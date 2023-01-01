We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UHD ThinQ AI 43'' UP77 4K Smart TV, 4K Procesador Inteligente α5
Todas las especificaciones
-
Escalador AI
-
Escalador AI
-
HDR10 Pro
-
Sí
-
HLG
-
Sí
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Sí
-
Mapeo dinámico de tonos
-
HDR dinámico
Mapeo de tonos Pro
-
Upscaler
-
Upscaler 4K
-
HEVC
-
4K 60p, 10bit
-
Modo HGIG
-
Sí
-
Respuesta instantánea de juego (VRR/ALLM)
-
ALLM
-
Dimming
-
Local Dimming
-
Tipo de pantalla
-
PANEL LED 4K
-
Procesador
-
4K Procesador Inteligente α5
-
HDR
-
4K ACTIVE HDR
-
Resolución
-
3840 x 2160
-
Tasa de Refresco
-
60 Hz
-
Tecnología de Audio
-
ULTRA SURROUND
-
Canales
-
2.0 CH 20W
-
Dirección
-
Hacia abajo
-
Salida de audio simultánea
-
Sí
-
Sonido AI / Pro
-
Sonido AI
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Sí
-
Compartir Sonido
-
Sí
-
SMART TV
-
Sí
-
Sistema Operativo
-
webOS 6.0
-
Inteligencia artificial
-
Sí: LG ThinQ AI
-
Tipo de control remoto
-
Control estándar
-
Control por voz
-
Sí
-
WIFI Incorporado
-
Sí
-
Bluetooth
-
Sí
-
Home Dashboard
-
Sí
-
Google Assistant
-
Sí
-
Apple Homekit
-
Sí
-
Compartir Pantalla
-
Sí
-
Tipo de diseño
-
Ultra Screen
-
HDMI
-
3 HDMI
-
USB
-
2 USB
-
Versión
-
HDMI 2.0
-
Sintonizador
-
SINTONIZADOR DIGITAL INCORPORADO
-
Alto
-
62.2 cm
-
Ancho
-
96.7 cm
-
Profundidad
-
21.6 cm
-
Alto
-
56.4 cm
-
Ancho
-
96.7 cm
-
Profundidad
-
5.71 cm
-
Ancho
-
80.1 cm
-
Profundidad
-
21.6 cm
-
Con base
-
8.7 Kg
-
Sin base
-
8.6 Kg
-
Tiempo
-
2 años