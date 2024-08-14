Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Destacados ¿Qué es webOS? Pantalla de inicio y aplicaciones Juegos y Estilo de vida Promociones

Que comience el juego

Experimenta lo esencial de la vida en LG TV. Desde educación hasta compras, juegos y fitness,

es tan fácil como cambiar de canal.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

Dos pantallas de TV están una al lado de la otra. Una muestra la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid y la otra muestra la pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW.

Juegos en la nube globales

Pulsa play para mundos de juegos

Lo que los jugadores necesitan, todo en un solo lugar. Acceso fácil y directo a tus favoritos, servicios de juegos en la nube (GeForce NOW y Boosteriod) y control de dispositivos de entrada.

*El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

**Se requieren suscripciones independientes y entidades relacionadas para GeForce NOW y Boosteriod. 

***Es posible que se requiera una conexión de gamepad.

A woman is in a lunge position on a yoga mat in front of an LG TV. The TV shifts through videos of Exercite, Xponential, Alo Moves, FLEXIT, Insight Timer and Maxpro.

Fitness

Tu propio instructor de fitness

Ya sea que prefieras yoga o incluso meditación, encuentra entrenamientos divertidos y efectivos en LG TV Fitness Space.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

***Es posible que se requieran suscripciones independientes y entidades relacionadas. 

Learning

Conocimiento a tu alcance

Un niño pequeño mira Pinkfong en una LG TV montada en la pared en una sala con juguetes para niños.

Pinkfong

Canta, juega y aprende con Baby Shark y su familia en la divertida plataforma educativa Pinkfong.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

***Se requieren suscripciones independientes y entidades relacionadas para Pinkfong y ABC mouse. 

Un niño pequeño se sienta en el suelo y mira contenido educativo en ABCmouse.

ABCmouse

Con más de 10 000 actividades de aprendizaje para niños de 2 a 8 años, ABCmouse ayuda a despertar el amor por el learning para toda la vida.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

***Se requieren suscripciones independientes y entidades relacionadas para Pinkfong y ABC mouse. 

Tus programas de TV favoritos te están esperando

Los servicios de streaming y aplicaciones de TV más interesantes en tu LG TV.

Más información
Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 