COMBO TV OLED 65'' OLEDC4 + XG9QBK.DPERLLK

OLED65C4XG9

COMBO TV OLED 65'' OLEDC4 + XG9QBK.DPERLLK

Front view with bundle
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
Front view with LG OLED evo TV, OLED C4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem logo and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen, as well as the Soundbar below

OLED65C4PSA

65" LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024
Front view

XG9QBK

Parlante LG XBOOM Go XG9 Negro | 120W | Sound Boost | Light Studio | IP67 | 24 Horas de Batería

Un símbolo dorado del televisor OLED número 1 del mundo durante 11 años sobre un fondo negro. Un foco brilla sobre el símbolo y estrellas abstractas doradas llenan el cielo sobre él.

El nº 1 del mundo

11 años en la cima 

Nuestro reinado como el OLED favorito del mundo continúa.

11 años en la cima  Descubre más

*Omdia. 11 años de N° 1 en cuanto a unidades más vendidas 2013-2023. Este resultado no supone un respaldo a LGE ni a sus productos. Visita https://www.omdia.com/ para más detalles.

Qué distingue a LG OLED evo?

Procesador alpha 9 AI Gen7 de LG sobre una placa base que emite rayos de luz verdes. Potenciador de brillo con la imagen lateral de un leopardo blanco. Ultraplano y preparado para LG Soundbar al colocarlo plano contra la pared en un salón moderno. OLED TV con el menú OLED Care se selecciona en el menú de soporte que está arriba en la pantalla.

Apple Music

Procesador AI Alpha 9 Gen7

Sólo el Alpha hace que OLED sea tan vívido como esto

El chip alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 redefine OLED con mejoras que agregan detalles transformadores y realistas.

Una imagen del procesador AI alpha 9 Gen7 encima de una placa base, emitiendo rayos de luz verdes. Una imagen que muestra Brightness Booster con una cara lateral de un leopardo blanco. Una vista lateral del dispositivo ultradelgado y listo para la barra de sonido LG colocados contra la pared en un espacio habitable moderno. Se selecciona una imagen del televisor OLED con el menú OLED Care en el menú de soporte que se encuentra arriba en la pantalla.

1.5x

Mayor rendimiento de la AI

4.5x

Gráficos mejorados

2.2x

Velocidades de procesamiento

*La comparación se basa en un televisor convencional con procesador AI alpha 5.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Inteligencia que perfecciona la experiencia OLED

LG OLED en un salón moderno que muestra una actuación musical en pantalla. Unas ondas circulares azules que representan la personalización rodean el televisor y el espacio. Una mujer con ojos azules y un top naranja en un espacio oscuro. Unas líneas rojas que representan los refinados de la IA cubren parte de su rostro, que es brillante y detallado, mientras que el resto de la imagen parece apagada. LG OLED TV mientras burbujas de sonido y ondas salen de la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

El sonido todopoderoso deja que te sumerjas en la música

LG XBOOM Go XG9 viene con tecnología de sonido líder de su sector, combinando sonido poderoso, bajos profundos y espectaculares notas altas para un sonido rico e inmersivo.

Sonido atronador de nuevo paquete de unidades

Este es sonido de alto rendimiento donde quieras que estés. Los dos altavoces de graves de 4.5 pulgadas producen bajos poderosos y el altavoz de altas frecuencias de bocina de compresión crea una clara respuesta de alta frecuencia.

80 W de potencia de salida, excelente calidad de sonido

La música suena todavía más poderosa con una salida de 80 W del mejor nivel. Reproduce la música y siente el bajo atronador.

Siente ese bajo incluso a bajo volumen

El algoritmo de mejora de graves te permite escuchar y sentir cada nota de bajo distinta, incluso cuando bajas el volumen de la música.

*El sonido puede variar según la fuente del sonido.

Dale vida al ambiente con la iluminación de escenario

La iluminación de escenario está en el centro de LG XBOOM Go XG9. Es una luz de ambientación sensual que irradia luces circulares multicolores. Crea un ambiente para varios espacios.

LG XBOOM Go XG9 está en la superficie, mostrando su foco de iluminación de escenario. El foco irradia una luz azul y al lado está encendida una luz naranja.

IP67

Le encantan las aventuras al aire libre

LG XBOOM Go está listo para arrancar al aire libre. Con IP67 resistente al agua, puede resistir al agua y al polvo en determinadas circunstancias, para que pueda seguir sonando tu música.

Dois LG XBOOM Go XG9 estão dispostos num espaço infinito. Um mostra ser à prova de água, o outro, à prova de poeira.

*La clasificación IP67 es la combinación de IP6X e IPX7. IP6X significa que es hermético al polvo para evitar la entrada de polvo y protección completa contra el contacto.
*IPX7 es protección contra los efectos de la inmersión en agua, según las condiciones de prueba para inmersión en hasta 1 metro de agua durante un máximo de 30 minutos. No se recomienda su uso en la playa ni en la piscina.

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K OLED

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

OLED Color

Procesador de Imagen

4K Procesador α9 AI Gen7

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Si

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Salida de Audio

40W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.2 Ch

Dolby Atmos

Si

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 441 x 826 x 45,1

Peso del televisor sin soporte

16,6

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 441 x 826 x 45,1

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1 441 x 880 x 230

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 600 x 950 x 200

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

470 x 230

Peso del televisor sin soporte

16,6

Peso del televisor con soporte

18,5

Peso del embalaje

26,4

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

300 x 200

SMART TV

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Siempre Listo

Si

Configuración Familiar

Si

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Enviador/Recibidor)

Vista múltiple

Si

Canales LG

Si

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Control de Voz libre de manos

Si

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Amazon Alexa

Si (Incorporado)

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

web OS 24

JUEGOS

VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

Si (hasta 144Hz)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

Modo HGIG

Si

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Si

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Modo Imagen

4 modos (Dinámico, suave, Estandard, Personal)

Motion

OLED Motion

Tecnología Dimming

Pixel Dimming

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si (OLED Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

HFR (Cuadros por Segundo Elevado)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Control de Brillo AI

Si

Selección de género AI

Si (SDR/HDR)

Escalador AI

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Procesador de Imagen

4K Procesador α9 AI Gen7

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Amplia Gama de Colores

OLED Color

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K OLED

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Cable IR Blaster

Si

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Attached)

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AA x 2EA)

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

ENERGÍA

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

ACCESIBILIDAD

Colores invertidos

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Contraste Alto

Si

CONECTIVIDAD

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Wi-Fi

Si (Wi-Fi 5)

USB

3ea (v 2.0)

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

Entrada HDMI

4ea (soporte 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

AUDIO

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Si

LG Sonido Sync

Si

WiSA Ready

Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

Afinación acústica de IA

Si

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

Sonido AI

α AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Dolby Atmos

Si

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.2 Ch

Salida de Audio

40W

GENERAL

Número de Canales

1ch(2Way)

Potencia de salida

80W+40W

EQ

Refuerzo de sonido

Estándar

EQ personalizado(App)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

SBC

AAC

CONECTIVIDAD

Entrada Aux (3.5Φ)

Versión Bluetooth

5.1

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

Conector para adaptador de AC

Salida de CC (USB tipo A)

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

4

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

24hrs

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

TBD

Modo de espera

0,5W

CONVENIENTE

Multipunto

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo doble)

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo múltiple)

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Sí/Sí

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Iluminación

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP67

Indicador de batería

Altavoz del teléfono

Bloqueo de seguridad

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Altavoz

524 x 245 x 190 mm

Caja de cartón

601 x 321 x 258 mm

ALTAVOZ

Unidad Woofer

4,5" x 2

Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

1" x 1

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Bocina de compresión

Radiador pasivo

PESO

Peso Neto

7,5 kg

Peso bruto

8,9 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

AC Adaptor

