GRAB
()
  • Vista frontal de la LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlante Bluetooth portátil | xboom Signature Sound con portabilidad suprema
  • front-side view from right
  • top view
  • side view
  • front-side view from left
  • front-side view from bottom-left
  • usb port close-up
  • rear view
  • front view close-up
  • front view from bottom with handle untied
  • bottom view with handle untied
  • semi-vertical front view with handle untied
  • handle close-up
  • front view horizontal and vertical combo
  • side view from right close-up
Vista frontal de la LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlante Bluetooth portátil | xboom Signature Sound con portabilidad suprema
front-side view from right
top view
side view
front-side view from left
front-side view from bottom-left
usb port close-up
rear view
front view close-up
front view from bottom with handle untied
bottom view with handle untied
semi-vertical front view with handle untied
handle close-up
front view horizontal and vertical combo
side view from right close-up

Características principales

  • Unidad de tweeter de cúpula de Peerless
  • Sonido AI
  • Calibración AI
  • Iluminación AI
  • Certificación Militar
  • IP67
Más
iF Design Award - Winner

xboom Grab

iF Design Award - Winner

will.i.am, vestido de negro y con gafas de sol, sostiene a xboom Grab al frente.

Sonido exclusivo de xboom optimizado por will.i.am

Presentamos el nuevo xboom Grab, creado en colaboración con will.i.am. Experimenta el sonido creado por el experto, plasmado en un estilo único.

will.i.am como arquitecto experiencial de LG para xboom Grab

LG encargó a will.i.am redefinir xboom como una marca que eleva la experiencia auditiva con un sonido y un estilo completamente nuevos. Will.i.am, nueve veces ganador del Grammy, es sin duda un verdadero ícono de la cultura pop.

Todos los xboom by will.i.am son perfeccionados profesionalmente por will.i.am para ofrecer un sonido más equilibrado con un tono más cálido. Con experiencia en música y tecnología, will.i.am perfeccionó xboom Grab para un sonido enérgico y dinámico en un diseño compacto.

Sonido de producto único creado por will.i.am

Experimente la extraordinaria experiencia de sonido del producto, creada por will.i.am. Cada sonido que acompaña al funcionamiento del nuevo xboom (encendido/apagado, conexión por Bluetooth y ajuste del volumen) ha sido desarrollado por el artista.

will.i.am está trabajando en el estudio mirando una pantalla colocada debajo de un micrófono.

Sonido dinámico del tweeter de cúpula elaborado por expertos Peerless

Fabricado con un tweeter de cúpula de 16 mm de Peerless, un fabricante danés de unidades de audio de alta gama con un siglo de antigüedad, para una calidad de sonido excepcional. Disfruta de un sonido vibrante y dinámico, perfecto para jugar al aire libre.

*Video para fines demostrativos

El xboom Grab está colocado sobre una roca cubierta de musgo. Arriba a la derecha, se encuentra el logotipo del estandarte militar.

Creado para durar, certificado para cumplir con el estándar militar.

Diseñado para aventuras al aire libre. Probado según los estándares militares de EE. UU. y con siete pruebas de durabilidad comprobadas. Fabricado para resistir las diversas condiciones de cualquier entorno.

*Los resultados reales o el rendimiento pueden variar según el entorno de uso.

**Detalles de las pruebas militares

- Estándar de prueba: MIL-STD-810H

- Parámetros de prueba: Alta temperatura, lluvia, vibración, impacto, agua salada pulverizada, polvo de arena e inundaciones

- Resultado de la certificación: APROBADO

- Fecha de certificación: 18 de diciembre de 2024

xboom Grab se coloca verticalmente.

Disfruta de la música en todas partes con 20 horas de reproducción.

Batería de larga duración, superior a la esperada en un altavoz compacto. Grab reproduce hasta 20 horas con una carga completa.

*El tiempo de reproducción indicado se basa en pruebas internas al 50 % del volumen, con Bluetooth y el modo de mejora de voz activados, y sin iluminación.

**El tiempo de reproducción real puede variar.

xboom Grab está colocado en forma hexagonal y detrás de él hay un montón de tierra a la izquierda y salpicaduras de agua a la derecha.

Resistente al agua y al polvo IP67

Con certificación IP67, resistente al agua y al polvo. Disfruta de tu música en cualquier lugar, ya sea en una fiesta en la piscina o en la playa.

*Los resultados o el rendimiento reales pueden variar según el entorno de uso. 

**La certificación IP67 ofrece protección total contra el polvo y otras partículas similares, así como contra la inmersión hasta 1 m de profundidad durante 30 minutos.

Nuevo xboom Grab, póntelo y llévalo con estilo

Diseñado para superar los límites y mejorar la comodidad. Su cuerpo tubular es fácil de agarrar y le da un toque único a tu estilo. Transporta y cuelga tu altavoz fácilmente con su práctica correa.

En la esquina superior izquierda, se ve a alguien sujetando el xboom Grab con su correa en la muñeca. En la esquina superior derecha, se ve a alguien colocando el xboom Grab en el portabotellas de una bicicleta. En la esquina inferior izquierda, will.i.am, con traje blanco, sostiene el xboom Grab con la mano derecha. En la esquina inferior derecha, will.i.am, con traje negro, sostiene el xboom Grab con la mano derecha.

Sonido AI

La IA perfecciona el sonido para cada género

Elige manualmente entre los modos de ritmo, melodía o voz según tus preferencias, o deja que la IA establezca el modo más óptimo para ti. La IA analiza el audio y ajusta el sonido para que se adapte al género.

will.i.am sostiene xboom Grab en su mano derecha.

Calibración AI

Calibración de IA para un sonido nítido en todas partes

La IA calibra el audio según el tamaño y la forma del espacio en el que te encuentras. Ofrece un sonido completo y sin distorsiones, ya sea en un área espaciosa o en una habitación pequeña.

*El video es para fines de demostración

Iluminación AI

Iluminación con IA que se adapta a la música

La IA detecta el género musical y ofrece la iluminación óptima que se sincroniza con el sonido. Elige entre los modos Ambiente, Fiesta y Voz para crear el ambiente perfecto. Consulta la iluminación informativa para conocer el estado del altavoz.

*Video para fines demostrativos

Conecte varios altavoces y amplifique el ambiente con Auracast™

Crea un enlace de fiesta para emparejar dispositivos y compartirlo a través de Auracast™. Accede al instante con solo pulsar un botón dedicado. Sumérgete en un sonido envolvente, amplificado al conectar diferentes altavoces.

Conecte varios altavoces y amplifique el ambiente con Auracast™

*Solo los modelos Grab, Bounce y Stage 301 lanzados en 2025 se pueden conectar entre sí.

**La representación es solo para fines ilustrativos. El tamaño real puede variar.

 

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • Número de Canales

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Potencia de salida

    20 W + 10 W

ALTAVOZ

  • Radiador pasivo

    Sí (2)

  • Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

    16 mm x 1

  • Tipo de unidad de tweeter

    Cúpula

  • Unidad Woofer

    80 x 45 mm

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • AAC

  • SBC

EQ

  • AI Sound

  • Bass Bost

  • Personalizar (App)

  • Estándar

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Versión Bluetooth

    5.3

CONVENIENTE

  • Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

  • Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

    IP67

  • Indicador de batería

  • Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

  • Iluminación

  • Multipunto

  • Party Link (modo doble)

  • Party Link (multi modo)

  • Altavoz del teléfono

  • Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Caja de cartón

    254,5 x 117,0 x 125,0 mm

  • Altavoz

    211,0 x 71,6 x 70,0 mm

PESO

  • Peso bruto

    1,1 kg

  • Peso Neto

    0,7 kg

ACCESORIO

  • Tarjeta de garantía

  • Correa

  • Cable USB tipo C

BATERÍA

  • Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

    3

  • Duración de la batería (Hrs)

    20

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Modo de encendido

    10 W

  • Modo de espera

    0.3 W

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

  • USB tipo C

