LSBC Compact LED para interiores 2.60 mm

LSBC026-DD
front view with inscreen

Serie compacta LSBC

Grandes LED dentro de un aeropuerto muestran los horarios de salida de los pasajeros y los anuncios.

*Todas las imágenes de esta página web son sólo para fines ilustrativos.

El contenido de HDR parece más vívido y realista que SDR.

Expresión de colores vívidos impulsada por HDR

Con compatibilidad con HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*), el contenido se vuelve vívido con un gran impacto visual. El espectro de colores más amplio y la mayor relación de contraste permiten a los espectadores disfrutar plenamente del contenido animado.

*HDR10 Pro es la solución HDR propia de LG para procesar la señal HDR mediante el uso de un mapeo de tonos dinámico mejorado.

El contenido se muestra de manera efectiva, incluso cuando la pantalla está instalada en una esquina de 90°.

Instalación en esquina de 90° disponible

Teniendo en cuenta el uso de esquinas, el gabinete está diseñado para coser una pantalla de esquina sin costuras de 90 grados.

*La opción de esquina está disponible como complemento sin costos adicionales. La opción debe incluirse en un formulario de pedido.

Posibilidad de instalación frontal o trasera según las necesidades del cliente.

Instalación y mantenimiento delantero o trasero

Fácil acceso al gabinete delantero o trasero para mantenimiento.

Una vista ampliada del “Quick Lock” y el “Flip Design” en la parte posterior del gabinete.

Diseño de bloqueo rápido y giro.

Fácil instalación con sistema de bloqueo rápido y mantiene una excelente alineación. Además, el diseño plegable facilita la reparación y sustitución del sistema de alimentación integrado y la tarjeta de recepción.

Compatibilidad con
Solución de software LG

Impulsada por el controlador del sistema de alto rendimiento de LG, la serie LSBC es compatible con las soluciones de software de LG, incluidas SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayudan a los clientes a operar su propio negocio sin problemas.

El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie LSBC instalada en un lugar diferente mediante el uso de una solución de monitoreo de LG basada en la nube. El controlador del sistema con webOS permite que la serie LSBC sea compatible con las soluciones de software de LG.

*La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' varía según la región y debe adquirirse por separado. Comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.

*Los elementos que LG ConnectedCare puede monitorear: placa principal (temp., estado de la señal, versión FPGA, estado de la conexión Ethernet), tarjeta receptora (temp. , LED Power)

*La GUI real puede variar en diferentes versiones de webOS.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del modelo

    LSBC026-DD

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuración de píxeles

    Single SMD

  • Distancia entre píxeles

    2.60

  • Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

    96x96

  • Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

    250x250

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    0.7

  • N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

    2x3

  • Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

    192x288

  • Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

    500x750x69

  • Superficie del bastidor (m2)

    0.38

  • Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

    10.8

  • Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

    28.8

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

    147,456

  • Planitud del bastidor (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Material del bastidor

    Aluminio

  • Acceso al servicio

    Delantero o Trasero

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

  • Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

    Max. 1,000

  • Temperatura del color (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

    160

  • Ángulo de visión (vertical)

    140

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    0.97

  • Uniformidad del color

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Relación de contraste

    5,000:1

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

    232

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

    77

  • Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

    619

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

    792

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

    263

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

    2,112

  • Alimentación (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Tasa de actualización (Hz)

    3,840

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

    -20℃ to +40℃

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10~80%RH

  • Índice IP Frontal

    IP50

  • Índice IP Trasero

    IP50

  • Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

    100,000

ESTÁNDAR

  • Certificación

    CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB, EMC Class A

ENTORNO

  • Entorno

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CVBA

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

  • Corte de esquina a 90 grados

Para obtener a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.