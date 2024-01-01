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LG Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type ubicado en un espacio virtual de color gris claro.

LG Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type ubicado en un espacio virtual de color gris claro.

Chiller de Absorción Tipo Agua Caliente

LG Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type ofrece una refrigeración y calefacción eficientes al utilizar agua caliente como fuente de energía.

¿Qué es el Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type?Características claveLínea de productosFAQs
¿Qué es el Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type?
CONTÁCTANOS

¿Qué es el Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type?

Se muestra el diagrama del ciclo de refrigeración del LG Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type.

Tipo Agua Caliente

LG Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type proporciona refrigeración y calefacción utilizando calor en lugar de electricidad, lo que lo hace ideal para ubicaciones sin infraestructura eléctrica. Es especialmente adecuado para su uso cerca de fábricas o plantas de energía.

Nuevo controlador de chiller

La pantalla táctil grande de 15” mejora la visibilidad y la operabilidad, incorporando funciones como historial de funcionamiento, información del sistema, programación y reportes. Esta interfaz también está disponible para el Absorption Chiller.

El instalador observa e intenta tocar la interfaz del controlador de chiller de LG.

El instalador observa e intenta tocar la interfaz del controlador de chiller de LG.

Alta eficiencia energética

El Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type permite un funcionamiento eficiente y rentable, gracias a su mejora en la eficiencia a carga parcial (IPLV). Alcanza un IPLV de 0.95, ofreciendo un rendimiento operativo superior.

El producto muestra la clasificación IPLV 0.95 junto con un gráfico de eficiencia de refrigeración.

El producto muestra la clasificación IPLV 0.95 junto con un gráfico de eficiencia de refrigeración.

* Comparado con la serie LG WC2H (tipo 2H) y la serie LG WCMW (tipo MH) según la norma KS B 6271. El valor fue medido bajo condiciones de agua de enfriamiento con una temperatura de salida de agua helada de 7 °C.

Operación confiable y estable

Control de la concentración del absorbente

Equipado con autodiagnóstico y controles de seguridad, el Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type monitorea la concentración del absorbente utilizando indicadores clave de temperatura. Cuando los niveles superan el umbral establecido, activa el control de calor de entrada y la prevención de cristalización.

Tipo de caída por carga gravitacional

A diferencia del tipo de boquilla de pulverización, el tipo de caída por carga gravitacional distribuye el refrigerante sobre los tubos mediante una bandeja y un distribuidor. Elimina el riesgo de acumulación de lodos en los orificios y no requiere una bomba de pulverización, lo que permite una operación más simple y estable.

Mantenimiento conveniente

Partición en 3 secciones

El LG Absorption Chiller está diseñado con una estructura multiseccional, lo que facilita su transporte y mantenimiento. Su diseño modular le permite pasar por espacios estrechos o confinados en edificios, permitiendo la instalación incluso en entornos reducidos.

Facilidad de limpieza de tuberías

Cuando se requiere la limpieza de las tuberías, basta con abrir la tapa de la caja de agua. Con esta estructura simplificada, el mantenimiento es más sencillo y no requiere desmontaje adicional ni trabajos de aislamiento. La Water Box permite un acceso conveniente para el mantenimiento y la limpieza de los tubos de intercambio de calor.

1) Puede variar según el entorno de uso.

Aplicaciones en industrias

LG Absorption Chiller ofrece refrigeración de alto rendimiento para diversas industrias, como edificios comerciales y centros comerciales.

Se muestran múltiples unidades de LG Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type.

Se muestran múltiples unidades de LG Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type.

Línea de productos del LG Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type

La línea de productos del LG Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type abarca desde 80 hasta 2,000 USRT.

La línea de productos del LG Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type abarca desde 80 hasta 2,000 USRT.

* El rango anterior se basa en la capacidad nominal bajo condiciones AHRI.

* La capacidad por encima de la línea de productos es aplicable mediante revisión de diseño.

FAQs

Q.

¿Cuáles son la línea de productos, el tipo de refrigerante y las características del LG Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type?

A.

(1) Línea de productos

 

80 ~ 1,350 usRT (WCMH)

80 ~ 2,000 usRT (WC2X)

80 ~ 2,000 usRT (WC2H)

 

(2) Características clave

 

Instalación y control convenientes con tamaño reducido y nuevo controlador de chiller

Alta eficiencia energética

Operación confiable y estable con control de la concentración del absorbente y evaporador tipo película descendente

Mantenimiento conveniente con partición en 3 secciones y fácil limpieza de tuberías

Q.

¿Por qué LG Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type?

A.

LG Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type puede aplicarse a diversos verticales que requieren agua helada al utilizar agua caliente como fuente de calor.

Q.

¿Dónde se utiliza normalmente?

A.

LG Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type se utiliza en edificios comerciales y centros comerciales para proporcionar refrigeración. Es especialmente eficaz en ubicaciones con suministro eléctrico limitado o inestable.

Q.

¿Cuenta con funciones para prevenir la cristalización, congelación o fugas?

A.

Sí, el LG Absorption Chiller está equipado con funciones que garantizan una operación confiable y estable. En particular, previene la cristalización, la congelación y las fugas mediante el control de la concentración del absorbente, lo que permite un rendimiento continuo y consistente.

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Dos ventanas holográficas virtuales —una de chat y otra de contacto— flotan junto a la laptop, mientras unas manos se colocan detrás de ellas.

Dos ventanas holográficas virtuales —una de chat y otra de contacto— flotan junto a la laptop, mientras unas manos se colocan detrás de ellas.

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