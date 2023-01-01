We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
OLED Transparente Táctil
OLED Transparente Táctil
Ver más allá, señalización táctil OLED transparente de LG
Un hombre está haciendo su trabajo mirando los datos que se muestran en la pantalla OLED transparente.
Un nuevo nivel de
vista transparente
Con colores vívidos y claros con alta transparencia, esta pantalla brinda mejoras visuales a los objetos colocados detrás de ella, brindando a los espectadores un impresionante factor "wow".
No solo eso, puede responder de acuerdo con el toque de los espectadores, lo que tiene un gran potencial para diversas aplicaciones donde se requieren interacciones con los clientes.
LG Transparent OLED Signage muestra vívidamente los fuegos artificiales, haciendo que la pantalla se vea más colorida en armonía con la vista nocturna real detrás de ella.
Colores vivos y precisos
Un hombre obtiene información a través de la pantalla OLED transparente que muestra fotos del menú de postres.
Toque P-Cap intuitivo
En una sala de exhibición de automóviles, un hombre está cambiando el color del automóvil en la pantalla al tocar la pantalla de señalización OLED transparente instalada frente al automóvil.
Diseño expandible
Una mujer está comprobando el contenido con una señalización OLED transparente instalada junto a la ventana.
Todas las especificaciones
-
Screen size
-
55"
-
panel technology
-
OLED
-
Back Light Type
-
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Native Resolution
-
1920x1080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz
-
Brightness
-
150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, Without Glass)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150000 : 1
-
Color gamut
-
BT709 120%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178 X 178
-
Color Depth
-
10bit(R), 1.07Bilion colors
-
Response time
-
1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
Hard coating (2H)
-
Life time
-
30,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
18/7 (Moving Content Only)
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes
-
Transparency
-
33% (SET)
-
Input
-
HDMI (1, HDCP1.4), DP (1, HDCP1.3), RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), IR IN (1, External IR Receiver), USB2.0 Type A(1), USB2.0 Type A(1,Touch Control Board only)
-
Output
-
DP Out, Audio Out, Touch USB (USB2.0 Type B(1)), RS232C OUT (1, w/ IR out), RJ45(LAN)
-
Bezel Color
-
Matt Silver
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/144.5mm
-
Weight(Head)
-
12.9Kg (Head), 3.4Kg (Signage Box)
-
Packed Weight
-
24.5Kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
-
1225.5 x 832.9 x 7.4mm (Head)
782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
-
1345 x 945 x 207mm
-
Protection Glass
-
Depth 3.0mm, Tempered / Chemical strengthening (Chemical strengthening), Anti-Reflective (Coating), Shatter-Proof
-
HW
-
Internal Memory 16GB, Temperature Sensor
-
SW
-
webOS ver. (webOS4.0), Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Video Tag (4), Rotation (Screen Rotation), Gapless Playback, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Inside), Power (PM mode, Wake on LAN), HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, Pro:Idiom
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ.
-
280W (TBD)
-
Max.
-
300W (TBD)
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
TBD
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Safety
-
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / No
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes (v2.9)
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes (v1.7 / v1.9)
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes (v3.11)
-
Signage 365 Care
-
Yes (v2.7)
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG,
IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable(3M), Micro to A type USB cable(3M(TBD) for connection between Touch and Signage box), A to B type USB cable(Touch out), Screw(M4xL22,12EA / M4 Nut 12EA / M3xL5.5,8EA / M3xL3.5,20EA), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4EA, Touch Cable Holder 2EA, MCX Cable Holder 4EA
-
Touch - Available object size for touch
-
Ø12 mm ↑
-
Touch - Reponse Time(PC Win10)
-
120ms ↓
-
Touch - Accuracy
-
3.5mm
-
Touch - Interface
-
USB2.0
-
Touch - Protection Glass Thickness
-
3.0T (Anti-Glare / Anti-Finger print)
-
Touch - Protection Glass Transmission
-
84% (Typ.)
-
Touch - Operating System Support
-
Windows 8.1, Windows 10
-
Touch - Multi touch point
-
Max 10 Points