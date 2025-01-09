Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG xboom Stage 301 by will.i.am | Parlante Bluetooth portátil | xboom Signature Sound con fiestas y actuaciones

  • Vista frontal de la LG xboom Stage 301 by will.i.am | Parlante Bluetooth portátil | xboom Signature Sound con fiestas y actuaciones
  • front-side view
  • top-front view
  • bottom front view
  • bottom-side view
  • side view from right
  • rear-side view
  • rear view
  • top view
  • rear-side view close-up
  • USP card: will.i.am Partnership
  • USP card: Woofer and midranges
  • USP card: Stage ready
  • USP card: Replaceable battery
Características principales

  • Unidad de graves y medios de Peerless
  • Sonido AI
  • Calibración AI
  • Iluminación AI
  • Diseño en forma de cuña
  • Batería reemplazable
Más
2025 Tech Radar Award logo

Tech Radar

Mejor Parlante de Fiestas

El sonido exclusivo de los nuevos parlantes de LG es cálido, divertido y expresivo

will.i.am, vestido de negro y con gafas de sol, sostiene el xboom Stage 301 en su hombro.

Sonido exclusivo de xboom
optimizado por will.i.am

Presentamos el nuevo xboom Stage 301, creado en colaboración con will.i.am. 

Experimente el sonido creado por el experto, plasmado en un estilo único

*Video para fines demostrativos

'will.i.am como arquitecto experiencial de LG para xboom Stage 301

LG ha elegido a will.i.am para redefinir xboom como una marca que eleva la experiencia auditiva con un sonido y un estilo completamente nuevos. Will.i.am, nueve veces ganador del Grammy, es sin duda un verdadero icono de la cultura pop.

Todos los “xboom by will.i.am” son perfeccionados profesionalmente por will.i.am para ofrecer un sonido más equilibrado con un tono más cálido. Con su experiencia en música y tecnología, will.i.am ha perfeccionado el xboom Stage 301 para ofrecer un sonido potente y audaz que hará que tu fiesta sea única.

Sonido de producto único creado por will.i.am

Experimente la experiencia de sonido del producto, compleja y extraordinaria, creada por will.i.am. Todos los sonidos que acompañan el funcionamiento del nuevo xboom (encendido/apagado, conexión por Bluetooth y ajuste del volumen) han sido desarrollados por el artista.

will.i.am está trabajando en el estudio mirando una pantalla colocada debajo de un micrófono.

Potente sonido característico del woofer y los rangos medios, elaborado por expertos de Peerless

Aumente el volumen de su fiesta con un sonido estéreo amplio y graves potentes. El woofer de 6,5" y los altavoces de rango medio de 2,5" fabricados por Peerless, un fabricante danés de unidades de audio de alta gama con un siglo de antigüedad, ofrecen una calidad de sonido excepcional.

*Video para fines demostrativos

Escenario listo en cualquier lugar

El diseño en cuña transforma cualquier espacio en un escenario. Ya sea que lo coloques inclinado o montado sobre un soporte, colócalo de la manera que mejor se adapte a tu espacio.

A la izquierda xboom Stage 301 se encuentra en el suelo frente a la gente bailando. En la parte central, xboom Stage 301 está colocado en su soporte junto a la batería. A la derecha, xboom Stage 301 se encuentra sobre una mesa en una sala de estar.

*El trípode se vende por separado.

Nuevo xboom Stage 301,
lleva el ambiente festivo a todas partes

Una asa práctica diseñada para transportar fácilmente. Lleve su música con la mano a cualquier lugar.

En la parte superior, Will.i.am, con traje negro, sostiene el Xboom Stage 301 sobre su hombro. En el centro, la imagen parcial del Xboom Stage 301, sostenida por una mano, permanece a la izquierda, mientras que el primer plano de su asa permanece a la derecha. En la parte inferior izquierda, Will.i.am, con traje blanco, está de pie junto al Xboom Stage 301 en el suelo. En la parte inferior derecha, Will.i.am sostiene el Xboom Stage 301 con la mano derecha.

Sonido AI

La IA perfecciona el sonido para cada género

Elige manualmente entre los modos de ritmo, melodía o voz según tus preferencias, o deja que la IA establezca el modo más óptimo para ti. La IA analiza el audio y ajusta el sonido para que se adapte al género.

will.i.am, vestido de blanco y con gorra blanca, sostiene el Xboom Stage 301 con ambos brazos en la cara.

Calibración AI

Sonido completo y abundante para cualquier lugar.

No es necesario ajustar el altavoz ni el lugar. La IA calibra el audio según el tamaño y la forma del espacio. Escuche un sonido claro y vibrante de adelante hacia atrás, sin importar cuán grande sea el lugar.

*Video para fines demostrativos

La iluminación con IA se sincroniza con la música

Iluminación diseñada para sincronizarse con tu música. La IA analiza diferentes géneros y ajusta la iluminación para que coincida con tu lista de reproducción. La iluminación de doble barra agrega colores vibrantes a tu fiesta.

*Video para fines demostrativos

Conjuntos de karaoke y mezclas de DJ para mayor emoción

Sube al escenario con versátiles funciones de karaoke y emocionantes sets de mezclas de DJ en la aplicación LG ThinQ. Usa las perillas para controlar fácilmente el volumen del micrófono y del instrumento.

A la izquierda, la vista superior del xboom Stage 301 con sus perillas y botones marcados. A la derecha, dos teléfonos móviles con las pantallas de la aplicación xboom.

Batería reemplazable para una fiesta sin fin

Disfruta de la fiesta todo el día con 12 horas de funcionamiento y una batería de repuesto. Simplemente cambia la batería reemplazable cuando lo necesites para que la diversión dure 24 horas.

*Las baterías adicionales se venden por separado.

*Detalles de la prueba de batería

- Fuente de audio: 12 pistas de prueba de música norteamericana y europea en repetición

- Modo: reproducción por Bluetooth

- Dispositivo de origen: Samsung Galaxy A24, con un volumen del 20 %, Clear Voice EQ activado y sin iluminación

- Tipo de prueba: prueba interna

IPX4 resistente a salpicaduras de agua

Certificación IPX4 para resistir el agua. Es seguro llevarlo a cualquier evento que implique salpicaduras.

La parte trasera del Stage 301 se muestra con la batería abierta. Una batería reemplazable cuelga en el aire junto al xboom Stage 301.

*IPX4 protege contra salpicaduras de agua desde cualquier dirección durante un mínimo de 10 minutos.

En un círculo con los colores del arcoíris, xboom Grab, Bounce y Stage 301 se colocan en sentido horario. Junto a xboom Stage 301, la imagen de su botón Auracast se coloca en un círculo.

Conecte varios altavoces y amplifique el ambiente con Auracast™

Crea un enlace de fiesta para emparejar dispositivos y compartirlo a través de Auracast™. Accede al instante con solo presionar un botón dedicado. Sumérgete en un sonido envolvente, amplificado al conectar diferentes parlantes.

*Solo los modelos Stage301, Bounce y Grab lanzados en 2025 se pueden conectar entre sí.

**La representación es para fines ilustrativos. El tamaño real puede variar.

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • Número de Canales

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Potencia de salida

    120 W

ALTAVOZ

  • Unidad de rango medio

    2.5" x 2

  • Unidad Woofer

    6.5" x 1

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • AAC

  • MP3

    Sí(USB)

  • SBC

EQ

  • AI Sound

  • Bass Bost

  • Personalizar (App)

  • Estándar

CONECTIVIDAD

  • USB

    1

  • Versión Bluetooth

    5.3

  • Entrada Aux (3.5Φ)

CONVENIENTE

  • Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

    IPX4

  • Indicador de batería

  • Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

  • Iluminación

  • Multipunto

  • Party Link (modo doble)

  • Party Link (multi modo)

  • Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Caja de cartón

    385 x 415 x 352 mm

  • Altavoz

    312 x 311 x 282 mm

PESO

  • Peso bruto

    8,2 kg

  • Peso Neto

    6,5 kg

ACCESORIO

  • Tarjeta de garantía

  • AC Adaptor

BATERÍA

  • Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

    3

  • Duración de la batería (Hrs)

    12

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Modo de encendido

    50 W

  • Modo de espera

    0.3 W

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Conector para adaptador de AC

