Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Soporte

Dónde comprar

Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos

S70TY

Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos

Front view of LG Soundbar SG10TY and Subwoofer

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

Excelencia de audio óptima digna de LG QNED

Complete la experiencia LG QNED con la barra de sonido que complementa maravillosamente su diseño y rendimiento sonoro.

Sonidos más envolventes

Barra de sonido LG y televisor LG QNED contra la pared con el soporte a juego QNED en un espacio habitable gris y de madera en perspectiva en ángulo, que muestra a un hombre tocando una guitarra frente al océano. LG Soundbar y LG TV en una sala de estar tocando una actuación de orquesta. Ondas blancas de gotas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido y se proyectan desde el televisor, mientras el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. LG Soundbar y LG TV en una habitación negra interpretando una actuación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido, mientras el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Las barras de sonido LG completan la experiencia de TV LG

Diseño perfecto para LG QNED

Combina maravillosamente con LG QNED

Aprecie la armonía visual de LG QNED y la nueva barra de sonido LG Crest Design para interiores refinados.

LG Soundbar y LG QNED TV contra la pared con el soporte a juego QNED en un espacio habitable gris y de madera en perspectiva en ángulo, mientras LG QNED TV muestra a un hombre tocando una guitarra. LG Soundbar y LG QNED TV contra una pared color crema con el soporte para TV a juego QNED. En la televisión se reproduce un vídeo de una mujer cantando en un estudio de grabación. Debajo del televisor hay un moderno soporte de madera geométrico. Barra de sonido LG y televisor LG QNED en una pared con el soporte para TV a juego QNED en un espacio acogedor y con poca luz, con juguetes para niños. En la televisión se ve un vídeo de un niño tocando el violonchelo.

Soporte de sinergia

Se adapta perfectamente a tu LG QNED

El soporte de sinergia está diseñado específicamente para encajar elegantemente en su televisor LG QNED para lograr armonía visual y mejorar el rendimiento del audio.

*Se aplica a los modelos QNED 2024 QNED 90/QNED 85/QNED 80.

  **El soporte de sinergia viene con un soporte de 1 o 2 polos, que puede variar según el país o el producto.

***El soporte de sinergia se puede comprar por separado.

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

BOOM Interfaz

La simplicidad está al alcance de tu mano.

Acceda a BOOM Interfaz a través de su televisor LG para obtener un control claro y sencillo de la barra de sonido, como cambiar modos de sonido, perfiles y acceder a otras funciones útiles, incluso mientras mira.

=VLOOKUP(N181,'file:///C:/Users/varshitha.g/Downloads/2024-04-17T22_04_85/GP-One-Content-Matrix-AV-Soundbar-S90TY-2024.xlsx'#$PDP.$N$1:$Q$1048576,3,0)

BOOM Orquesta

Combina con el sonido de tu televisor LG

El sonido, el alcance y las cualidades tonales únicas de su LG Soundbar y LG TV se combinan en armonía para brindar una experiencia sonora fascinante e impactante.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

*** Televisores compatibles con interfaz BOOM: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Los televisores compatibles con FHD 63 pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento.

**** Televisores compatibles con BOOM Orquesta: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85 /80. Los televisores compatibles pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento. Soporte QNED 80 limitado a los modelos 2022 y 2023.

*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que los servicios no estén disponibles en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

******La interfaz BOOM puede variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

Siente el realismo de un panorama de audio

Center Up-firing Channel

Los paisajes sonoros te sitúan en su epicentro

El canal central hacia arriba hace que el sonido se sienta como si viniera del centro de su televisor LG para una sensación realista.

LG Soundbar y LG TV en una habitación negra interpretando una actuación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*Lo anterior se confirma mediante una investigación de sus propios estándares.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Dolby Atmos

La noche de películas suena como en el cine con Dolby Atmos

Sumérgete en cada escena con un sonido Dolby Atmos claro, realista y espacial digno de un cine.

Se reproduce una película en un televisor LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG en un apartamento moderno de la ciudad en una vista lateral. Cuentas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se proyectan hacia arriba y hacia abajo desde la barra de sonido y el televisor, creando una cúpula de sonido en el espacio. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

*Dolby y Dolby Vision son marcas comerciales registradas de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**El símbolo de la doble D es una marca comercial de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Sonido espacial de triple nivel

Una capa virtual crea un sonido realista

Sonido espacial de triple nivel agrega una capa virtual para crear una cúpula sonora a tu alrededor con un sonido más rico.

*El sonido espacial de triple nivel está disponible a través de los modos Cine y AI Sound Pro.

**La capa intermedia se crea utilizando el canal de altavoz de la barra de sonido. El sonido de los altavoces frontales y frontales se sintetiza para crear un campo sonoro. Si no hay un altavoz trasero, no se puede crear el campo trasero.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

****Si no hay un altavoz trasero, no se puede crear el campo trasero.

Sonido definitivo de 3.1.1 canales

Sonido impactante por todas partes

Sumérgete en la escena con los paisajes sonoros realistas de Dolby Atmos y DTS:X proyectados por un sistema de sonido envolvente de 3.1.1 canales de 400 W y un subwoofer inalámbrico.

La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en la sala de estar de un rascacielos, interpretando una actuación musical. Ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido y rodean el sofá. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. Logotipo de Dolby Atmos

*Dolby y Dolby Vision son marcas comerciales registradas de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**El símbolo de la doble D es una marca comercial de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

El sonido inteligente conoce tus gustos

Experiencia de audio multicanal

Siente un maravilloso sonido.

La barra de sonido LG convierte audio básico de 2 canales en audio multicanal para obtener un sonido profundo que resuena en su espacio.

Una barra de sonido LG, un televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en un apartamento moderno de la ciudad. La barra de sonido LG emite tres ramas de ondas sonoras, hechas de gotas blancas que flotan en la parte inferior del piso. Al lado de la barra de sonido hay un subwoofer que crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

2 canales

Una barra de sonido LG, un televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en un apartamento moderno de la ciudad. La barra de sonido LG emite tres ramas de ondas sonoras, hechas de gotas blancas que flotan en la parte inferior del piso. Más ondas sonoras de gotas blancas se disparan desde la parte superior de la barra de sonido. Al lado de la barra de sonido hay un subwoofer que crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. En conjunto, crean un efecto de cúpula en toda la habitación.

Multicanal

*El algoritmo de mezcla inteligente aplica el sonido para cada canal en los modos AI Sound Pro, Cine, Clear Voice Pro, Juego y Deportes.

**La experiencia de audio multicanal funciona mediante un algoritmo de mezcla inteligente. Este algoritmo no se aplica al modo estándar ni al modo musical. Bass Blast no utiliza el algoritmo de mezcla inteligente, sino que copia la información de 2 canales y la envía a todos los canales.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

AI Sound Pro

Cada estado de ánimo y género suena bien

AI Sound Pro clasifica diferentes sonidos en efectos, música y voces, y luego aplica la configuración ideal para crear la experiencia de audio óptima.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Trabaja en armonía con tus preferencias

Juegos intensos

El sonido se sincroniza con cada fotograma.

Libere puertos en su televisor y conecte consolas a su barra de sonido LG sin comprometer el rendimiento de los gráficos. La compatibilidad con VRR/ALLM garantiza un juego sin interrupciones y con baja lentitud.

LG Soundbar y LG TV se muestran juntos. En la pantalla se muestra un juego de carreras de coches.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El televisor, la barra de sonido y la consola deben ser compatibles con VRR/ALLM.

***El paso de VRR está limitado a contenido de 60 Hz.

****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

*****HDCP 2.3 admite contenido con resolución 4K. La compatibilidad con 120 Hz varía según el dispositivo, con compatibilidad hasta YCbCr4:2:0 para 4K.

Sonido claro para un planeta limpio

Reciclado interno

Piezas internas fabricadas con plástico reciclado.

Las barras de sonido LG utilizan plástico reciclado en las partes superior e inferior. Prueba de que estamos adoptando un enfoque más ecológico en la producción de barras de sonido.

Hay una perspectiva frontal de la barra de sonido detrás y una representación del marco metálico de la barra de sonido en el frente.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Reciclado externo

Tela de jersey hecha con botellas de plástico.

Todas las barras de sonido LG están diseñadas cuidadosamente para garantizar un alto porcentaje de materiales recuperados. El Global Recycled Standard certifica que el tejido de jersey de poliéster está fabricado a partir de botellas de plástico.

Un pictograma muestra botellas de plástico con la palabra "botellas de plástico" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a un símbolo de reciclaje con la frase "Rehecho como jersey de Polyester" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a la parte izquierda de una barra de sonido LG con la frase "Barra de sonido LG con tela reciclada" debajo.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Envasado de pulpa

Envases elaborados con pulpa reciclada

La barra de sonido LG ha sido certificada por SGS como producto ecológico debido a un cambio en el embalaje interno de espuma EPS (espuma de poliestireno) y bolsas de plástico a pulpa moldeada reciclada, una alternativa respetuosa con el medio ambiente que aún protege el producto.

El empaque de la barra de sonido LG tiene un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados. Energy Star logo SGS Eco Product logo

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

  • Número de Canales

    3.1.1

  • Potencia de salida

    400 W

  • Principal

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • Número de Canales

    3.1.1

  • Potencia de salida

    400 W

  • Número de altavoces

    7 EA

EFECTO DE SONIDO

  • AI Sound Pro

  • Música

  • Cine

  • Juego

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

  • Voz clara Pro

  • Deportes

  • Estándar

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital

  • AAC

  • Dolby Atmos

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • DTS:X

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Óptico

    1

  • Entrada HDMI

    1

  • Salida HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Versión Bluetooth

    5.1

  • Códec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

  • Conexión inalámbrica posterior preparada

HDMI SOPORTADO

  • Pasante

  • Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

  • CEC (Enlace sencillo)

  • 120Hz

  • Canal de retorno de audio (e-ARC)

  • Dolby Vision

  • HDR10

  • Pasante (4K)

  • VRR / ALLM

CONVENIENTE

  • Aplicación remota - iOS/Android

  • Modo de sonido TV Compartir

  • Control de modo de la barra de sonido

  • WOW Interfaz

  • WOW Orquesta

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Principal

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

PESO

  • Principal

    3,0 kg

  • Peso bruto

    13,3 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5,7 kg

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Consumo en apagado (principal)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energía (principal)

    33 W

  • Consumo de energía (subwoofer)

    33 W

  • Consumo en apagado (subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

ACCESORIO

  • Soporte de pared

  • Mando a distancia

  • Tarjeta de garantía

  • Cable HDMI

AUDIO DE ALTA RESOLUCIÓN

  • Muestreo

    24bit/96kHz

Qué opina la gente

Hazte miembro de LG

Disfruta de todas las ventajas de la afiliación gratuita a LG,

desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivos.

Registrarse Únete a nosotros

Hasta 12 cuotas ​SIN INTERESES

Beneficio disponible solo para Interbank, BBVA, Diners y BCP Visa.

Precios exclusivos

Obtén un descuento exclusivo de afiliación del 3% para todos los pedidos durante el periodo del evento promocional

Envío gratuito

Envío gratuito para todos los pedidos de LG.com

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte en lo que necesites.

Obtener ayuda

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte.

Obtener ayuda

Comprar directamente

Front view of LG Soundbar SG10TY and Subwoofer

S70TY

Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos