About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Blu-ray Disc Playback & M-DISC

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Soporte

Blu-ray Disc Playback & M-DISC

BP50NB40

Blu-ray Disc Playback & M-DISC

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

BUFFER

Tamaño (MB)

4

TIEMPO DE ACCESO

BD-ROM

250ms typ

DVD-ROM

200ms typ.

CD-ROM

200ms typ

TIPO DE UNIDAD

Interna/Externa

Externa

Sistemas Operativos compatibles

De Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP

Tipo de unidad

Slim Portable Blu-ray / DVD Writer

VELOCIDAD DE LECTURA

BD-ROM (SL/DL)

6x CAV

DVD-RW

8x CAV

DVD-Video (CSS Compliant Disc) (SL/DL)

8x CAV

BD-R (SL/DL)

6x CAV

BD-R (TL/QL)

6x CAV

BD-RE (SL/DL)

6x CAV

BD-RE (TL)

4x PCAV

BDMV (disco que cumple con AACS)

6x CAV

DVD-ROM (SL/DL)

8x CAV

DVD-R (SL/DL)

8x CAV

DVD+RW

8x CAV

DVD+R (SL/DL)

8x CAV

DVD-RAM

2x, 3x CLV, 5x PCAV

CD-R/RW/ROM

24x/24x/24xCAV

CD-DA

24x CAV

VELOCIDAD DE ESCRITURA

BD-R (SL)

2x CLV, 4x PCAV

BD-R(QL)

2x CLV, 4x PCAV

M-Disc BD (BD-R SL)

2x CLV, 4x PCAV

BD-RE (SL/DL/TL)

2x CLV

BD-R DL

2x CLV, 4x PCAV, 6x CAV

DVD-R

2x CLV, 4x PCAV, 8x CAV

DVD-R DL

2x CLV, 4x, 6x ZCLV

DVD-RW

2x, 3x CLV, 4x, 6x ZCLV

BD-R (LTH)

2x CLV, 4x PCAV, 6x CAV

DVD+RW

2.4x, 3.3x CLV, 4x, 6x, 8x ZCLV

DVD+R (SL)

2.4x CLV, 4x PCAV, 8x CAV

DVD+R DL

2.4x CLV, 6x ZCLV

M-DISC

4x PCAV

CD-RW

4x, 10x CLV, 16x ZCLV

DVD-RAM

2x, 3x CLV, 5x PCAV

CD-R

10x CLV, 16x, 24x CAV

DIMENSIONES

A x Alt. x P (mm)

144 x 14.6 x 156mm

Peso (g)

270g

Qué opina la gente

Hazte miembro de LG

Disfruta de todas las ventajas de la afiliación gratuita a LG,

desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivos.

Registrarse Únete a nosotros
Icono de cupón de bienvenida

Cupón de bienvenida

Disfruta de un descuento de $10 en tu primera compra al registrarte como miembro de LG

Icono de precio exclusivo

Precios exclusivos

Obtén un descuento exclusivo de afiliación del 3% para todos los pedidos durante el periodo del evento promocional

Icono de entrega gratuita

Envío gratuito

Envío gratuito para todos los pedidos de LG.com

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte en lo que necesites.

Obtener ayuda

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte.

Obtener ayuda