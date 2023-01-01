About Cookies on This Site

LG UHD ThinQ AI 43'' UP77 4K Smart TV, 4K Procesador Inteligente α5

Especificaciones

Recurso

43UP771C0SB

(4)
Vista frontal del televisor LG UHD
Todas las especificaciones

CALIDAD DE IMAGEN

Escalador AI

Escalador AI

HDR10 Pro

HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Mapeo dinámico de tonos

HDR dinámico
Mapeo de tonos Pro

Upscaler

Upscaler 4K

HEVC

4K 60p, 10bit

Modo HGIG

Respuesta instantánea de juego (VRR/ALLM)

ALLM

Dimming

Local Dimming

Tipo de pantalla

PANEL LED 4K

Procesador

4K Procesador Inteligente α5

HDR

4K ACTIVE HDR

Resolución

3840 x 2160

Tasa de Refresco

60 Hz

SONIDO

Tecnología de Audio

ULTRA SURROUND

Canales

2.0 CH 20W

Dirección

Hacia abajo

Salida de audio simultánea

Sonido AI / Pro

Sonido AI

Clear Voice

Clear Voice

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Compartir Sonido

SMART TV

SMART TV

Sistema Operativo

webOS 6.0

Inteligencia artificial

Sí: LG ThinQ AI

Tipo de control remoto

Control estándar

Control por voz

WIFI Incorporado

Bluetooth

Home Dashboard

Google Assistant

Apple Homekit

Compartir Pantalla

DISEÑO

Tipo de diseño

Ultra Screen

CONECTIVIDAD

HDMI

3 HDMI

USB

2 USB

Versión

HDMI 2.0

Sintonizador

SINTONIZADOR DIGITAL INCORPORADO

MEDIDAS TV CON BASE

Alto

62.2 cm

Ancho

96.7 cm

Profundidad

21.6 cm

MEDIDAS TV SIN BASE

Alto

56.4 cm

Ancho

96.7 cm

Profundidad

5.71 cm

MEDIDAS DE LA BASE

Ancho

80.1 cm

Profundidad

21.6 cm

PESO

Con base

8.7 Kg

Sin base

8.6 Kg

GARANTÍA

Tiempo

2 años

Para obtener a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.