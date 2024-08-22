Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Dónde comprar

Soporte

27GS95S40T

COMBO Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear OLED 26.5" 240Hz 0.03ms 27GS95QE-B + LG Soundbar S40T

monitor + soundbar front view
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
Front view

27GS95QE-B

Monitor Gamer OLED UltraGear™ de 27'', HDR400 Negro verdadero, 240 Hz, 0,03 ms (GtG)
Front view of LG Soundbar S40T and subwoofer

S40T

Soundbar LG S40T | 300W | 2.1 ch | BOOM Interfaz
Monitor de juegos OLED UltraGear™.

Creado para Ganar

El monitor de juegos OLED más brillante con un tiempo de respuesta de 240 Hz y 0,03 ms (GtG).

Pantalla

OLED de 27" QHD (2560 x 1440)

HDR400 Negro verdadero / DCI-P3 98,5%**

Antideslumbrante/bajo reflejo

Velocidad

Frecuencia de actualización de 240 Hz

Tiempo de respuesta de 0,03 ms (GtG)

QHD@240Hz desde HDMI 2.1

Tecnología

Compatible con NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

*Las imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

**DCI-P3 Típico 98,5%, Mínimo 90%.

*El brillo del monitor se compara con el modelo anterior, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

Velocidad increíble,
Frecuencia de actualización OLED de 240 Hz

Una velocidad rápida de 240 Hz permite a los jugadores ver el siguiente fotograma rápidamente y hace que la imagen aparezca sin problemas. Los jugadores pueden responder rápidamente a los oponentes y apuntar al objetivo fácilmente.

*Las imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Tiempo de respuesta extremadamente rápido de 0,03 ms

Con un tiempo de respuesta de 0,03 ms (GtG), que reduce el efecto fantasma inverso y ayuda a que los objetos se representen con claridad, te permite disfrutar del juego con movimientos más suaves y una fluidez visual surrealista.

*Las imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Tecnología enfocada en una experiencia de juego fluida

Tecnología enfocada en una experiencia de juego fluida.

Diseño centrado en el jugador

Mejore su experiencia de juego con una nueva iluminación Hexagon y un diseño prácticamente sin bordes en los 4 lados. La base ajustable admite giro, inclinación, altura y pivote para ayudarte a jugar más cómodamente.

Diseño centrado en el jugador.

Monitor giratorio ajustable.

Girar

Monitor ajustable en inclinación/altura.

Inclinación / Altura

Monitor ajustable con pivote.

Pivote

Monitor de diseño sin bordes.

Diseño sin bordes

Control remoto UltraGear™

Configurar y controlar a la vez

Con el control remoto UltraGear™, puede configurar y controlar cómodamente su monitor encendiéndolo o apagándolo, ajustando el sonido, cambiando el modo y otros.

*El control remoto está incluido en el paquete.

Barra de sonido LG sobre un fondo negro resaltado por un foco.

El compañero de sonido ideal para tu televisor LG

Complete la experiencia del televisor LG con la barra de sonido que complementa maravillosamente su diseño y rendimiento sonoro.

BOOM Interfaz

La simplicidad está al alcance de tu mano.

Acceda a BOOM Interfaz a través de su televisor LG para obtener un control claro y sencillo de la barra de sonido, como cambiar modos de sonido, perfiles y acceder a otras funciones útiles.

LG Remote apunta hacia un televisor LG con la barra de sonido LG debajo. LG TV muestra el menú de la interfaz BOOM en la pantalla.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

*** Televisores compatibles con interfaz BOOM: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/ 75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Los televisores compatibles con FHD 63 pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento.

**** Televisores compatibles con BOOM Orquesta: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85 /80. Los televisores compatibles pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento. Soporte QNED 80 limitado a los modelos 2022 y 2023.

*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que los servicios no estén disponibles en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

******La interfaz BOOM puede variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

Sonido definitivo de 2.1 canales

Sonido impactante por todas partes

Conviértase en parte de la escena mientras el sonido envolvente de 300 W, 2.1 canales y un subwoofer inalámbrico crean paisajes sonoros atrevidos y realistas.

La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y el subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar mostrando una imagen en pantalla con una actuación musical. Dos ramas de ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido y un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

AI Sound Pro

Con AI Sound Pro el mood y el género de sonido que reproduzcas sonará increíble

AI Sound Pro clasifica diferentes sonidos en efectos, música y voces, y luego aplica la configuración ideal para crear la experiencia de audio óptima.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Especificaciones clave

Tamaño [Pulgada]

26.5

Tipo de Panel

OLED

Ratio de Aspecto

16:9

Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]

240

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIÓN/PESO

Dimensiones con peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

604.4 x 574.4 x 258mm (ARRIBA) / 604.4 x 464.4 x 258mm (ABAJO)

Dimensiones sin peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3mm

Dimensiones empaquetado (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

808 x 181 x 532mm

Peso con Peana [kg]

5.05kg

Peso sin Peana [kg]

7.35kg

Peso empaquetado [kg]

11.0kg

CARACTERÍSTICAS

HDR 10

SI

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400

Efecto HDR

SI

Calibración HW

HW Calibraciónn lista

Modo de lectura

SI

Debilidad de Color

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

Estabilizador de Negros

SI

Dynamic Action Sync

SI

Cruceta

SI

Contador de FPS

SI

Clave definida por el usuario

SI

Auto Input Switch

SI

Iluminación LED RGB

Hexagon Lighting

Ahorro inteligente de energía

SI

POTENCIA

Consumo de potencia (Típ)

25W

Consumo de potencia (Máx.)

37.7W

Consumo de potencia (Estrella energética)

Menos de 0.5W

INFO

Nombre del producto

UltraGear

Año

2024

CONECTIVIDAD

Puerto USB de Subida

SI(1ea/ver3.0)

Puerto USB de Bajada

SI(2ea/ver3.0)

Salida para Auriculares

4-Polos(Sound+Mic)

PANTALLA

Tamaño [Pulgada]

26.5

Tipo de Panel

OLED

Ratio de Aspecto

16:9

Tamaño del píxel [mm]

0.2292 x 0.2292mm

Brillo (Mín.)[cd/m²]

250cd/m²

Profundidad de Color (Número de colores)

1.07B

Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]

240

APLICACIÓN SW

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

SI

SOUND

DTS HP:X

SI

ACCESORIO

HDMI

SI (ver 2.1)

USB A a B

SI

Control Remoto

SI

Especificaciones clave

Número de Canales

2.1

Potencia de salida

300 W

Principal

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

2.1

Potencia de salida

300 W

Número de altavoces

3 EA

EFECTO DE SONIDO

AI Sound Pro

Estándar

Cine

Juego

FORMATO DE AUDIO

Dolby Digital

DTS Digital Surround

AAC

CONECTIVIDAD

Óptico

1

Salida HDMI

1

USB

1

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

Códec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

HDMI SOPORTADO

Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

CEC (Enlace sencillo)

CONVENIENTE

Aplicación remota - iOS/Android

Modo de sonido TV Compartir

BOOM Interfaz

Control de modo de la barra de sonido

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Principal

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

PESO

Principal

1,65 kg

Subwoofer

4,2 kg

Peso bruto

7,6 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Mando a distancia

ALIMENTACIÓN

Consumo en apagado (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (principal)

22 W

Consumo en apagado (subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (subwoofer)

35 W

Qué opina la gente

Encontrar localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.

