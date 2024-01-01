About Cookies on This Site

Media Player WP600 webOS

-45 degree side view

La plataforma de señalización inteligente fácil de usar

La caja webOS WP600 opera webOS 6.0, la plataforma de señalización inteligente de LG fácil de usar, y se conecta a las señales digitales LG existentes y las actualiza independientemente de su plataforma original. Puede ejecutar varias tareas a la vez mientras proporciona una reproducción fluida de contenido y brinda una excelente experiencia de usuario con un menú intuitivo y funciones convenientes.

WP600 está conectado a la señalización digital LG para realizar varias funciones.

*Todas las imágenes de esta página tienen fines ilustrativos únicamente y pueden diferir del producto real.

Plataforma de señalización inteligente webOS 6.0

El WP600 se puede aplicar a cualquier tipo de señalización digital LG. La caja webOS proporciona funciones fáciles de usar con menús dedicados esenciales para el uso empresarial. De esta manera, los usuarios pueden administrar y distribuir contenido fácilmente o desarrollar aplicaciones basadas en web para múltiples carteles simultáneamente. Además, el WP600 ha ampliado su capacidad versátil para controlar pantallas.

Esta imagen muestra que WP600 actualiza webOS (versión anterior) y tipos de señalización digital LG que no son webOS a la plataforma de señalización inteligente webOS 6.0. De esta manera, los usuarios administran y distribuyen fácilmente aplicaciones basadas en web.

El WP600 admite la reproducción de vídeo UHD y este escenario de señalización digital en un centro comercial es uno de los ejemplos.

Reproducción de vídeo UHD compatible

El WP600 admite reproducción de vídeo de alta calidad Ultra HD que ofrece color y detalles del contenido vívidamente, con una definición cuatro veces mayor que FHD. Sólo se requiere una única caja webOS para obtener esta calidad de imagen superior.

WP600 permite a los usuarios controlar de manera flexible el brillo y el volumen de múltiples carteles digitales LG a través de una conexión de cable RS-232C.

Capacidad de control de pantalla

Más allá de la gestión de contenidos, los comandos de control del WP600 se pueden enviar a los carteles digitales de LG a través de la conexión del cable RS-232C. Permite a los usuarios configurar de manera flexible valores de visualización como potencia, brillo o volumen para un funcionamiento óptimo.

WP600 proporciona un menú de inicio que muestra el estado actual de la pantalla y el CMS integrado.

Menú de inicio todo en uno

El WP600 ofrece un menú de inicio dedicado a la señalización que muestra información clave relacionada con el funcionamiento de la señalización de un vistazo. Un panel que muestra el estado de los dispositivos, un menú de administración de contenido y accesos directos que conducen a configuraciones rápidas mejoran enormemente la comodidad del usuario.

Los usuarios pueden configurar reproductores, editores, programadores, etc. para pantallas utilizando varios dispositivos, desde controles remotos hasta computadoras portátiles.

Gestión de contenido integrada

El CMS(Sistema de gestión de contenidos) integrado permite a los usuarios editar contenido utilizando fuentes internas/externas y configurar listas de reproducción para reproducirlas en el horario deseado. Los usuarios pueden explorar y administrar contenido fácilmente a través de la GUI intuitiva, utilizando varios dispositivos de entrada, desde un control remoto hasta una computadora portátil.

Reproduce 4 videos simultáneamente y distribuye contenido a través de la función de etiquetas de múltiples videos.

Etiquetas de varios vídeos

Se pueden reproducir varios vídeos diferentes al mismo tiempo utilizando la función de etiquetas de vídeo múltiples. Esto le brinda una gran flexibilidad para organizar e implementar contenido cuando es necesario entregar varios elementos de contenido simultáneamente a través de aplicaciones web.

PBP proporciona 4 pantallas para 1 pantalla y PIP consta de la pantalla principal y la segunda pantalla en varios diseños.

Multi Screen with PBP/PIP

PBP(Picture-By-Picture) features multi screen in a single display with up to 4 input sources while PIP(Picture-In-Picture) supports playing both main screen and sub screen at the same time with various layouts. This gives great flexibility to allocate space for each content source.

WP600 es compatible con LG SuperSign Solutions y utiliza SuperSign para facilitar la creación y distribución de diversos contenidos.

Compatibilidad con las soluciones LG SuperSign

LG SuperSign es una solución de software integral e indispensable para la gestión integrada de la señalización digital LG. Con SuperSign, la creación y distribución de contenido se vuelve intuitiva y el monitoreo y control centralizados se vuelven simples, lo que ayuda a su empresa a ahorrar tiempo y operar de manera efectiva en diferentes ubicaciones.

Los empleados de LG están monitoreando de forma remota la señalización digital de LG instalada en otras ubicaciones utilizando una solución de monitoreo de LG basada en la nube.

LG ConnectedCare en tiempo real

El mantenimiento es fácil y rápido con el servicio opcional LG ConnectedCare, una solución de servicio en la nube proporcionada por LG. Gestiona de forma remota el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo de los clientes para diagnóstico de fallas y servicios de control remoto, lo que permite el funcionamiento estable de los negocios de los clientes.

 

 

*La disponibilidad varía según las regiones.

Todas las especificaciones

Para obtener a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.