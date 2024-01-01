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LG Oil-free Centrifugal Chiller ubicado en un espacio virtual gris claro.

LG Oil-free Centrifugal Chiller ubicado en un espacio virtual gris claro.

Chiller centrífugo
libre de aceite

El chiller centrífugo sin aceite de LG opera con un

sistema libre de aceite, lo que permite una estructura

de tuberías simplificada para un fácil mantenimiento

y un rendimiento eficiente.

¿Qué es un chiller centrífugo libre de aceite?Características principalesPortafolio de productosFAQs
¿Qué es un chiller centrífugo libre de aceite?
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¿Qué es un Chiller Centrífugo sin Aceite de LG?

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Chiller centrífugo libre de aceite de LG mostrado con sus principales diferenciales: refrigerante, enfriamiento eficiente, operación confiable y solución flexible.

Chiller centrífugo libre de aceite

El chiller centrífugo libre de aceite de LG incorpora un sistema sin aceite, un compresor de dos etapas, rodamientos magnéticos y diversas tecnologías de LG para ofrecer una solución de enfriamiento confiable y eficiente.

Eficiencia mejorada a carga parcial

El control de frecuencia permite un ajuste preciso de la velocidad hasta 0.1 Hz, mejorando la eficiencia a carga parcial en un 51% en comparación con los modelos de velocidad fija y reduciendo el consumo energético y los costos operativos.1), 2)

Este gráfico ilustra la mejora de la eficiencia mediante el control de frecuencia.

Este gráfico ilustra la mejora de la eficiencia mediante el control de frecuencia.

→ 1) Probado al 25% de carga parcial, basado en una unidad centrífuga libre de aceite de 500 RT bajo condiciones AHRI.

→ 2) Puede variar según las condiciones reales de uso.

Operación confiable con rodamientos magnéticos

El chiller centrífugo libre de aceite de LG está equipado con tecnología de rodamientos magnéticos sin contacto, lo que minimiza la pérdida de lubricación y mejora la eficiencia. Además, el UPS en línea integrado proporciona una operación estable incluso durante cortes de energía.3), 4)

Se muestra el sistema de rodamientos magnéticos del chiller centrífugo libre de aceite de LG.

Se muestra el sistema de rodamientos magnéticos del chiller centrífugo libre de aceite de LG.

Se muestra el proceso de operación del UPS del chiller centrífugo libre de aceite de LG.

Se muestra el proceso de operación del UPS del chiller centrífugo libre de aceite de LG.

→ 3) Según pruebas internas, se observó una mejora del 4.5% en la eficiencia como resultado de la reducción de la pérdida por fricción mecánica.

→ 4) Pruebas externas han confirmado que la aplicación de la tecnología de rodamientos magnéticos reduce en un 36% los costos operativos anuales en comparación con un chiller centrífugo de un solo compresor.

Refrigerante R-513A de bajo PCA (GWP)

El chiller centrífugo libre de aceite de LG utiliza refrigerante R-513A, que tiene un Potencial de Calentamiento Global (PCA/GWP) más bajo de 573 en comparación con el R-134a. Además, es no inflamable y presenta menor toxicidad.

→ Este es un video que muestra un gráfico de barras comparando los valores de PCA (GWP) del R-513A y el R-134a.

→ Este es un video que muestra un gráfico de barras comparando los valores de PCA (GWP) del R-513A y el R-134a.

Mantenimiento sencillo con tuberías simplificadas

Las tuberías simplificadas del chiller centrífugo libre de aceite de LG eliminan la necesidad de cambios de aceite y filtros, haciendo el mantenimiento más eficiente.

Se muestra la configuración del sistema libre de aceite del chiller centrífugo de LG.

Se muestra la configuración del sistema libre de aceite del chiller centrífugo de LG.

Portafolio del chiller centrífugo libre de aceite de LG

El rango del chiller centrífugo libre de aceite es de 200 a 1100 con 1 compresor y de 400 a 2200 con 2 compresores.

El rango del chiller centrífugo libre de aceite es de 200 a 1100 con 1 compresor y de 400 a 2200 con 2 compresores.

* El rango anterior se basa en la capacidad nominal bajo condiciones AHRI.

FAQs

Q.

¿Cuál es el portafolio, el tipo de refrigerante y las características del chiller centrífugo libre de aceite de LG?

A.

(1) Lineup

 

200 ~ 1,100 usRT (1 compresor)

400 ~ 2,200 usRT (2 compresores)

 

 

(2) Refrigerante

 

Opciones de refrigerante: R-134a o R-513A

 

 

(3) Características principales

 

Eficiencia mejorada a carga parcial mediante control de frecuencia

Operación confiable con rodamientos magnéticos y UPS en línea

Refrigerante R-513A de bajo PCA (GWP)

Mantenimiento sencillo gracias a tuberías simplificadas y sistema libre de aceite

Q.

¿Por qué elegir el chiller centrífugo libre de aceite de LG? 

A.

El chiller centrífugo libre de aceite de LG cuenta con un sistema sin aceite, un compresor de dos etapas, rodamientos magnéticos y otras tecnologías avanzadas de LG para ofrecer una solución de enfriamiento confiable y energéticamente eficiente. Sus tuberías simplificadas eliminan la necesidad de reemplazos de aceite y filtros, facilitando el mantenimiento y garantizando una operación estable a largo plazo.

Q.

 ¿Dónde se utiliza habitualmente? 

A.

El chiller centrífugo se utiliza en fábricas, instalaciones industriales y edificios comerciales para proporcionar enfriamiento o calefacción.

Q.

¿Para qué refrigerante está optimizado el chiller centrífugo de LG?

A.

El chiller está optimizado principalmente no solo para el refrigerante R-134a, sino también para el R-513A de bajo Potencial de Calentamiento Global (PCA), que es un refrigerante de tipo mezcla. 

Descubre más sobre el chiller centrífugo libre de aceite

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Dos ventanas holográficas virtuales flotan junto al portátil, una de chat y otra de “contáctanos”, mientras unas manos se encuentran detrás de ellas.

Dos ventanas holográficas virtuales flotan junto al portátil, una de chat y otra de “contáctanos”, mientras unas manos se encuentran detrás de ellas.

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