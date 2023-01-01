About Cookies on This Site

Pantalla LED para producción virtual

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Recurso

Encontrar a un distribuidor

LBAE026-GM

Vista lateral de -45 grados con imagen de relleno

Un estudio de producción virtual con paredes curvas de LED y LED de techo y piso está capturando imágenes de un paisaje espacial.

*Todas las imágenes en esta página son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Instalación y mantenimiento sencillos

El módulo se puede quitar fácilmente con la herramienta dedicada (con acceso de servicio selectivo delantero o trasero). Los pines de posicionamiento y los imanes ayudan a realizar los ajustes del panel con precisión y rapidez, lo que garantiza un montaje de pantalla sin inconvenientes.

Las partes 'pasadores de posicionamiento', 'ensamblaje magnético', 'manijas cómodas', 'bloqueo rápido y control con una mano' en el gabinete están ampliadas.

Efecto curvo disponible

La conexión mecánica entre los dos paneles está asegurada por un sistema de adaptador de ángulo y un bloqueo rápido, ajustable en 10 grados en las zonas cóncavas y 5 grados en las zonas convexas.

Curved LED walls are installed in a studio.

Sistema de apilamiento y suspensión disponible

La instalación se puede realizar mediante apilamiento o de forma colgante, utilizando los accesorios opcionales (vigas simples, dobles y triples) para personalizar el entorno del estudio.

Se amplía y muestra la parte donde se puede instalar el armario ya sea mediante apilamiento o de forma colgante.

Calidad de transmisión disponible

Reproducción precisa del color, baja latencia de procesamiento de video y capacidad de HDR.

Se muestra una pantalla vívida compatible con HDR y una pantalla con una frecuencia de actualización alta que muestra el color exacto.

Al sintonizar la frecuencia de la pantalla LED con la frecuencia de la cámara y sincronizarla, se elimina el fenómeno de parpadeo.

CamSync

El flujo de líneas negras se puede evitar ajustando el V-Sync de la pantalla LED para que coincida con la frecuencia entre la cámara y el LED. Esto puede reducir el efecto de rolling shutter mientras la cámara está capturando.

Phase Shift clearly allows clearly modifying the ghost effect as one, which is overlapping with two or three screens.

Desplazamiento de fase

El desplazamiento de fase puede hacer ajustes al tiempo de respuesta de la pantalla LED. La pantalla LED puede ajustar el tiempo manualmente para eliminar los artefactos visuales con desplazamiento de fase si los resultados de la grabación de la cámara causaron una imagen doble (doble cuadro).

A través del análisis de la señal de video, se visualiza y muestra la información de color falso, forma de onda y vectorscopio.

Análisis detallado de señales de video

La serie LBAE analiza la entrada de video de Y', Y'-Cb e Y'Cr y muestra la forma de onda y el vectorscopio en mosaicos LED. El color falso, forma de onda y vectorscopio para obtener más detalles o ajustes de video se pueden leer en una pantalla.

El valor RGB se ajusta manualmente a través de la función Gama de colores.

Ajuste de la gama de colores

La gama de colores RGB se puede ajustar manualmente para hacer coincidir los colores entre los mosaicos LED y la cámara para lograr los colores deseados.

Una anomalía que aparece de color amarillento, como la imagen de la izquierda, se puede modificar a un tono gris, como la derecha, mediante el ajuste del valor gama manualmente.

Ajuste de gama

El ajuste de gama se puede hacer manualmente de 0 a 1023 para calibrar RGB y corregir errores.

Al usar 3D-LUT en lugar de 1D-LUT, la combinación de colores se vuelve más abundante, lo que hace que la reproducción del color sea más precisa.

3D-LUT personalizado

Con pantallas LED compatibles con 3D-LUT personalizado, los usuarios pueden lograr los colores deseados con mayor precisión.

El tono se ajusta mediante la selección de la información de HDR manualmente.

Ajuste manual de HDR

Aunque los metadatos de HDR no se transfieren desde el video grabado, se puede realizar un mapeo de tonos preciso con esta función de ajuste manual de HDR.

Controlador de transmisión y producción virtual

La serie LBAE es compatible con el controlador CBAE, y las interfaces SDI y Genlock (entrada/salida) del controlador CBAE admiten características únicas de transmisión y producción virtual

Un estudio de producción virtual con paredes curvas de LED y LED de techo y piso está siendo filmado.

Compatible con las Soluciones de Software LG

Impulsada por el controlador de sistemas de alto rendimiento de LG, la serie LBAE es compatible con las soluciones de software de LG, como SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayudan a los clientes a gestionar su propio negocio sin problemas.

El empleado de LG supervisa a distancia la serie LBAE instalada en un lugar diferente mediante una solución de monitoreo de LG basada en la nube. El controlador del sistema con webOS permite que la serie LBAE sea compatible con las soluciones de software de LG.

*La disponibilidad del servicio "LG ConnectedCare" varía según la región y debe adquirirse por separado. Comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.
*Los artículos que pueden ser monitoreados a través de LG ConnectedCare : Placa principal (Temp., Estado de la señal, FPGA Ver, Estado de la conexión Ethernet), Tarjeta receptora (Temp., LED de alimentación)
*La interfaz gráfica de usuario real puede variar según las distintas versiones de webOS.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

Nombre del modelo

LBAE026-GM

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

500x500x75.5

Material del bastidor

Die-casting Magnesium

Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

192x192

Superficie del bastidor (m2)

0.25

Planitud del bastidor (mm)

±0.15

Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

250x250

Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

96x96

N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

2x2

Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

147,456

Configuración de píxeles

Single SMD

Distancia entre píxeles

2.6

Acceso al servicio

Front or Rear (select one only)

Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

5.9

Peso por módulo (kg)

0.59

Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

24

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

Uniformidad del brillo

0.97

Temperatura del color (K)

3,200~9,300 / Default 6,500

Uniformidad del color

±0.003Cx,Cy

Relación de contraste

5,000:1

Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

Max. 1,500

Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

20 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro, PQ, HLG)

Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

160

Ángulo de visión (vertical)

160

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

48 / 50 / 60

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

205

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

614

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

2,457

Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

60

Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

180

Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

720

Alimentación (V)

100 to 240

Tasa de actualización (Hz)

7,680

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

Índice IP Frontal

IP30

Índice IP Trasero

IP30

Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

100,000

Humedad de funcionamiento

0~80%RH

Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

-10℃ to +45℃

ESTÁNDAR

Certificación

CE, FCC, ETL

ENTORNO

Entorno

RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

Controlador

CBAE-026M

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

Corte de esquina a 90 grados

X

Para obtener a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.