Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Conduce hacia el futuro

Muévete con libertad. Experimenta LG Affectionate Intelligence en cualquier lugar, más allá de tu hogar y oficina. Mientras conduces, LG AI te conecta con tus dispositivos donde vayas, detecta tu entorno y entiende tu comportamiento y emociones.

The mother clutches her stomach in pain, her face contorted in discomfort.The family gathers and gets into a car, with LG AI guiding them to the hospital.

Affectionate Intelligence

Experimenta una nueva forma de conducir con Digital Cockpit de LG. Ahora la atención personalizada y las soluciones de inteligencia artificial que has disfrutado en tu hogar y oficina se extienden sin complicaciones a tu automóvil. ¿El resultado? Viajes más seguros y agradables.

Un hombre está sentado en un coche y se siente triste. Cuando el dispositivo con inteligencia artificial de LG le muestra una foto familiar, el hombre sonríe. pause
Identifica de forma inteligente rostros, texto y vestimenta del conductor y pasajero con DIMS pause

Hiper-personalización.

Ajusta automáticamente la configuración del asiento, sugiere contenido favorito y proporciona los servicios necesarios en función del estado emocional del conductor a través de Driver & Interior Monitoring System (DIMS).

Conoce más
Detecta el uso del teléfono inteligente mediante el seguimiento de la mirada y la postura corporal en 3D, emitiendo advertencias de distracción para ayudar al conductor a mantenerse concentrado en la carretera. pause

Safety Guardian.

Detecta estados o comportamientos peligrosos como somnolencia, distracciones y mal uso del cinturón de seguridad, y ayuda a garantizar un viaje seguro al responder rápidamente en caso de emergencia.

Conoce más
Reconoce puntos de referencia, recuerda las preferencias del conductor y utiliza inteligencia artificial para sugerir recomendaciones personalizadas. pause

Experiencia en automóvil HMI impulsada por AI.

Completa una experiencia al conducir más precisa y conveniente a través de AI multimodal, utilizando elementos como tacto, voz y la mirada.

Conoce más
Solución para vehículos de LG Digital Cockpit.

LG Vehicle Solution

Hacia un futuro con mejor movilidad

Conoce más

Otras historias

En una espaciosa sala, las luces, un televisor LG OLED y LG ThinQ ON están encendidas.

Hogar, Hogar Inteligente

Enfócate más en tu vida. Las soluciones LG AI Home están diseñadas para hacer que tu hogar sea aún más cómodo. LG Affectionate Intelligence cuida de forma afectuosa a todos en tu hogar, para vivir de manera más auténtica, sin preocupaciones, más humana.

Smart Home Conoce más
En una amplia oficina con ventanales de piso a techo, las personas trabajan en sus escritorios mientras los sistemas de aire acondicionado y purificadores de aire de LG crean un ambiente fresco y puro.

Trabajo, detrás de escena

Trabaja mejor, sin mayor esfuerzo. Experimenta LG Affectionate Intelligence en el trabajo. Productividad. Eficiencia. Claridad. Puedes trabajar aún mejor en tu lugar de trabajo, donde LG AI está lista para apoyarte.

Business Conoce más
Hay personas sentadas alrededor de la mesa, sonriendo, y LG ThinQ está encendido sobre la mesa de la izquierda.

Menos artificial. Más humano

LG Affectionate Intelligence

Mobility Conoce más