para un control simple de la barra de sonido, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado y el control del modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

***Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

**** Televisores compatibles con interfaz WOW: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80.

*****Televisores compatibles con WOW Orchestra: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85.

******Televisores compatibles con WOWCAST: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85.

*******Los modelos QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 de 80 pulgadas y superiores se pueden combinar con S90TY, S90TR y S70.

Sumérgete en las emociones de las películas y en las habilidades de los juegos

FILMMAKER Mode

Disfruta de la película como el director lo imaginó

Disfruta del montaje cinematográfico más auténtico.Con FILMMAKER Mode conserva la visión original del director,pensada con los ajustes adecuados

Un hombre en un oscuro estudio de edición mirando un televisor LG que muestra la puesta de sol. En la parte inferior derecha de la imagen aparece el logotipo de FILMMAKER Mode.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**FILMMAKER MODE es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc.

La experiencia del cine en casa

Descubre un mayor asombro en cada escena que ves

Disfruta de la experiencia del cine en casa gracias a HDR10 Pro, el cual mejora automaticamente el contraste y colores de cualquier película.

Una familia sentada en el suelo de un salón poco iluminado junto a una pequeña mesa, mirando hacia un televisor LG montado en la pared que muestra la Tierra desde el espacio.

Mucho más poder para jugar

Disfruta de la velocidad de cada acción

Con HGiG podrás disfrutar de una mejor experiencia de juego inmersivo de alta velocidad con ALLM, y eARC garantizando  que todo suene increíble.

Un juego de carreras de coches en la línea de meta, con el cartel que dice "¡GANA!", mientras el jugador aprieta el joystick del juego. El logotipo de ALLM, eARC y HGiG aparece en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80 incorporan GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC y HGiG.

**VRR es una especificación certificada de HDMI 2.1.

***HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de los sectores del videojuego y la televisión que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público directrices que mejoren la experiencia de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

****La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.

Controla y configura fácilmente

No pauses el juego, accede rápidamente a Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard para maximizar tu experiencia gaming

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de Control del Juego apareciendo sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*El Panel de juego se activa solo cuando tanto "Optimizador de juego" como "Panel de juego" están activados.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Accede a todos tus juegos favoritos

Miles de universos de juego al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

La pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid que muestra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" y otra imagen de la pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden variar según el país.

**Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a refuerzos.

Sostenibilidad

Descubre la visión de LG QNED para el mañana

Elige lo que es mejor para el planeta con empaques livianos, biodegradables y credenciales globales de sostenibilidad.

El empaque de LG QNED sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados

*Las asociaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.

**El soporte inferior para todas las QNED y la cubierta trasera completa para QNED85(65/55/50") están fabricados con plástico reciclado.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

