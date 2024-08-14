Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
98 Pulgadas LG QNED89 + Televisor FHD LG StanbyME 27" Smart TV

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

98QNED27ART

(0)
Basic Image
Productos en este Combo: 2
Basic Image

27ART10AKPL

Televisor FHD LG StanbyME 27" Smart TV Pantalla táctil móvil con Batería integrada ThinQ™

front view

98QNED89TSA

98 Pulgadas LG QNED89 AI 4K Smart TV 2024

webOS

Pocket-lint

Keep family favorite front and center and get more usable space appliances

Más información

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

Keep family favorite front and center and get more usable space appliances

Más información

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción del producto a continuación son únicamente con fines ilustrativos. Consulta la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

Todo se centra en el nuevo QNED

Claridad y colores nítidos en LG QNED colosales. Nuestro nuevo procesador y las zonas de regulación perfeccionan el contenido para que cada pixel se mantenga nítido.

*Imagen en pantalla simulada.

Explora las innovaciones de la LG QNED AI

Las TV LG QNED89, QNED90 y QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada TV muestra salpicaduras de colores y aparecen las palabras “Super pantalla ultra grande” por encima de las televisiones. El 4K procesador alpha 8 AI se muestra con una luz naranja que emana desde abajo. Una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y morada se muestra entre las palabras “webOS actualizable” y “programa webOS Re:New”.

Super pantalla ultra grande

Experimenta la máxima inmersión en la LG TV más grande

Un niño está de pie delante de una televisión grande que muestra una imagen de dos elefantes, uno adulto y otro bebé, caminando por un campo cubierto de hierba.

Las amplias pantallas de LG TV intensifican cada momento de la acción. Ve de cerca detalles realistas para disfrutar a fondo tus contenidos favoritos.

*Imagen en pantalla simulada.

*La QNED89 está disponible en un máximo de 98 pulgadas.

La pantalla está cerca del copy "Siempre está a mi lado". El copy está escrito en color rosa oscuro. Hay dos imágenes interiores de estilo de vida recortadas en líneas curvas, cada una de las cuales muestra una pantalla colocada en la sala de estudio y en la sala de estar. El logotipo de LG StanbyME se coloca en la esquina superior derecha en el escritorio y en la esquina superior izquierda en la vista móvil.

*Se muestra una escena simulada -tenga en cuenta que la pantalla no se mueve automáticamente.
*La pantalla muestra una imagen simulada que puede diferir del producto real.

¿Alguna vez has visto una pantalla como YO lo hago?

  • StandbyME está situada en el medio de una sala de estar, y la pantalla muestra la portada de un álbum de música Jazz
  • StandbyME está situada en una habitación a lado de un oso de peluche. La pantalla muestra la imagen de una portada de un disco de música
  • StandbyME está situada en el medio de una tienda de bicicletas. Está mirando hacia atrás.
  • StandbyNE está situada justo en el frente de una mesa llena de revistas y plantas pequeñas. La pantalla muestra una colección de diferentes plantas y su plantae.
  • StandbyMe está situada en un jardín botánico blanco, mirando hacia atrás. La pantalla muestra un acercamiento a una planta verde frondosa.
  • Vista posterior del primer plano StandbyMe

*Se muestra una escena simulada -tenga en cuenta que la pantalla no se mueve automáticamente.
*La pantalla del producto muestra una imagen simulada que puede diferir del producto real.

La televisión se coloca frente a la hamaca en la terraza. La imagen está recortada en forma de arco.

Diseño inalámbrico con infinitas posibilidades.

Una batería incorporada te permite usar StanbyME de forma inalámbrica, para que puedas colocarlo donde lo necesites. La batería dura hasta 3 horas con una sola carga, suficiente para ver una película, hacer ejercicio o incluso una sesión de estudio.

*La batería incorporada admite hasta 3 horas de uso inalámbrico (3 horas en función del uso en modo estándar, pero el uso de la batería puede variar según las condiciones de uso).
*StanbyME solo admite contenido basado en Wi-Fi, por lo que debe estar conectado a una red inalámbrica.
*La pantalla del producto muestra una imagen simulada que puede diferir del producto real.
*El modo de pantalla vertical puede funcionar de manera diferente según la aplicación utilizada.
*El producto no es resistente al agua.
*La pantalla de inicio y las aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y pueden cambiar sin previo aviso.

Disfruta tu contenido favorito

Con una variedad de servicios de transmisión OTT incorporados, StanbyME te permite disfrutar de tu contenido favorito sin la molestia de conectarse a un dispositivo externo.

Tres collages de estilo de vida de diferentes personas viendo felizmente la televisión durante su tiempo libre.

*Los servicios OTT admitidos se basan en suscripción y pueden variar según el país.
*La pantalla del producto muestra una imagen simulada que puede diferir del producto real.
*El modo de pantalla vertical puede funcionar de manera diferente según la aplicación utilizada.
*StanbyME debe estar conectado a una red inalámbrica para admitir servicios de transmisión.

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

Tipo de Pantalla

FHD

Tamaño de la pantalla

27

Resolución

1920*1080

Refresh Rate

Refresh Rate 60Hz

IMAGEN

Procesador

Procesador α7 AI Gen4

AI Upscaling

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Active HDR

Tecnología de atenuación

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

HEVC

2K@60p, 10bit

VP9 (Video Decoder)

2K@60p, 10bit

AV1 (Video Decoder)

2K@60p, 10bit

Picture Mode

8 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO

Salida de audio

10W

Woofer/salida por canal

5W por canal

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Canales

Dirección del altavoz

Diparo lateral

Sonido AI

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

SI

Sound Mode Share

SI

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (refer to manual)

FUNCIONES AI SMART

Sistema operativo

webOS Smart TV

ThinQ

SI

Magic Remote Control

Simple IR Remote B/n

AI Home

SI

Recomendación AI

SI

Edición inteligente

SI

Funciona con Apple Home

SI

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

SI

Smartphone Remote App

SI (LG ThinQ)

App Store

SI (App)

Full Web Browser

SI

Sports Alert

SI

GAMING

Game Optimizer

(in VRR operation)- / (in ALLM operation)- / (Game Genre PQ & AI Game Sound)SI

CONECTIVIDAD

HDMI Input

1 Atrás

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

HDMI Audio Return Channel

HDMI 1.4

USB Input

1 Atrás

Wi-Fi Standard

(802.11ac)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v.5.0)

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz (Differ by region) Baterry Built-In (3 horas)

Consumo de energía en espera

Bajo 0.5W (Differ by region)

Energy saving Mode

SI

Energy Standard

SI (Differ by region)

SIN EMPAQUE CON BASE

Ancho mm

621

Alto mm

1077

Profundo mm

397

Peso kg

17.5

CON EMPAQUE CON BASE

Ancho mm

1265

Alto mm

207

Profundo mm

580

Peso kg

23

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Disfruta este producto cerca de ti.
Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 