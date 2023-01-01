About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Parlante LG XBOOM XL7S | 250W | Pantalla LED Pixel Art | Iluminación multicolor | Aza telescópica y ruedas | IPX4 | 20 Horas de Batería

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Soporte

Dónde comprar

Parlante LG XBOOM XL7S | 250W | Pantalla LED Pixel Art | Iluminación multicolor | Aza telescópica y ruedas | IPX4 | 20 Horas de Batería

XL7S

Parlante LG XBOOM XL7S | 250W | Pantalla LED Pixel Art | Iluminación multicolor | Aza telescópica y ruedas | IPX4 | 20 Horas de Batería

XL7S
Contáctanos vía WhatsApp1

Contáctanos vía WhatsApp

Escríbenos y conoce mayor información
de los productos que deseas comprar.

LG XBOOM XL7S se coloca en el escenario con una iluminación degradada de rojo a naranja encendida. Detrás del escenario, la gente disfruta de la música.


El Bajo más Power Exprésate Fuerte

Lleva la fiesta a un nivel superior con LG XBOOM XL7S. Con Sonido Extremo y características diferenciadas para que la fiesta fluya
Cortometraje de diseño de LG XBOOM XL7S. Reproduce el vídeo.
LG XBOOM XL7S se coloca en el espacio infinito. En la pared, se ilustran gráficos de sonido cuadrados. En el medio del parlante, se amplía un woofer gigante de 8 pulgadas para enfatizar su gran sonido de 250W. Las ondas de sonido salen del woofer.
Un woofer gigante

El que ofrece Bajos Fuertes

LG XBOOM XL7S tiene un Woofer gigante de 8 pulgadas. Proporciona graves más potentes, brindando un sonido profundo y atrevido a la multitud.
Optimizador dinámico de graves

Siente ese bajo incluso a bajo volumen

Escuche el bajo retumbante en cualquier momento. El Dynamic Bass Optimizer le permite disfrutar de un sonido equilibrado sin distorsión de los graves.

*El sonido puede variar dependiendo de la fuente de sonido.

Tweeters de cúpula de 2,5 pulgadas

Sonido nítido y claro

Ya sea dentro o fuera, escuche claramente las notas de alta frecuencia. Tiene dos tweeters de cúpula de 2,5 pulgadas, que ofrecen un mejor sonido.

*Imagen simulada con fines ilustrativos.

Vista frontal del altavoz. Hay una línea para informar cada parte de la iluminación. En la parte superior e inferior, doble iluminación audiorítmica. En el medio, la iluminación del anillo multicolor degradado rosa y cyon está encendida. Arriba está la iluminación dinámica de píxeles, que muestra el carácter de cactu.
Iluminaciones de fiesta XBOOM

Haz que tu fiesta sea fascinante

Las luces para fiestas LG XBOOM iluminan una fiesta. Puede crear un espectáculo de luces de fiesta mientras asombra a su multitud con texto o animaciones. Las llamativas luces audiorítmicas dobles cautivarán a la multitud.
Primer plano de la iluminación dinámica de píxeles. Muestra el baile! Texto. A continuación, la iluminación del anillo de varios colores naranja está encendida. Detrás del altavoz, la gente baila en la playa.
Iluminación dinámica de píxeles

Expresa tu emoción en modo de Texto

Experimenta la evolución con LG XBOOM XL7S. Tiene un panel LED para mostrar texto. Escriba su mensaje a través de la aplicación XBOOM.
El texto se coloca en el área de degradado púrpura, debajo hay un área diagonal de color negro. El altavoz se coloca en el medio, mostrando una iluminación dinámica de píxeles y una iluminación de anillo multicolor.
Iluminación dinámica de píxeles

Pixel Art Brings Waves of Fun

Dynamic Pixel Lighting también ofrece ajustes preestablecidos de animación. Puede mostrar patrones coloridos, ecualización visual o caracteres en el panel LED.
Solo texto
Iluminación de anillo multicolor

Sea más festivo con Ring Lighting

LG XBOOM XL7S presenta un espectáculo de luces impulsado por el ritmo: iluminación de anillo multicolor. La luz baila junto con tu música aportando energía dinámica a la fiesta.

Personaliza la iluminación de tu fiesta

Usa My Pick en la aplicación XBOOM para personalizar la iluminación de tu fiesta. También puede elegir una animación o escribir un mensaje para que la multitud aumente la diversión.

Captura de pantalla de la aplicación XBOOM. Puede personalizar las luces a través de la aplicación.

Imágenes ilustradas de LG XBOOM XL7S. Desde arriba, shillouet de personas, con el mango telescópico y las ruedas, la mujer lleva el altavoz fácilmente. Vista superior del altavoz y asa telescópica. La gente disfruta de una fiesta en la piscina, detrás se colocan dos LG XBOOM XL7S con gráficos de sonido. Vista trasera del altavoz y la gente saltando en la playa, primer plano de la rueda.

*Todas las imágenes que se muestran son solo para fines ilustrativos. El producto real puede variar debido a la mejora del producto.

Una mujer está cantando
Entrada de micrófono y guitarra

Celebra tu propio concierto

Con LG XBOOM XL7S, puedes convertir el evento en karaoke. Conecta tu micrófono y canta con todo tu corazón. También puede conectar una guitarra y realizar su propio concierto acústico.

Hay gente disfrutando de un concierto acústico con LG XBOOM XL7S. Debajo de la imagen, hay guitarra.

Llévalo a todas partes,Disfruta en cualquier momento

Ve con LG XBOOM XL7S donde quieras para compartir la música. Está diseñado para mantenerse al día al aire libre, por lo que viaja contigo a todas partes sin preocupaciones.

Llévalo a todas partes

Con asa telescópica y ruedas, transportar LG XBOOM XL7S se volvió extremadamente fácil. También se inclina hacia atrás, para que puedas llevarlo como un equipaje.

IPX4 Resistencia al Agua

LG XBOOM XL7S cumple con la clasificación de resistencia al agua IPX4; puede soportar salpicaduras de agua.

*Clasificación IPX4. El puerto debe estar completamente cerrado para proteger el producto contra la entrada de agua.

Hasta 20 Horas de batería

LG XBOOM XL7S tiene una batería de larga duración, por lo que puedes subir el volumen de la música en cualquier momento sin preocuparte.

*La duración de la batería de 20 horas se basa en el uso del 50 % del volumen y sin iluminación. La duración de la batería varía según el uso, la configuración y las condiciones ambientales.

Te enseñamos a usar tu Nuevo producto

Te enseñamos a usar tu Nuevo producto

Para programar tu clase solo debes llamarnos al 0800-1-2424/ 937 290 210 o escribirnos al correo familyclub@lge.com
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

2.1ch(2Way)

Potencia de salida

250W

EQ

EQ personalizado(App)

Refuerzo de sonido

Estándar

FORMATO DE AUDIO

AAC

SBC

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.1

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

Conector para adaptador de AC

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

3,5

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

20hrs

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

65W

Modo de espera

0,5W

CONVENIENTE

Indicador de batería

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Sí/Sí

Iluminación

Multipunto

Bloqueo de seguridad

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IPX4

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo doble)

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo múltiple)

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Caja de cartón

812 x 436 x 380 mm

Altavoz

310 x 700 x 316 mm

ALTAVOZ

Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

2,5" x 1

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Cone

Unidad Woofer

8" x 1

PESO

Peso bruto

18,5 kg

Peso Neto

15,5 kg

ACCESORIO

AC Adaptor

Tarjeta de garantía

Qué opina la gente

Hazte miembro de LG

Disfruta de todas las ventajas de la afiliación gratuita a LG,

desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivos.

Registrarse Únete a nosotros
Icono de cupón de bienvenida

Cupón de bienvenida

Disfruta de un descuento de $10 en tu primera compra al registrarte como miembro de LG

Icono de precio exclusivo

Precios exclusivos

Obtén un descuento exclusivo de afiliación del 3% para todos los pedidos durante el periodo del evento promocional

Icono de entrega gratuita

Envío gratuito

Envío gratuito para todos los pedidos de LG.com

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte en lo que necesites.

Obtener ayuda

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte.

Obtener ayuda

Comprar directamente

XL7S

XL7S

Parlante LG XBOOM XL7S | 250W | Pantalla LED Pixel Art | Iluminación multicolor | Aza telescópica y ruedas | IPX4 | 20 Horas de Batería