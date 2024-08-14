Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65 Pulgadas LG QNED80 AI 4K Smart TV 2024 + LG XBOOM 360 XO2TBK bocina bluetooth con sonido omnidireccional 360°,negro

65 Pulgadas LG QNED80 AI 4K Smart TV 2024 + LG XBOOM 360 XO2TBK bocina bluetooth con sonido omnidireccional 360°,negro

65QNEDXO2T

65QNEDXO2T

65 Pulgadas LG QNED80 AI 4K Smart TV 2024 + LG XBOOM 360 XO2TBK bocina bluetooth con sonido omnidireccional 360°,negro

Características principales

  • LG QNED cuenta con una amplia gama de colores increíblemente rica y vibrante
  • Mayor calidad visual y auditiva gracias al procesador de Inteligencia artificial Alpha 5 Gen 7
  • Detalles nítidos y precisos gracias a la atenuación local avanzada de Dimming
  • Escucha cómo tu música cobra vida con graves potentes y tonos medios nítidos desde todos los ángulos.
  • Disfruta la libertad de una verdadera portabilidad con 15 horas¹ de reproducción continua
  • Disfruta de tu música sin preocuparte por el clima, en interiores o exteriores con clasificación IP55²
Más
Productos en este Combo: 2
Front View

65QNED80TSA

65 Pulgadas LG QNED80 AI 4K Smart TV 2024
Front view

XO2TBK

LG XBOOM 360 XO2TBK bocina bluetooth con sonido omnidireccional 360°,negro
LG QNED 80 con una colorida obra de arte

El color define al nuevo LG QNED

Con LG QNED los colores son más nítidos y claros. Su tecnología Dimming perfecciona el contenido con el objetivo de preservar la nítidez de cada pixel.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Descubre lo último en innovación de LG QNED

El procesador de Inteligencia artificial Alpha 5 Gen 7 se muestra con una luz amarilla que proviene desde abajo. Se muestra una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y violeta entre las palabras "WebOS actualizable" y "webOS Re:Nuevo programa". El televisor LG QNED89, se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada televisor muestra un toque de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran encima de los televisores.

Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 5 Gen 7

El procesador de inteligencia artificial de LG QNED, optimiza automáticamente los contenidos, el nivel de brillo y sonido te lleven a una experiencia inmersiva, logrando que te sientas parte de tu película favorita, con LG QNED las imágenes se sienten más reales 

El Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 5 Gen 7 de LG con luz amarilla que emana debajo y coloridas líneas de placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador de Inteligencia artificial.

*El procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 5 Gen 7. optimiza automaticamente el audio y el  brillo para una experiencia inmersiva completa.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

A woman sitting on the sofa with her dog and listening music with LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

Colorea tu espacio
con sonido y luz.

Llena tu espacio de sonido y luz, y conéctate con tu estado de ánimo.

Sonido 360°

 

Mantente en el corazón de tu música.

Rodéate de tu música favorita, estés donde estés. El sonido omnidireccional 360° ofrece un audio natural y de alta calidad.

 

A soundwave image to show 360 omnidirectional sound of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

Todas las especificaciones

Todas las especificaciones

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096051528

ALTAVOZ

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Cone

Unidad Woofer

3" x 1

Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

1" x 1

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

GENERAL

Número de Canales

1ch (2Way)

Potencia de salida

20W

EQ

Refuerzo de sonido

Estándar

EQ personalizado(App)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

SBC

AAC

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

4

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

15

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

10W

Modo de espera

0.5W

CONVENIENTE

Multipunto

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo doble)

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo múltiple)

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP55

Indicador de batería

Altavoz del teléfono

Bloqueo de seguridad

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Altavoz

119 x 209 x 119

Caja de cartón

165 x 282 x 165

PESO

Peso Neto

0.9 kg

Peso bruto

1.5 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable USB tipo C

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 