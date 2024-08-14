Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Televisor LG HD 32" LR65 Smart TV con Procesador Inteligente α5 generación 6

Televisor LG HD 32" LR65 Smart TV con Procesador Inteligente α5 generación 6

32LR650BPSA

Televisor LG HD 32" LR65 Smart TV con Procesador Inteligente α5 generación 6

(0)
Una vista frontal del televisor LG HD

*Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación son para fines representativos.

*Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

La imagen de la naturaleza con montañas rocosas enfrentadas desde arriba y desde abajo muestra el contraste y los detalles.

Un nuevo nivel de alta definición 

Los televisores LG HD muestran colores intensos y muestran tu contenido favorito de forma vívida y natural.

Procesador de AI α5 Gen6

Mejora tu experiencia visual

El procesador α5 AI Gen6 mejora el televisor LG HD para brindarte una experiencia inmersiva.

Control de brillo AI

El control de brillo AI garantiza el nivel de brillo perfecto para cualquier entorno, adaptándose al brillo según la iluminación ambiental circundante.

Una pantalla que muestra una imagen de un bosque, cuyo brillo se ajusta según el entorno.

*El LR65 cuenta con un procesador AI α5 Gen6.

Configuraciones avanzadas

Interfaz WOW

Configuraciones avanzadas 

Cuando se conecta con un televisor LG, su barra de sonido cambia automáticamente al modo de sonido de barra de sonido. Además, disfruta de 3 modos adicionales para disfrutar de la mejor experiencia de sonido.

webOS 23 nuevo Inicio

Adaptado a tu gusto

Desde tu contenido favorito hasta tu forma preferida de verlo, el nuevo Home de webOS 23 es el centro que gira a tu alrededor.

*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.

*Se requieren suscripciones separadas para los servicios OTT.

Mi perfil

Obtén recomendaciones de películas personalizadas, una descripción general de los próximos juegos de tu equipo y tus propias notificaciones, todo desde un solo lugar dedicado a ti.

*Es posible que se muestre contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de la red.

*Se puede crear una cantidad ilimitada de perfiles; sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

Tarjeta rápida

Crea tarjetas dedicadas para tus aplicaciones y servicios favoritos. Organízalos como quieras, cámbialos y salta rápidamente a tu contenido.

AI Concierge

Recomendación inteligente

Obtén recomendaciones especialmente para ti, la inteligencia artificial en tu televisor recomienda palabras clave relacionadas o tendencias basadas en tu historial de búsqueda de reconocimiento de voz único para que obtengas más de lo que le gusta ver.

La cara de un hombre se muestra en la pantalla del televisor y las palabras clave recomendadas se muestran cerca.

*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región y la serie.

*La palabra clave "Para ti" solo se puede proporcionar en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

HDR10 Pro

Con HDR10 Pro, el nivel de brillo se ajusta para mejorar el color y la claridad de cada imagen. Quede hipnotizado por lo realista que se ve su contenido.

Una imagen muestra un montón de iceberg y cielo, la mitad izquierda de la imagen parece tener un color opaco y menos vibrante, mientras que la mitad derecha de la imagen parece más vibrante y con más colores. En la esquina superior izquierda dice "SDR", en la esquina superior derecha dice "HDR10 Pro".

Hay logotipos de plataformas de servicios de transmisión y filmaciones coincidentes justo al lado de cada logotipo. Hay imágenes de Miércoles de Netflix, TED LASSO de Apple TV, Tesoro Nacional de Disney Plus y Los anillos de poder de PRIME VIDEO.

Entretenimiento

Contenido infinito 

Disfrute fácilmente del contenido de las plataformas de transmisión más importantes directamente en LG HD

*Se requiere membresía de transmisión de Netflix.

*La disponibilidad del contenido y la aplicación puede variar según el país o la región. Se requiere suscripción separada para Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney y sus entidades relacionadas.

*Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.

*Es posible que Apple TV+ y/o contenido selecto no estén disponibles en todas las regiones.

*Apple TV+ requiere una suscripción.

*Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados. Se aplican tarifas de membresía de Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video. Visita primevideo.com/terms para obtener más detalles.

*Los servicios admitidos pueden variar según el país.

Optimizador de juegos y panel de control

Encuentra todas las configuraciones que necesitas para un juego óptimo en un solo lugar. Game Dashboard te permite cambiar rápidamente la configuración actual del género del juego.

HGiG

LG está asociado con algunos de los grandes nombres de la industria del juego, lo que te permite disfrutar de los últimos juegos HDR y sumergirte en tu juego.

*La disponibilidad de actualizaciones de software puede variar según el modelo y la región.

*Los elementos del menú Game Optimizer pueden variar según la serie.

*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de televisión que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público directrices para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

El empaque rediseñado de los televisores LG HD utiliza impresión en un solo color y una caja reciclable.

Más verdes  

El empaque rediseñado de los televisores LG HD utiliza impresión en un solo color y una caja reciclable.

*El contenido de la caja puede variar según el modelo o el país.

Tecla especial

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    HD

  • Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α5 AI Gen6

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Salida de Audio

    10W

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    728 x 431 x 59.9

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    4.54

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    HD

  • Resolución de Pantalla

    HD (1,366 x 768)

  • Tipo de Retroiluminación

    Direct

  • Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α5 AI Gen6

  • Escalador AI

    Escalador de Resolución

  • Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

    Si

  • Control de Brillo AI

    Si

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Modo Imagen

    8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

VIDEOJUEGOS

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Contraste Alto

    Si

  • Escala de Grises

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    728 x 431 x 59.9

  • Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

    728 x 457 x 164

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    812 x 510 x 134

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    588 x 164

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    4.54

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    4.6

  • Peso del embalaje

    5.9

  • Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

    200 x 200

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    195174060667

SONIDO

  • Sonido AI

    Sonido AI (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Voz clara Pro

    Si

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo audio Compartido

    Si

  • Salida de Audio Simultánea

    Si

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Salida de Audio

    10W

  • Afinación acústica de IA

    Activo

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

  • Dirección de Altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Ch

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (V5.0)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    2ea (compartible con eARC como se especifica en HDMI 2.1)

  • Entrada RF (antena/cable)

    1ea

  • Entrada USB

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

  • Wi-Fi Estándar

    Si

SMART TV

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Sistema Operativo (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Alerta Deportes

    Si

  • Configuración Familiar

    Si

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Si

  • Cámara USB Compatible

    Si

  • Navegador Web Completo

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

    Activo

  • Control Magic Remote

    Activo

  • Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

    Si (Entrada)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Remoto

    Control remoto estándar

  • Cable de alimentación

    Sí (Detachable)

  • Baterías de control remoto

    Si (AAA x 2EA)

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 