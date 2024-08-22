Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
COMBO TV QNED 55'' QNED85 + XG5QBK.DPERLLK

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Dónde comprar

Soporte

COMBO TV QNED 55'' QNED85 + XG5QBK.DPERLLK

55QNEDXG5QB

COMBO TV QNED 55'' QNED85 + XG5QBK.DPERLLK

Front view with bundle
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
Vista frontal de LG QNED TV, QNED85 con texto de LG QNED, 2024 y logotipo de webOS Re:New Program en pantalla

55QNED85TSA

55" LG QNED QNED85 Smart TV 4K 2024
Front view

XG5QBK

Parlante LG XBOOM Go XG5 Negro | 20W | Sound Boost | Light Studio | IP67 | 18 Horas de Batería
Pantalla LG QNED85 con una colorida obra de arte.

Es todo sobre el nuevo QNED

Color nítido y claridad en el colosal LG QNED. Nuestro nuevo procesador y zonas de atenuación perfeccionan el contenido para que cada píxel se mantenga nítido.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Explora las nuevas innovaciones de LG QNED

El procesador AI alpha 8 4K se muestra con una luz naranja que emana desde abajo. Se muestra una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y violeta entre las palabras "Upgradeable webOS" y "webOS Re:New Program". Los TVs LG QNED89, QNED90 y QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada TV muestra un toque de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran encima de los TVs.

Apple Music

Procesador 4K alpha 8 AI

La gran inteligencia de QNED mejora tu experiencia de TV

Inmersión desde dentro. Nuestro procesador AI alpha 8 4K optimiza automáticamente el audio y la imagen para sincronizarlos contigo.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Inteligencia que refina la experiencia QNED

LG TV montado en una pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista en la pantalla, mientras gráficos de círculos concéntricos representan ondas sonoras, y las palabras "AI Customization" arriba a la izquierda. Una mujer agachada afuera en un día soleado frente a los árboles y un cielo azul, y las palabras "AI Picture Pro" arriba a la izquierda. LG TV con burbujas y ondas sonoras que se emiten desde la pantalla y llenan el espacio, y la palabra "AI Sound Pro" arriba a la izquierda.

Siente un sonido potente
con LG XBOOM Go

LG XBOOM Go XG5 está colocado sobre la mesa de metal con una luz naranja encendida. Detrás de la mesa, la gente disfruta de la música.

Nuevo woofer tipo track
Ofrece un sonido potente

Disfruta de tus pistas favoritas con un woofer tipo track. Produce un sonido increíblemente alto.

La música cobra vida con el sonido de 20W

Con potentes salidas de 20W, puedes seguir el ritmo y disfrutar de una experiencia de audio superior en todo momento, desde la meditación hasta la fiesta con amigos.

Siente los beats incluso a bajo volumen.

El algoritmo de mejora de graves le permite escuchar y sentir cada nota de bajo distinta, incluso cuando baja el volumen de la música.
Sound Boost

Aumenta la diversión con un sonido más fuerte

Una pulsación de Sound Boost puede ampliar el campo de sonido y disfrutar de su música a todo volumen.

IP67

XBOOM XG5 Ama las aventuras al aire libre

LG XBOOM Go está listo para funcionar al aire libre. Con IP67, puede resistir el agua y el polvo para que nunca tenga que preocuparse por mantener la música.

Dos LG XBOOM Go XG5 se colocan en un espacio infinito. Uno muestra que es resistente al agua y el otro es a prueba de polvo.

*La clasificación IP67 es la combinación de IP6X e IPX7. IP6X significa hermético al polvo para evitar la entrada de polvo y protección completa contra el contacto.
*IPX7 es protección contra los efectos de la inmersión en agua, según las condiciones de prueba para inmersión en hasta 1 metro de agua durante un máximo de 30 minutos. No recomendado para uso en playa o piscina.

Te enseñamos a usar tu nuevo producto
Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α8 AI 4K

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 236 x 716 x 29,7

Peso del televisor sin soporte

14,9

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Edge

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α8 AI 4K

Escalador AI

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si (Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

Selección de género AI

Si (SDR/HDR)

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

HFR (Cuadros por Segundo Elevado)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Tecnología Dimming

Local Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

Modo Imagen

4 modos (Dinámico, suave, Estandard, Personal)

JUEGOS

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

web OS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Siempre Listo

Si

Amazon Alexa

Si (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Vista múltiple

Si

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Recibidor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Sonido AI

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

WiSA Ready

Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio

20W

Afinación acústica de IA

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 236 x 716 x 29,7

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1 236 x 783 x 257

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 360 x 810 x 152

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1 074 x 257

Peso del televisor sin soporte

14,9

Peso del televisor con soporte

15,3

Peso del embalaje

19,6

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

300 x 300

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 3)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

4ea (soporte 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Detachable)

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AA x 2EA)

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

1ch(1Way)

Potencia de salida

20W

EQ

Refuerzo de sonido

Estándar

EQ personalizado(App)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

SBC

AAC

CONECTIVIDAD

Entrada Aux (3.5Φ)

Versión Bluetooth

5.1

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

4

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

18hrs

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

10W

Modo de espera

0,5W

CONVENIENTE

Multipunto

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo doble)

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo múltiple)

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Sí/Sí

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Iluminación

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP67

Indicador de batería

Altavoz del teléfono

Bloqueo de seguridad

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Altavoz

222 x 83 x 80 mm

Caja de cartón

278 x 124 x 128 mm

ALTAVOZ

Unidad Woofer

1,6" x 3,1" x 1

Radiador pasivo

PESO

Peso Neto

0,7 kg

Peso bruto

1,4 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable USB tipo C

Qué opina la gente

Encontrar localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.

Sugerencias para ti

Conviértete en un LG Member

Disfruta de todas las ventajas de estar registrado en LG.com, desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivos. 

Registrarse Únete a nosotros

Hasta 12 cuotas ​SIN INTERESES

Beneficio disponible solo para Interbank, BBVA, Diners y BCP Visa.

Descuentos exclusivos

Obtén descuentos exclusivos cada mes de hasta 10% adicional en productos seleccionados

Envío e Instalación GRATUITA*

Disponible en nuestra zona de cobertura por compras mayores a S/1,499. Instalación sólo para productos seleccionados.

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte en lo que necesites.

Obtener ayuda

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte.

Obtener ayuda