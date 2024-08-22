Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
COMBO Monitor Gamer OLED UltraGear™ de 27'' + Parlante LG XBOOM XG2T

27GS9XG2T

COMBO Monitor Gamer OLED UltraGear™ de 27'' + Parlante LG XBOOM XG2T

  Front view with bundle
  Front view of monitor
  Left side view
  Right side view
  Rear view
  Side view
  Front view of xboom
  right side view holder
  Side view
  Back side view holder
Front view with bundle
Front view of monitor
Left side view
Right side view
Rear view
Side view
Front view of xboom
right side view holder
Side view
Back side view holder

Características principales

  • Tamaño [Pulgada]: 26.5"
  • Ratio de Aspecto: 16:9
  • Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]: 240 Hz
  • Certificación Militar: Dureza de grado militar, resistente en todas partes
  • IP67: Resistente al agua y polvo
  • Batería: 10 horas
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
Front view

27GS95QE-B

Monitor Gamer OLED UltraGear™ de 27'', HDR400 Negro verdadero, 240 Hz, 0,03 ms (GtG)
Front View xg2tbk

XG2TBK

LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Parlantes Bluetooth portátil de grado militar y batería de 10 horas de duración
Monitor de juegos OLED UltraGear™.

Creado para Ganar

El monitor de juegos OLED más brillante con un tiempo de respuesta de 240 Hz y 0,03 ms (GtG).

Pantalla

OLED de 27" QHD (2560 x 1440)

HDR400 Negro verdadero / DCI-P3 98,5%**

Antideslumbrante/bajo reflejo

Velocidad

Frecuencia de actualización de 240 Hz

Tiempo de respuesta de 0,03 ms (GtG)

QHD@240Hz desde HDMI 2.1

Tecnología

Compatible con NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

*Las imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

**DCI-P3 Típico 98,5%, Mínimo 90%.

***El brillo del monitor se compara con el modelo anterior, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

Velocidad increíble,
Frecuencia de actualización OLED de 240 Hz

Una velocidad rápida de 240 Hz permite a los jugadores ver el siguiente fotograma rápidamente y hace que la imagen aparezca sin problemas. Los jugadores pueden responder rápidamente a los oponentes y apuntar al objetivo fácilmente.

*Las imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Tiempo de respuesta extremadamente rápido de 0,03 ms

Con un tiempo de respuesta de 0,03 ms (GtG), que reduce el efecto fantasma inverso y ayuda a que los objetos se representen con claridad, te permite disfrutar del juego con movimientos más suaves y una fluidez visual surrealista.

*Las imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Tecnología enfocada en una experiencia de juego fluida

Tecnología enfocada en una experiencia de juego fluida.

Compatible con NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

27GS95QE es un monitor compatible con G-SYNC® probado por NVIDIA y validado oficialmente, que puede brindarle una buena experiencia de juego con una reducción significativa del desgarro o la tartamudez.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Con la tecnología FreeSync™ Premium Pro, los jugadores pueden experimentar un movimiento fluido y fluido en juegos de alta resolución y ritmo rápido. Reduce significativamente el desgarro y la tartamudez de la pantalla.

Diseño centrado en el jugador

Mejore su experiencia de juego con una nueva iluminación Hexagon y un diseño prácticamente sin bordes en los 4 lados. La base ajustable admite giro, inclinación, altura y pivote para ayudarte a jugar más cómodamente.

Diseño centrado en el jugador.

Monitor giratorio ajustable.

Girar

Monitor ajustable en inclinación/altura.

Inclinación / Altura

Monitor ajustable con pivote.

Pivote

Monitor de diseño sin bordes.

Diseño sin bordes

Control remoto UltraGear™

Configurar y controlar a la vez

Con el control remoto UltraGear™, puede configurar y controlar cómodamente su monitor encendiéndolo o apagándolo, ajustando el sonido, cambiando el modo y otros.

*El control remoto está incluido en el paquete.

Certificación Militar

Dureza de grado militar, resistente en todas partes

Potencia al máximo todas tus aventuras al aire libre con el XG2T. Probado y certificado según los estándares militares de EE. UU., este dispositivo ofrece una durabilidad comprobada y un rendimiento óptimo.

*Las imágenes son simuladas para comprender mejor las funciones. 

*LG XBOOM Go XG2T: Pruebas y certificación del estándar MIL-STD-810 por KOLAS Labs. Pasó 7 pruebas diferentes MIL-STD 810H de durabilidad realizadas por un laboratorio independiente que cumple con los estándares militares de EE. UU.

IP67

No te preocupes por el agua y el polvo

La resistencia al agua IP67 permite que tu XBOOM XG2 aguante todas las emociones y derrames. Disfruta de la música sin preocupaciones.

*La clasificación IP67 es la combinación de IP6X e IPX7. IP6X significa estanqueidad al polvo para que no entre polvo y protección completa contra el contacto. IPX7 es protección contra los efectos de la inmersión en agua, basada en condiciones de prueba para inmersión en hasta 1 metro de agua durante hasta 30 minutos. No recomendado para uso en la playa o la piscina.

Cuerda ajustable 

Listo para el viaje

Lleva tu música a cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento.

Batería de larga duración, hasta 10 hrs 

La música nunca se detiene

Con 10 horas de duración de la batería, podrás disfrutar de tu música en cualquier momento.

*La duración real de la batería varía según la conectividad de la red y el uso de iluminación.

*Según las pruebas de calidad internas de LGE, la batería del altavoz dura hasta 10 horas respectivamente con un 50% de volumen y cuando el ecualizador y el LED están apagados.

Especificaciones clave

Tamaño [Pulgada]

26.5

Tipo de Panel

OLED

Ratio de Aspecto

16:9

Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]

240

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIÓN/PESO

Dimensiones con peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

604.4 x 574.4 x 258mm (ARRIBA) / 604.4 x 464.4 x 258mm (ABAJO)

Dimensiones sin peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3mm

Dimensiones empaquetado (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

808 x 181 x 532mm

Peso con Peana [kg]

5.05kg

Peso sin Peana [kg]

7.35kg

Peso empaquetado [kg]

11.0kg

CARACTERÍSTICAS

HDR 10

SI

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400

Efecto HDR

SI

Calibración HW

HW Calibraciónn lista

Modo de lectura

SI

Debilidad de Color

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

Estabilizador de Negros

SI

Dynamic Action Sync

SI

Cruceta

SI

Contador de FPS

SI

Clave definida por el usuario

SI

Auto Input Switch

SI

Iluminación LED RGB

Hexagon Lighting

Ahorro inteligente de energía

SI

POTENCIA

Consumo de potencia (Típ)

25W

Consumo de potencia (Máx.)

37.7W

Consumo de potencia (Estrella energética)

Menos de 0.5W

INFO

Nombre del producto

UltraGear

Año

2024

CONECTIVIDAD

Puerto USB de Subida

SI(1ea/ver3.0)

Puerto USB de Bajada

SI(2ea/ver3.0)

Salida para Auriculares

4-Polos(Sound+Mic)

PANTALLA

Tamaño [Pulgada]

26.5

Tipo de Panel

OLED

Ratio de Aspecto

16:9

Tamaño del píxel [mm]

0.2292 x 0.2292mm

Brillo (Mín.)[cd/m²]

250cd/m²

Profundidad de Color (Número de colores)

1.07B

Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]

240

APLICACIÓN SW

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

SI

SOUND

DTS HP:X

SI

ACCESORIO

HDMI

SI (ver 2.1)

USB A a B

SI

Control Remoto

SI

EQ

Refuerzo de sonido

Estándar

EQ personalizado(App)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

SBC

AAC

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

CONVENIENTE

Multipunto

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo doble)

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo múltiple)

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Indicador de batería

Altavoz del teléfono

Bloqueo de seguridad

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Altavoz

94 x 98 x 46

Caja de cartón

123,5 x 129,5x 65

PESO

Peso Neto

0,28 kg

Peso bruto

0,4 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable USB tipo C

Correa

Encontrar localmente

