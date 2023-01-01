About Cookies on This Site

All in One IPS Full HD 21.5"

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Soporte

Dónde comprar

All in One IPS Full HD 21.5"

22V280-L

All in One IPS Full HD 21.5"

Windows 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro (64bit)
Sistema Operativo

Windows 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro (64bit)

¡Realiza funciones múltiples al mismo tiempo con Windows 10! Utiliza mejor el espacio de tu pantalla para aumentar tu productividad con hasta cuatro aplicaciones en pantalla. Además, la función mejorada de notificaciones te mantendrá actualizado mientras trabajas o juegas.

Calidad

El monitor Full HD (1920x1080) de 21.5 pulgadas cumple con los más altos estándares de alta definición para obtener una imagen más clara y detallada.

*LG 22V280 comes with wired key board and mouse package.

Pantalla IPS

Sin importar el ángulo de visión, te sorprenderás con la calidad de imagen. La tecnología IPS de LG permite que la 22v280 genere colores realistas y vivos desde cualquier ángulo.

Todo lo que te encanta en tu PC

Aprovecha por completo el amplio espacio de almacenamiento con un disco duro de 500 GB. La alta capacidad de HDD brinda un amplio espacio para aplicaciones grandes, documentos de oficina, archivos personales y películas con eficiencia óptima para que sigas trabajando de manera continua y productiva.

Bisel Delgado

Un borde tan delgado que no se ve: de solamente 16,5 mm. La LG22V280 es capaz de hacer que el contenido llene la pantalla. Esto asegura que nada se interponga en tu increíble visualización.

Trabaja sin Ruidos

El diseño sin ventilador reduce significativamente el nivel de ruido. Con esta tecnología, puedes mantener un lugar de trabajo tranquilo cuando trabajas durante mucho tiempo. Por lo tanto, puedes enfocarte en lo que más te importa.
Todas las especificaciones

SONIDO

Audio

HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra

portavozalavo

Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)

SEGURIDAD

finger print

YES

fTPM/HW TPM

Option

Seguridad HDD

YES

Modo seguro

YES

Lock de Slim Kensington

YES

Seguridad SSD

NO

ALMACENAMIENTO

yMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

Escogida de MMC

UFS/ Micro SD

SSD

512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

CONECTIVIDAD

BT

BT 5.1

Interfaz

N/A

TV Tuner

N/A

Webcam

HD Webcam with Dual Mic.

Wireless

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Wi-Fi 6 , 2x2, BT Combo)

LA POTENCIA

Adaptador AC

65W

TERMAL

Termal

Mega cooling 4.0

EL BOTÓN

El botón

Power button with Fingerprint

LED

LED

Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam

DISEÑO

Chassis Materials

Magnesium, PC-ABS

Color

Silver

SW PRE-INSTALLADO

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

YES

Atmos Dolby

NO

DTS X:Ultra

YES

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

NO

Unidad Intel®

NO

Centro de Control LG

YES

Extensión de pantalla de LG

NO

Guía fácil / Guía para el rescate de problemas LG

YES

Glance por Mirametrix® LG

NO

pantalla Display 3 LG

YES

PC Manual LG

NO

Pen Settings LG

NO

Power Manager LG

YES

lector Modo LG

YES

Seguridad Guardia LG

NO

Estudio LG Ultrage

NO

Actualización y Recuperación LG

NO

El centro de actualización LG

YES

McAfee vive a salvo (30 días de prueba)

YES

Microsoft 365 (30 días de ensayo)

YES

Nebo para LG

NO

PCmover Profes

NO

Sincronización en Mobile

NO

Las notas de Wacom

NO

ACCESORIO

Accesorio

USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)

CERTIFICADO

Certificado

N/A

MUESTRELO

Brillancia

300nit

Color gamut

sRGB 99% (Typical, min. 96%)

Contrasto

N/A

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch

Pol

N/A

Ratio

16:9

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Resolución

FHD 1920 x 1080

Response Time

N/A

Dimensión (inch)

15.6

SISTEMA

Grafico

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Memoria

16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)

Sistema operativo

Windows 11 Home

El procesador

i5-1135G7

DISPOSITIVO DE ENTRADA

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad (Scroll & Gesture Function)

INFORMACIÓN

Categoria de productos

gram

Year

Y21

EL PUERTO DE ENTRADA/ SALIDA

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

HDMI

YES

DC-in

N/A

RJ45

N/A

Y demás.

N/A

BATERÍA

Batería

80Wh

DIMENSIÓN / PESO

Dimensión (mm)

356.9 x 224 x 17.4

Shipping Dimension(mm)

467 x 272 x 60

Shipping weight(kg)

1.9

peso(kg)

1.12

Comprar directamente

22V280-L

All in One IPS Full HD 21.5"