LG UHD ThinQ AI 65'' UP77 4K Smart TV, 4K Procesador Inteligente α5, Magic Remote
Todas las especificaciones
-
Tipo de pantalla
-
PANEL 4K
-
Procesador
-
4K Procesador Inteligente α5
-
Resolución
-
3840 x 2160
-
HDR
-
4K ACTIVE HDR
-
Tasa de Refresco
-
60 Hz
-
Escalador AI
-
Escalador 4K
-
HDR10 Pro
-
Sí
-
HLG
-
Sí
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Sí
-
Mapeo dinámico de tonos
-
HDR dinámico
Mapeo de tonos Pro
-
Upscaler
-
Upscaler 4K
-
Dimming
-
Local Dimming
-
HEVC
-
4K 60p, 10bit
-
Modo HGIG
-
Sí
-
Respuesta instantánea de juego (VRR/ALLM)
-
ALLM
-
Tecnología de Audio
-
ULTRA SURROUND
-
Canales
-
2.0 CH 20W
-
Dirección
-
Hacia abajo
-
Salida de audio simultánea
-
Sí
-
Sonido AI / Pro
-
Sonido AI
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Sí
-
Compartir Sonido
-
Sí
-
SMART TV
-
Sí
-
Sistema Operativo
-
webOS 6.0
-
Inteligencia artificial
-
Sí: LG ThinQ AI
-
Tipo de control remoto
-
Magic Remote
-
Control por voz
-
Sí
-
WIFI Incorporado
-
Sí
-
Bluetooth
-
Sí
-
Home Dashboard
-
Sí
-
Google Assistant
-
Sí
-
Apple Homekit
-
Sí
-
Compartir Pantalla
-
Sí
-
Tipo de diseño
-
Cinema Screen
-
HDMI
-
3 HDMI
-
USB
-
2 USB
-
Sintonizador
-
SINTONIZADOR DIGITAL INCORPORADO
-
Versión
-
HDMI 2.0
-
Alto
-
90.6 cm
-
Ancho
-
145.4 cm
-
Profundidad
-
26.9 cm
-
Alto
-
83.8 cm
-
Ancho
-
145.4 cm
-
Profundidad
-
5.77 cm
-
Ancho
-
120.1 cm
-
Profundidad
-
26.9 cm
-
Con base
-
21.8 Kg
-
Sin base
-
21.5 Kg
-
Tiempo
-
2 años