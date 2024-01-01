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Chiller centrífugo
libre de aceite
El chiller centrífugo sin aceite de LG opera con un
sistema libre de aceite, lo que permite una estructura
de tuberías simplificada para un fácil mantenimiento
y un rendimiento eficiente.