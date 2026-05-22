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Como LG AI QNED QNED85 86" 4K SMART TV ThinQ AI + Barra de Sonido S30A

Como LG AI QNED QNED85 86" 4K SMART TV ThinQ AI + Barra de Sonido S30A

86QN85S30.BDL
Front view of Como LG AI QNED QNED85 86" 4K SMART TV ThinQ AI + Barra de Sonido S30A 86QN85S30.BDL
Pantalla LG AI QNED QNED85 86" 4K SMART TV ThinQ AI + LG Soundbar | Barra de Sonido S30A | 140W | 2.1 canales | WOW Orchestra e interfaz WOW
Pantalla LG AI QNED QNED85 86" 4K SMART TV ThinQ AI + LG Soundbar | Barra de Sonido S30A | 140W | 2.1 canales | WOW Orchestra e interfaz WOW
Front view of Como LG AI QNED QNED85 86" 4K SMART TV ThinQ AI + Barra de Sonido S30A 86QN85S30.BDL
Pantalla LG AI QNED QNED85 86" 4K SMART TV ThinQ AI + LG Soundbar | Barra de Sonido S30A | 140W | 2.1 canales | WOW Orchestra e interfaz WOW
Pantalla LG AI QNED QNED85 86" 4K SMART TV ThinQ AI + LG Soundbar | Barra de Sonido S30A | 140W | 2.1 canales | WOW Orchestra e interfaz WOW

Características principales

  • Extraordinaria calidad Imagen y sonido con el Procesador Alpha 8 AI 4K.
  • Detalles nítidos con Advanced Local Dimming.
  • Combina perfectamente con tu interior, de Diseño Súper Delgado.
  • Interfaz WOW
  • Orquesta WOW
  • Sonido envolvente de 2.1 canales
Más
Productos en este Combo: 2
Vista frontal de LG QNED85 86QNED85TSA, con el texto "LG QNED" y "2024" en la pantalla.

86QNED85TSA

Pantalla LG AI QNED QNED85 86" 4K SMART TV ThinQ AI
Front view of soundbar and subwoofer

S30A

LG Soundbar | Barra de Sonido S30A | 140W | 2.1 canales | WOW Orchestra e interfaz WOW
Imagen de las imágenes de título de Apple TV en el televisor LG

Imagen de las imágenes de título de Apple TV en el televisor LG

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV 

Solo abre la aplicación Apple TV en tu televisión LG para canjear.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV  Más información

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

Pantalla LG QNED85 con una colorida obra de arte.

Se trata del Nuevo QNED

Color nítido en el magnífico LG QNED. Nuestro nuevo chip y funciones de zonas de atenuación perfeccionan el contenido para que cada píxel de mantenga nítido.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.
LG Sounbdarr S30A está colocada en un fondo liso bajo iluminación

El compañero de sonido ideal para tu televisor LG

Completa la experiencia de LG TV con la soundbar que complementa a la perfección su diseño y rendimiento acústico.

Grandiosos paisajes sonoros te rodean

A la izquierda un televisor LG y una LG Soundbar están montados en la pared y un control remoto está apuntando el Televisor. Al centro una sala de estar con un televisor, una soundbar, un sub-woofer y muebles. Un efecto de sonido sale de la soundbar y el sub-woofer. A la derecha un cantante está actuando en el televisor. Una soundbar con ondas de sonido virtuales está colocada debajo del televisor.

*Las imágenes en la pantalla son simuladas.

Las barras de sonido LG completan la experiencia de LG TV

WOW Interfaz

La simplicidad está al alcance de tus manos.

Accede la Interfaz WOW a través de tu TV LG para controlar la barra de sonido de manera clara y sencilla, como cambiar los modos de sonido, perfiles y acceder a otras funciones útiles, aún mientras ves la TV.

La escena de un concierto se está reproduciendo en la TV y una Soundbar está colocada debajo de la TV.

*Las imágenes de pantalla son simuladas.

**El uso del mando a distancia LG TV Remote está limitado a determinadas funciones.

*** Televisores compatibles con la interfaz WOW:

OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80/75, NANO 90/80/77/75, UHD UA75/UA73/UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Los televisores compatibles pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento. 

****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que algunos servicios de la interfaz WOW no estén disponibles en el momento de la compra. Es posible que sea necesaria una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red y/o la aplicación LG ThinQ para las actualizaciones (televisor y/o barra de sonido).

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IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO) - Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α8 IA 4K

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO) - HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

VIDEOJUEGOS - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

SONIDO - Salida de Audio

20W

SONIDO - Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES - Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1928 x 1108 x 30.9

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES - Peso del televisor sin soporte

50.0

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Edge

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color

SISTEMA DE TRANSMISIÓN

Recepción de televisión analoga

NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

Recepción de televisión digital

ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), ISDB-T (Terrestre)

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α8 IA 4K

Escalador AI

α8 IA Super Upscaling 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si (Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

Selección de género AI

Si (SDR/HDR)

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Tecnología Dimming

Local Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

Modo Imagen

10 modos (Asistente de imagen personalizado, Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Filmmaker, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Iluminada), (ISF)Experto(Habitación oscura))

HFR (Cuadros por Segundo Elevado)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Calibración Automática

Si

Imagen AI Pro

Si

QMS (Cambio Rápido de Medios)

Si

VIDEOJUEGOS

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

Si

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1928 x 1108 x 30.9

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1928 x 1175 x 359

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

2090 x 1215 x 228

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1582 x 359

Peso del televisor sin soporte

50.0

Peso del televisor con soporte

51.0

Peso del embalaje

63.6

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

600 x 400

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

195174079430

SONIDO

Sonido AI

IA Sound Pro α8  (Virtual 9.1.2 Up- mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

WiSA Ready

Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio

20W

Afinación acústica de IA

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

WOW Orquesta

Si

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 3)

Soporte Bluetooth

Sí (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

4ea (soporte 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

web OS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Siempre Listo

Si

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Vista múltiple

Si

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Entrada)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Compatible con Apple Home

Si

Panel de Control

Si

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Detachable)

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