Parlante LG XBOOM XL5S | 200W | Iluminación multicolor | IPX4 | 12 Horas de Batería

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Soporte

Dónde comprar

Parlante LG XBOOM XL5S | 200W | Iluminación multicolor | IPX4 | 12 Horas de Batería

XL5S

Parlante LG XBOOM XL5S | 200W | Iluminación multicolor | IPX4 | 12 Horas de Batería

Front view with all lighting on.
LG XBOOM XL5S se coloca en el escenario con una iluminación degradada de rojo a naranja encendida. Detrás del escenario, la gente disfruta de la música.

Sonido Power
Fiesta más Grande

Haz que la fiesta sea más grande con un sonido aún más Power. LG XBOOM XL5S produce un potente sonido de fiesta para llenar el lugar.
LG XBOOM XL5S se coloca en el espacio infinito. En la pared, se ilustran gráficos de sonido cuadrados. En el centro del altavoz se amplía un woofer gigante de 6,5 pulgadas para enfatizar su sonido de 200W. Las ondas de sonido salen del woofer.
Un woofer gigante

El Bajo más Power brinda graves más fuertes

Lleva tu fiesta al siguiente nivel y siente los graves profundos con LG XBOOM XL5S. Tiene un woofer gigante de 6,5 pulgadas para producir graves más potentes para el lugar.
Optimizador dinámico de graves

Siente el Bajo aún a bajo volumen

Escucha el bajo retumbante en cualquier momento. El Dynamic Bass Optimizer le permite disfrutar de un sonido equilibrado sin distorsión de los graves.

*El sonido puede variar dependiendo de la fuente de sonido.

Tweeters de cúpula de 2,5 pulgadas

Sonido nítido y claro

Ya sea en el interior o en el exterior, escuche las notas de alta frecuencia con claridad. Tiene dos tweeters de cúpula de 2,5 pulgadas, que ofrecen un mejor sonido.

*Imagen simulada con fines ilustrativos.

Vista frontal del altavoz. Hay una línea para informar cada parte de la iluminación. En la parte superior e inferior, doble iluminación estroboscópica. En el medio, la iluminación del anillo multicolor degradado rosa y cyon está encendida.
Luces de Fiesta XBOOM

Haz que tu fiesta sea fascinante

LG XBOOM Party Lighting ilumina la fiesta. Puede crear un espectáculo de luces de fiesta con luces cortadoras dobles llamativas.
El texto se coloca en el área de color negro y se muestra el pictograma de los movimientos de la iluminación del anillo de varios colores; en el sentido de las agujas del reloj, en el sentido contrario a las agujas del reloj, semicírculo superior e inferior, semicírculo izquierdo y derecho y efecto de flash. El altavoz se coloca en un ángulo de 45 grados a la izquierda. Y hay un área de color púrpura degradado debajo para fines de diseño. El woofer de 6,5 pulgadas se exagera para resaltar sus diversos colores.
Iluminación de woofer multicolor

Sea más festivo con Ring Lighting

LG XBOOM XL5S presenta un espectáculo de luces impulsado por el ritmo: iluminación de anillo multicolor. La luz baila junto con tu música aportando energía dinámica a la fiesta.

Personaliza la iluminación de tu fiesta

Usa My Pick en la aplicación XBOOM para personalizar la iluminación de tu fiesta. También puede elegir una animación o escribir un mensaje para que la multitud aumente la diversión.

Captura de pantalla de la aplicación XBOOM. Puede personalizar las luces a través de la aplicación.

De arriba a abajo: hay algunas personas bailando alrededor del altavoz. En el parque, un grupo de personas disfrutando de la música con el altavoz. La última imagen muestra el primer plano de la parte superior del producto.

*Todas las imágenes que se muestran son solo para fines ilustrativos. El producto real puede variar debido a la mejora del producto.

Una mujer está cantando
Entrada a Micrófono y guitarra

Celebra tu propio concierto

Con LG XBOOM XL5S, puedes convertir el evento en karaoke. Conecta tu micrófono y canta con todo tu corazón. También puede conectar una guitarra y realizar su propio concierto acústico.

Hay gente disfrutando de un concierto acústico con LG XBOOM XL5S. Debajo de la imagen, hay guitarra.

Llévalo a todas partes,
Disfruta en cualquier momento

Ve con LG XBOOM XL5S donde quieras para compartir la música. Está diseñado para mantenerse al aire libre, por lo que viaja contigo a todas partes sin preocupaciones.

Llévalo contigo

LG XBOOM XL5S tiene un asa que facilita su transporte. Es una construcción robusta con asas ergonómicas para un fácil traslado.

Resistente al agua IPX4

LG XBOOM XL5S cumple con la clasificación de resistencia al agua IPX4; puede soportar salpicaduras de agua.

*Clasificación IPX4 probada en agua dulce. El altavoz no debe sumergirse en agua. Úselo con precaución cerca de cuerpos de agua, como piscinas o el océano.

Hasta 12 horas de batería

LG XBOOM XL5S tiene el poder de hacer que tu fiesta continúe. Disfruta de tu fiesta sin tener que parar y cargar.

*La duración de la batería de hasta 12 horas se basa en el uso del 50 % del volumen y sin iluminación. La duración de la batería varía según el uso, la configuración y las condiciones ambientales.

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

2.1ch(2Way)

Potencia de salida

200W

EQ

EQ personalizado(App)

Refuerzo de sonido

Estándar

FORMATO DE AUDIO

AAC

SBC

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.1

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

Conector para adaptador de AC

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

3,5

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

12hrs

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

55W

Modo de espera

0,5W

CONVENIENTE

Indicador de batería

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Sí/Sí

Iluminación

Multipunto

Bloqueo de seguridad

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IPX4

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo doble)

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo múltiple)

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Caja de cartón

698 x 374 x 354 mm

Altavoz

289 x 570 x 280 mm

ALTAVOZ

Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

2,5" x 1

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Cone

Unidad Woofer

6,5" x 1

PESO

Peso bruto

13,6 kg

Peso Neto

11,2 kg

ACCESORIO

AC Adaptor

Tarjeta de garantía

Qué opina la gente

Front view with all lighting on.

XL5S

Parlante LG XBOOM XL5S | 200W | Iluminación multicolor | IPX4 | 12 Horas de Batería