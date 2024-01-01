Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Lavadora de 9kg carga superior, Lavado Rápido y Limpieza de Tina, Gris

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Soporte

Dónde comprar

Lavadora de 9kg carga superior, Lavado Rápido y Limpieza de Tina, Gris

WT9GL

Lavadora de 9kg carga superior, Lavado Rápido y Limpieza de Tina, Gris

Front View
Productos con un diseño cuidadoso

Limpieza potente y un diseño moderno

La lavadora LG es el complemento perfecto para el lavado de sus prendas.

Camisas en proceso de lavado, icono de lavado rápido en 24 minutos

Ahorro de tiempo

Lavado rápido en 24 minutos

La tina del producto se está limpiando

Higiene

Fácil limpieza de la tina

La puerta de la lavadora se cierra suavemente

Durabilidad

Resistente, de caída suave

Productos con un diseño interior cuidadoso

Diseño

Se adapta a cualquier espacio

Ahorra tiempo, disfrute de la vida

Lava en 24 minutos y ahora tiempo

Una camisa que se está lavando con corrientes de agua

*La duración de 24 minutos se muestra en el panel de control, y la carga máxima recomendada para este ajuste es de 2 kg.

Limpieza sencilla e higiénica

Mantiene la tina limpia mediante el remojo, lavado, enjuague y centrifugado de adentro hacia afuera.

La tina de la lavadora se está limpiando

Puerta de cierre suave y resistente a los rasguños 

La puerta de vidrio templado resiste los rasguños, mientras que la función de cierre suave evita que la tapa se cierre de golpe.

Fija tu propio horario de lavado

Puede programar la hora de finalización del lavado con hasta 24 horas de anticipación.

Muestra que la lavadora puede posponerse hasta 24 horas

El ciclo de lavado continúa donde lo dejaste

Si se va la luz, el ciclo actual se guarda y se reanudará automáticamente cuando se restablezca la energía.

Muestra auto-restart con la lavadora e icono que van bien con el interior

Bloqueo de seguridad para los ajustes del ciclo

Con la función Bloqueo para niños, el panel de control se bloquea para evitar que los niños modifiquen los ajustes del ciclo.

Aunque un niño toque un producto, la función de bloqueo para niños lo impide

Finamente construido, cuidadosamente diseñado 

  • Imagen de producto
  • Imagen de producto
  • Imagen de producto
  • Imagen de producto
  • Imagen de producto
  • Imagen de producto

Se adapta a tu estilo de vida

Productos con un diseño cuidadoso

Realza cualquier espacio con un diseño versátil y moderno.

Productos con un diseño cuidadoso

Realza cualquier espacio con un diseño versátil y moderno.

Productos con un diseño cuidadoso
Productos con un diseño cuidadoso
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

Hazte miembro de LG

Disfruta de todas las ventajas de la afiliación gratuita a LG,

desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivos.

Registrarse Únete a nosotros

Hasta 12 cuotas ​SIN INTERESES

Beneficio disponible solo para Interbank, BBVA, Diners y BCP Visa.

Precios exclusivos

Obtén un descuento exclusivo de afiliación del 3% para todos los pedidos durante el periodo del evento promocional

Envío gratuito

Envío gratuito para todos los pedidos de LG.com

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte en lo que necesites.

Obtener ayuda

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte.

Obtener ayuda

Comprar directamente

Front View

WT9GL

Lavadora de 9kg carga superior, Lavado Rápido y Limpieza de Tina, Gris