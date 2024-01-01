Media Player WP600 webOS

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Reproducción de vídeo UHD compatible
El WP600 admite reproducción de vídeo de alta calidad Ultra HD que ofrece color y detalles del contenido vívidamente, con una definición cuatro veces mayor que FHD. Sólo se requiere una única caja webOS para obtener esta calidad de imagen superior.