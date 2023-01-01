About Cookies on This Site

Unidad Oculta en Techo con Ventilador Bobinado

Le presentamos la Unidad de Aire Acondicioado Oculta en el Techo con Ventilador Bobinado de LG. Una solución de refrigeración y calefacción mediante conductos empotrados en el techo para que obtenga un control perfecto de la temperatura sin sacrificar la estética interior.

Conducto empotrado en el techo

Solución de refrigeración invisible adecuada para aplicaciones con requisitos estéticos en el interior

Características Información de compra
Características
Funcionamiento en múltiples estancias

Utilizando un conducto en espiral (empotrado o flexible) y una cámara de chorro, es posible hacer funcionar simultáneamente la refrigeración y calefacción de varias habitaciones.

Control de ESP

La función de control de la presión estática externa (ESP) puede hacer que el caudal de aire se controle fácilmente con el mando a distancia. El motor BLDC puede controlar la velocidad del ventilador y el caudal de aire independientemente de la presión estática externa. No se necesitan accesorios adicionales para controlar el flujo de aire.

Control de dos termistores

La temperatura interior se puede comprobar con los termistores del mando a distancia, así como desde la unidad interior al sensor de diferencia de temperatura en un lugar. Dos termistores pueden optimizar la temperatura del aire interior para ofrecer un ambiente más confortable.

Altura minimizada

Los nuevos conductos semiestáticos proporcionan una solución ideal para la instalación en espacios limitados.

Instalación flexible (solo conducto de baja estática)

El nuevo conducto de baja estática permite la entrada de aire en la parte trasera o inferior en condiciones de instalación.

Información de compra

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Información de compra MÁS INFORMACIÓN