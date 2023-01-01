We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All in One IPS Full HD 21.5"
All in One IPS Full HD 21.5"
*LG 22V280 comes with wired key board and mouse package.
Todas las especificaciones
SONIDO
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra
-
portavozalavo
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
SEGURIDAD
-
finger print
-
YES
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
Option
-
Seguridad HDD
-
YES
-
Modo seguro
-
YES
-
Lock de Slim Kensington
-
YES
-
Seguridad SSD
-
NO
ALMACENAMIENTO
-
yMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
Escogida de MMC
-
UFS/ Micro SD
-
SSD
-
512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
CONECTIVIDAD
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
Interfaz
-
N/A
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
HD Webcam with Dual Mic.
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Wi-Fi 6 , 2x2, BT Combo)
LA POTENCIA
-
Adaptador AC
-
65W
TERMAL
-
Termal
-
Mega cooling 4.0
EL BOTÓN
-
El botón
-
Power button with Fingerprint
LED
-
LED
-
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam
DISEÑO
-
Chassis Materials
-
Magnesium, PC-ABS
-
Color
-
Silver
SW PRE-INSTALLADO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
YES
-
Atmos Dolby
-
NO
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
YES
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
NO
-
Unidad Intel®
-
NO
-
Centro de Control LG
-
YES
-
Extensión de pantalla de LG
-
NO
-
Guía fácil / Guía para el rescate de problemas LG
-
YES
-
Glance por Mirametrix® LG
-
NO
-
pantalla Display 3 LG
-
YES
-
PC Manual LG
-
NO
-
Pen Settings LG
-
NO
-
Power Manager LG
-
YES
-
lector Modo LG
-
YES
-
Seguridad Guardia LG
-
NO
-
Estudio LG Ultrage
-
NO
-
Actualización y Recuperación LG
-
NO
-
El centro de actualización LG
-
YES
-
McAfee vive a salvo (30 días de prueba)
-
YES
-
Microsoft 365 (30 días de ensayo)
-
YES
-
Nebo para LG
-
NO
-
PCmover Profes
-
NO
-
Sincronización en Mobile
-
NO
-
Las notas de Wacom
-
NO
ACCESORIO
-
Accesorio
-
USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
CERTIFICADO
-
Certificado
-
N/A
MUESTRELO
-
Brillancia
-
300nit
-
Color gamut
-
sRGB 99% (Typical, min. 96%)
-
Contrasto
-
N/A
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch
-
Pol
-
N/A
-
Ratio
-
16:9
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Resolución
-
FHD 1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
N/A
-
Dimensión (inch)
-
15.6
SISTEMA
-
Grafico
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Memoria
-
16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)
-
Sistema operativo
-
Windows 11 Home
-
El procesador
-
i5-1135G7
DISPOSITIVO DE ENTRADA
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad (Scroll & Gesture Function)
INFORMACIÓN
-
Categoria de productos
-
gram
-
Year
-
Y21
EL PUERTO DE ENTRADA/ SALIDA
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
Y demás.
-
N/A
BATERÍA
-
Batería
-
80Wh
DIMENSIÓN / PESO
-
Dimensión (mm)
-
356.9 x 224 x 17.4
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
467 x 272 x 60
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
1.9
-
peso(kg)
-
1.12
Qué opina la gente
-
Manual & Software
Descarga el manual y software más reciente de tu compra LG.
-
Solución de problemas
Encuentra videos y tutoriales sobre tu producto.
-
Garantía
Conoce aquí la información sobre la garantía de tu producto LG.
-
Piezas & Accesorios
Conoce los accesorios que tu producto necesita
-
Registrar producto
Registrar tu producto te ayudará a obtener soporte más rápido.
-
Soporte de producto
Encuentra el manual de tu producto LG, soluciones a todos sus problemas e información de la garantía.
-
Soporte de pedido
Da seguimiento a tu pedido y conoce las Preguntas Frecuentes.
-
Solicitud de reparación
Solicita el servicio de reparación desde tu celular o laptop.
-
Chat en vivo
Consulta a expertos en productos LG en tiempo real. Conoce descuentos, y obtén asistencia en tus compras.
-
Consulta con el Soporte Técnico LG desde tu celular.
-
Envíanos un correo electrónico
Envía un correo electrónico al soporte de servicio de LG
-
Llámanos
Habla directamente con nuestros representantes de soporte.
Comprar directamente
22V280-L
All in One IPS Full HD 21.5"