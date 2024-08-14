Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
86 Pulgadas LG UT8050 AI 4K Smart TV 2024+LG XBOOM 360 XO2TBK bocina bluetooth con sonido omnidireccional 360°,negro

86UT80XO2T

Características principales

  • Colores y detalles impresionantes con 4K HDR10 Pro
  • Mejor calidad de imagen y sonido con el procesador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7
  • 4 años de actualizaciones garantizadas durante 5 años con el programa webOS Re:Nuevo Programa
  • Escucha cómo tu música cobra vida con graves potentes y tonos medios nítidos desde todos los ángulos.
  • Disfruta la libertad de una verdadera portabilidad con 15 horas¹ de reproducción continua
  • Disfruta de tu música sin preocuparte por el clima, en interiores o exteriores con clasificación IP55²
Más

En un TV LG UHD se muestra un largo tramo de suelo de madera noble de colores vibrantes.

Vea con claridad todos los detalles

La tecnología Ultra HD da vida a todos los colores. Disfruta de imágenes nítidas con una claridad realista.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

HDR10 Pro

Ilumine los detalles

Adéntrate en un mundo en el que cada color resalta y el brillo se ajusta con precisión para ofrecer unas vistas impresionantes, todo ello gracias al brillante HDR10 Pro.

Se muestra un primer plano en pantalla dividida de la cara de un hombre en una habitación teñida de púrpura y en penumbra. A la izquierda se muestra «SDR» y la imagen es borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra «HDR10 Pro» y la imagen es clara y nítidamente definida.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Procesador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7

Disfrute de un magnífico entretenimiento mejorado desde dentro

A woman sitting on the sofa with her dog and listening music with LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

Colorea tu espacio
con sonido y luz.

Llena tu espacio de sonido y luz, y conéctate con tu estado de ánimo.

Short design film of the XO2T. Play the video.

Sonido 360°

 

Mantente en el corazón de tu música.

Rodéate de tu música favorita, estés donde estés. El sonido omnidireccional 360° ofrece un audio natural y de alta calidad.

 

A soundwave image to show 360 omnidirectional sound of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

Todas las especificaciones

Todas las especificaciones

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096051528

ALTAVOZ

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Cone

Unidad Woofer

3" x 1

Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

1" x 1

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

GENERAL

Número de Canales

1ch (2Way)

Potencia de salida

20W

EQ

Refuerzo de sonido

Estándar

EQ personalizado(App)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

SBC

AAC

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

4

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

15

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

10W

Modo de espera

0.5W

CONVENIENTE

Multipunto

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo doble)

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo múltiple)

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP55

Indicador de batería

Altavoz del teléfono

Bloqueo de seguridad

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Altavoz

119 x 209 x 119

Caja de cartón

165 x 282 x 165

PESO

Peso Neto

0.9 kg

Peso bruto

1.5 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable USB tipo C

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Disfruta este producto cerca de ti.

Especial para ti

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 