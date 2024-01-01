About Cookies on This Site

Smart TV 4K UHD

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Recurso

Smart TV 4K UHD

50UM670H0UA

Smart TV 4K UHD

(2)
Front view with infill image

Smart TV 4K UHD con Pro:Centric Direct

Un televisor en la pared de un hotel muestra una pantalla brillante y vívida.

*55 pulgadas * Todas las imágenes de esta página tienen fines ilustrativos únicamente.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud mejora el uso de la solución CMS de la empresa y la nube del sistema, reforzando el servicio de la solución de terceros. También ofrece varias plantillas de diseño, lo que mejora la plataforma de análisis y recopilación de datos con un panel llamativo. Además con nuevas características; LG Channels proporciona una manera conveniente de acceder a una amplia gama de contenido de canales OTT, incluidos canales de televisión abierta, sin dispositivos ni suscripciones adicionales. Y Mobile Application Creator le permite simplificar el proceso de configuración de servicios del Concierge en dispositivos móviles para invitados. A través de esta función, la solicitud del huésped quedará satisfecha con respuesta inmediata.

La mujer está trabajando a través de Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

La solución de gestión de contenidos para hoteles Pro:Centric Direct ofrece herramientas de edición fáciles y sencillas, lo que facilita la realización de servicios y gestión remota basada en redes IP con un solo clic. La solución Pro:Centric Direct permite a los usuarios editar su interfaz fácilmente al proporcionar una interfaz personalizada y administra de manera eficiente todos los televisores de la habitación. La última versión de PCD proporciona control interior basado en IoT, así como función de control por voz a través del procesamiento del lenguaje natural (NLP) de LG. Estas funciones relacionadas con la voz y el IoT serán su punto de partida para prepararse para las habitaciones de hotel de próxima generación a través de la inteligencia artificial.

Un hombre gestiona algunos contenidos y configuraciones de la televisión en el hotel utilizando la solución Pro:Centric Direct a través del servidor.

*Es posible que algunas funciones no sean compatibles según las versiones de PCD.

Pro:Idiom

La tecnología de gestión de derechos digitales (DRM) brinda acceso a contenido premium para ayudar a garantizar una implementación rápida y amplia de HDTV y otros contenidos digitales de alto valor.

Pro:Idioma para proteger HDTV y otros contenidos digitales de alto valor.

El UM670H se instala armoniosamente en la habitación del hotel y la vista lateral se amplía para mostrarlo.

Profundidad delgada para una apariencia elegante

Con un diseño delgado, la serie UM670H se integra suavemente en los interiores, brindando una impresión moderna a los huéspedes.
Una persona controla la configuración del televisor con el modo de visualización pública.

Modo de visualización pública (Modo hotel)

Desde la selección de canales hasta el nivel de volumen, puede controlar la configuración del televisor en áreas comerciales. También le permite restaurar la configuración predeterminada, según sea necesario, en los televisores.
Con la función SoftAP del televisor, conecta otros dispositivos como teléfonos móviles, portátiles y tablets.

SoftAP

El punto de acceso habilitado por software (SoftAP) es una función Wi-Fi "virtual" que utiliza la televisión como punto de acceso inalámbrico, lo que permite a los invitados conectar sus propios dispositivos al SoftAP.

*Se debe configurar SoftAP en el menú de instalación después de encender el televisor.
*Es posible que Screen Share no se pueda utilizar al mismo tiempo.

Una mujer controla la televisión hablando con un mando a distancia con reconocimiento de voz.

Reconocimiento de Voz

Para una interacción fluida y la satisfacción del usuario, LG ha aplicado la función de reconocimiento de voz al televisor LG UM670H. Esta función facilita el control del televisor sin presionar el botón de los controles remotos.

*Se requiere Magic Remote (se vende por separado)

Todas las especificaciones

Para obtener a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.