LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am | Parlante Bluetooth portátil | xboom Signature Sound con radiadores pasivos ascendentes

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Dónde comprar

Soporte

BOUNCE
()
Características principales

  • Tweeters de doble cúpula
  • Radiadores pasivos duales
  • Sonido AI
  • Calibración AI
  • Iluminación AI
  • Certificación Militar
Más
will.i.am, vestido de blanco y con gafas de sol, sostiene a xboom Bounce justo al lado de su cara.


Sonido característico de xboom optimizado por will.i.am

Presentamos el nuevo xboom Bounce, creado en colaboración con will.i.am.

Experimenta el sonido creado por el experto, plasmado en un estilo único.

*Video para fines demostrativos

will.i.am como arquitecto experiencial de LG para xboom Bounce

LG encargó a will.i.am redefinir xboom como una marca que eleva la experiencia auditiva con un sonido y un estilo completamente nuevos. Will.i.am, nueve veces ganador del Grammy, es sin duda un verdadero ícono de la cultura pop.

Todos los xboom by will.i.am son perfeccionados profesionalmente por will.i.am para ofrecer un sonido más equilibrado con un tono más cálido. Con experiencia en música y tecnología, will.i.am perfeccionó xboom Bounce para un sonido envolvente y dinámico con ritmos que cobran vida.

Sonido de producto único creado por will.i.am

Experimente la extraordinaria experiencia de sonido del producto, creada por will.i.am. Cada sonido que acompaña al funcionamiento del nuevo xboom (encendido/apagado, conexión por Bluetooth y ajuste del volumen) ha sido desarrollado por el artista.

will.i.am está trabajando en el estudio mirando una pantalla colocada debajo de un micrófono.

Rebota con ritmos potentes y energía vibrante.

Siente cómo el ritmo cobra vida con los radiadores pasivos duales. Deja que los ritmos vibrantes y la energía vibrante de la música te conmuevan.

*Video para fines demostrativos

Sonido dinámico de los tweeters de cúpula elaborados por expertos Peerless

Fabricado con tweeters de doble cúpula de Peerless, un fabricante danés de unidades de audio de alta gama con un siglo de antigüedad, para una calidad de sonido excepcional. Experimente un audio realista con una claridad y una intensidad inigualables.

*Video para fines demostrativos

Creado para durar, certificado para cumplir con el estándar militar.

Diseñado para aventuras al aire libre. Probado según los estándares militares de EE. UU. y con siete pruebas de durabilidad comprobadas. Fabricado para resistir las diversas condiciones de cualquier entorno.

El xboom Bounce se coloca sobre tierra cubierta de hojas mojadas, entre la raíz de un árbol y una piedra. Arriba a la izquierda, se encuentra el logotipo del estandar militar.

*Los resultados reales o el rendimiento pueden variar según el entorno de uso.

**Detalles de las pruebas militares

- Estándar de prueba: MIL-STD-810H

- Parámetros de prueba: Lluvia, vibración, impacto, agua salada pulverizada, inundación, polvo de arena y alta temperatura

- Resultado de la certificación: APROBADO

- Fecha de certificación: 18 de diciembre de 2024

xboom Bounce está colocado en forma hexagonal y detrás de él hay un montón de tierra a la izquierda y salpicaduras de agua a la derecha.

Resistente al agua y
al polvo IP67

Con certificación IP67, resistente al agua y al polvo. Disfruta de tu música en

cualquier lugar, ya sea en una fiesta en la piscina o en la playa.

*Los resultados o el rendimiento reales pueden variar según el entorno de uso. **La certificación IP67 ofrece protección total contra el polvo y otras partículas similares, así como contra la inmersión hasta 1 m de profundidad durante 30 minutos.

Vista frontal de xboom Bounce con su luz encendida.

Mantén la diversión hasta el día siguiente con 30 horas de juego.

La música no debería parar antes que tú. Bounce reproduce hasta

30 horas con una carga completa.

* El tiempo de reproducción indicado se basa en pruebas internas al 50 % del volumen, con Bluetooth y el modo de mejora de voz activados, y sin iluminación.

** El tiempo de reproducción real puede variar.

*** La batería es reemplazable y se vende por separado.

**** La batería se puede reemplazar con herramientas sencillas, a discreción del usuario.

Sonido AI

La IA perfecciona el sonido para cada género

Elige manualmente entre los modos de ritmo, melodía o voz según tus preferencias, o deja que la IA configure el modo más óptimo. La IA analiza el audio y ajusta el sonido según el género.

will.i.am sostiene xboom Bounce justo al lado de su cara.

Calibración AI

Calibración de IA para sonido que llena el espacio

La IA calibra el audio según el tamaño y la forma del espacio en el que te encuentras. Ofrece un sonido completo y sin distorsiones, ya sea en un área espaciosa o en una habitación pequeña.

*Video para fines demostrativos

Iluminación AI

Iluminación con IA que se sincroniza con el sonido

La IA detecta el género musical y ofrece la iluminación óptima que se sincroniza con el sonido. Elige entre los modos Ambiente, Fiesta y Voz para crear el ambiente perfecto. Consulta la iluminación informativa para conocer el estado del altavoz.

*Video para fines demostrativos

Nuevo xboom Bounce, con un estilo elegante y una práctica correa

Diseñado para superar los límites y mejorar la comodidad. Transporta y cuelga tu altavoz fácilmente con la correa. Además, le da un toque único y elegante.

En la luz superior, alguien sostiene el Xboom Bounce en el brazo por su correa. Arriba a la derecha, una persona con chaqueta violeta sostiene el Xboom Bounce con la mano derecha. Abajo a la izquierda, Will.i.am sostiene el Xboom Bounce con la mano izquierda. Abajo a la derecha, Will.i.am, con el mismo atuendo, sostiene el Xboom Bounce con la mano derecha.

On a rainbow-colored circle xboom Stage 301, Grab and Bounce is placed in a clock-wise order. Next to the xboom Bounce its Auracast button's image is placed in a circle.

Conecte varios altavoces y
amplifique el ambiente con Auracast™

Crea un enlace de fiesta para emparejar dispositivos y compartirlo a través de

Auracast™. Accede al instante con solo pulsar un botón dedicado. Sumérgete en

un sonido envolvente, amplificado al conectar diferentes altavoces.

*Solo los modelos Bounce, Grab y Stage 301 lanzados en 2025 se pueden conectar entre sí.

**La representación es solo para fines ilustrativos. El tamaño real puede variar.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • Número de Canales

    2.1ch (Stereo)

  • Potencia de salida

    30 W + 5 W x 2

ALTAVOZ

  • Radiador pasivo

    Sí (2)

  • Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

    20 mm x 2

  • Tipo de unidad de tweeter

    Cúpula

  • Unidad Woofer

    93 x 53 mm

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • AAC

  • SBC

EQ

  • AI Sound

  • Bass Bost

  • Personalizar (App)

  • Estándar

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Versión Bluetooth

    5.3

CONVENIENTE

  • Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

  • Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

    IP67

  • Indicador de batería

  • Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

  • Iluminación

  • Multipunto

  • Party Link (modo doble)

  • Party Link (multi modo)

  • Altavoz del teléfono

  • Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Caja de cartón

    316,5 x 142,5 x 136,0 mm

  • Altavoz

    272 x 103 x 88 mm

PESO

  • Peso bruto

    2,04 kg

  • Peso Neto

    1,42 kg

ACCESORIO

  • Tarjeta de garantía

  • Correa

  • Cable USB tipo C

BATERÍA

  • Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

    3

  • Duración de la batería (Hrs)

    30

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Modo de encendido

    20 W

  • Modo de espera

    0.3 W

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Salida DC (USB tipo C)

  • USB tipo C

