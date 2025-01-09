Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM XL7T | Pantalla LED y hasta 20 horas de batería

XL7T
()
Vista frontal con todas las luces encendidas. En el panel de Iluminación Pixel Dinámica, se muestra el texto: XBOOM.
Vista lateral izquierda con luces encendidas. En el panel de Iluminación Pixel Dinámica, aparece el texto: Feliz.
Vista lateral derecha con luces encendidas. En el panel de Iluminación Pixel Dinámica, aparece el cactus bailando.
Vista frontal del lado izquierdo. El logo de XBOOM está colocado.
Vista frontal del lado derecho. El logo de XBOOM está colocado.
Ángulo horizontal del producto. Todas las luces encendidas.
Ángulo de 45 grados de la vista posterior. Muestra los botones, el mango telescópico y las ruedas.
Vista frontal del lado posterior.
Ángulo de 45 grados de la vista superior. Muestra los botones y el logo de LG.
Primer plano de la Iluminación de Anillo Multicolor e Iluminación Pixel Dinámica.
Primer plano de ángulo de 45 grados. El mango telescópico está extendido.
Vista frontal del producto. El mango telescópico está extendido.
Primer plano de una rueda.
Primer plano del panel de control.
"Primer plano de la parte inferior, mostrando el soporte para montaje del altavoz.

Características principales

  • Salida de 250W y Woofer de 8 pulgadas: Llena el lugar con un sonido enorme
  • Iluminación Pixel Dinámica y de Anillo Multicolor: Ilumina la fiesta
  • Mango telescópico y ruedas: Llévalo a todas partes
  • 18 horas de duración de la batería: Disfruta de la música en cualquier momento
  • Entrada de micrófono y guitarra: Canta junto con la música
  • IPX4 - Resiste algunas salpicaduras
Más
Tendencias digitales, recomienda el diseño del logo para premio

Premio

Tendencias Digitales

Fiesta de karaoke sobre ruedas

El LG XBOOM XL7T está en el escenario con luz rojo-anaranjada, mientras el público detrás disfruta de la música.


Ponlo a todo volumen

Eleva la fiesta con el LG XBOOM XL7T.

Suena fuerte y también tiene varias opciones de entretenimiento.

Corto de diseño del LG XBOOM XL7T. Reproduce el video.

*Las imágenes pueden diferir del producto real.

El LG XBOOM XL7T está en un espacio infinito con cuadrados gráficos de sonido. Su woofer de 8" emite potentes ondas con 250W.

Un Gran Woofer

Entrega bajo fuerte 

El LG XBOOM XL7T tiene un woofer gigante de 8 pulgadas. Proporciona un bajo más potente, entregando un sonido profundo y audaz a la multitud.

Optimizador de Bajo Dinámico

Siente ese bajo incluso a bajo volumen.

Escucha el bajo en cualquier momento. El Optimizador de Bajo Dinámico te permite disfrutar de un sonido equilibrado sin distorsionar los bajos.

*El sonido puede variar dependiendo de la fuente de sonido.

Tweeters de 2.5 pulgadas

Sonido nítido y claro

Ya sea dentro o fuera, escucha las notas de alta frecuencia con claridad. Cuenta con dos tweeters de 2.5 pulgadas, ofreciendo un mejor sonido.

*Imagen simulada para fines ilustrativos.

Vista frontal del altavoz con luces dobles, anillo rosa-cian y píxeles mostrando un cactus en la parte superior.

Iluminación para fiestas XBOOM

Haz que tu fiesta sea fascinante

Las iluminaciones para fiestas LG XBOOM hacen que la fiesta brille. Puedes crear un show de luces mientras asombras a tu público con texto o animaciones. Las deslumbrantes luces dobles cautivarán a la multitud.

Primer plano de píxeles con el texto '¡Baila!'. Abajo, anillo naranja encendido. Detrás, gente baila en la playa.

Iluminación de pixeles dinámica

Expresa emoción dejando textos a tus amigos con la XL7T

Experimenta la evolución con el LG XBOOM XL7T. Cuenta con un panel LED para mostrar texto. Escribe tu mensaje a través de la app XBOOM.

*Clasificación IPX4 probada en agua dulce. El altavoz no debe ser sumergido en agua. Usar con precaución cerca de cuerpos de agua, como piscinas o el océano.

Iluminación de pixeles dinámica

El arte en píxeles trae olas de diversión.

La pantalla de arte en píxeles también ofrece preajustes de animación. Puedes mostrar patrones coloridos, ecualizador visual o personajes en el panel LED.

*Las imágenes pueden diferir del producto real.

Solo texto

Fiesta en la piscina con el LG XBOOM XL7T: altavoces, gráficos de sonido, vista superior y transporte fácil en la playa.

Iluminación de anillo multicolor

Sé más festivo con la iluminación
del anillo multicolor

El LG XBOOM XL7T presenta un espectáculo de luces impulsado por el ritmo: Iluminación de anillo multicolor.

La luz baila al ritmo de tu música, llevando energía dinámica a la fiesta.

*Las imágenes pueden diferir del producto real.

Personaliza la iluminación de tu fiesta

Usa My Pick en la app XBOOM para personalizar la iluminación de tu fiesta. También puedes elegir una animación o escribir un mensaje para que el público doble el ritmo y suba la energía de la fiesta.

Captura de pantalla de la app XBOOM. Puedes personalizar las luces a través de la app.

Fiesta en la piscina con el LG XBOOM XL7T: altavoces, gráficos de sonido, vista superior y transporte fácil en la playa.

*Todas las imágenes mostradas son solo para fines ilustrativos. El producto real puede variar debido a mejoras en el producto.

*Clasificación IPX4 probada en agua dulce. El altavoz no debe ser sumergido en agua. Usar con precaución cerca de cuerpos de agua, como piscinas o el océano.

Una mujer está cantando

"Micrófono y guitarra conectados"

Haz tu propio concierto

Con el LG XBOOM XL7T, puedes convertir el evento en un karaoke. Conecta tu micrófono y canta con todo tu corazón. También puedes conectar una guitarra y realizar tu propio concierto acústico.

Personas disfrutan de un concierto acústico con el LG XBOOM XL7T. Debajo, íconos de guitarra, micrófono, USB y Bluetooth.

Estrella del karaoke

Cántalo fuerte y claro

Ajusta el volumen de la música y el micrófono por separado, reduce las voces de la pista con el Cancela Voces, y adapta la música a tu voz con el Cambia de Tonalidad. Luego, cuando estés listo, canta con todo tu corazón.

Personas disfrutan del karaoke en la sala con el XL7T en el suelo, woofer iluminado y la palabra "Karaoke" en el LED.

*Micrófono no incluido.

*El sonido vocal es el volumen del micrófono para tu propia voz.

Llévalo a todas partes, disfrútalo en cualquier momento.

Lleva el LG XBOOM XL7T a donde quieras compartir la música. Está diseñado para resistir el aire libre, así que viaja contigo a todas partes sin preocupaciones.

Agárralo y vamos 

"Con su mango y ruedas, llevar el LG XBOOM XL7T se vuelve extremadamente fácil. Además, se inclina hacia atrás, por lo que puedes transportarlo como si fuera una maleta.

Resistente al agua IPX4

El LG XBOOM XL7T cumple con la clasificación de resistencia al agua IPX4; puede resistir salpicaduras de agua.

*Clasificación IPX4 probada en agua dulce. El altavoz no debe ser sumergido en agua. Usar con precaución cerca de cuerpos de agua, como piscinas o el océano.

20 horas de duración de la batería

El LG XBOOM XL7T tiene una batería de larga duración, así que puedes subir el volumen de la música en cualquier momento sin preocuparte.

*La duración de la batería de 20 horas se basa en un uso con volumen al 50% y sin iluminación. La duración de la batería varía según el uso, la configuración y las condiciones ambientales.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • Número de Canales

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Potencia de salida

    250 W

EQ

  • Refuerzo de sonido

  • Estándar

  • EQ personalizado(App)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • SBC

  • AAC

CONECTIVIDAD

  • USB

    1

  • Versión Bluetooth

    5.1

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Conector para adaptador de AC

BATERÍA

  • Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

    3.5

  • Duración de la batería (Hrs)

    20

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Modo de encendido

    65 W

  • Modo de espera

    0.5 W

CONVENIENTE

  • Multipunto

  • Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo doble)

  • Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo múltiple)

  • Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

  • Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

  • Iluminación

  • Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

    IPX4

  • Indicador de batería

  • Bloqueo de seguridad

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Altavoz

    310 x 700 x 316 mm

  • Caja de cartón

    812 x 436 x 380 mm

ALTAVOZ

  • Unidad Woofer

    8" x 1

  • Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

    2.5" x 2

  • Tipo de unidad de tweeter

    Cone

PESO

  • Peso Neto

    15,5 kg

  • Peso bruto

    18,5 kg

ACCESORIO

  • Tarjeta de garantía

  • AC Adaptor

Qué opina la gente

Encontrar localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.

Sugerencias para ti

