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Monitor 27” QHD IPS 100Hz con HDR10 y USB Type-C™ 15W PD

Monitor 27” QHD IPS 100Hz con HDR10 y USB Type-C™ 15W PD

27U631A-B.27U627U27001
27U631A-B.27U627U27001
27U631A-B.27U627U27001
27U631A-B.27U627U27001
27U631A-B.27U627U27001

Características principales

  • Pantalla IPS QHD de 27" (2560x1440)
  • USB Type-C con entrega de energía de 15W
  • HDR10 con una expresión de color de hasta el 99% de la gama sRGB
  • Frecuencia de actualización de 100Hz, Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer
  • Diseño sin bordes en 3 lados
Más
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
front view

27U631A-B

Monitor 27” QHD IPS 100Hz con HDR10 y USB Type-C™ 15W PD
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Especificaciones clave

  • Pantalla - Tamaño [Pulgada]

    27f

  • Pantalla - Resolución

    2560 x 1440

  • Pantalla - Tipo de Panel

    IPS

  • Pantalla - Ratio de Aspecto

    16:9

  • Pantalla - Gama de Color (Típ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Pantalla - Brillo (Típ.)[cd/m²]

    250

  • Pantalla - Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mecánico - Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIÓN/PESO

  • Dimensiones con peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    613.2 x 454.8 x 215

  • Dimensiones sin peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    613.2 x 362.5 x 43.7

  • Dimensiones empaquetado (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    690 x 450 x 140

  • Peso con Peana [kg]

    4.4

  • Peso sin Peana [kg]

    3.6

  • Peso empaquetado [kg]

    5.7

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

  • Efecto HDR

  • Protección anti-parpadeo

  • Modo de lectura

  • Debilidad de Color

  • Super Resolution+

  • Estabilizador de Negros

  • Dynamic Action Sync

  • Auto Input Switch

  • Ahorro inteligente de energía

POTENCIA

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Consumo de potencia (DC apagado)

    Menos de 0.3W

INFO

  • Nombre del producto

    PC Monitor

  • Año

    2025

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    Sí (01)

  • USB-C (Potencia de Carga)

    15w

  • Salida para Auriculares

    3 polos (sólo sonido)

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [Pulgada]

    27f

  • Tamaño [cm]

    68.47

  • Resolución

    2560 x 1440

  • Tipo de Panel

    IPS

  • Ratio de Aspecto

    16:9

  • Tamaño del píxel [mm]

    0.2331 x 0.2331

  • Brillo (Mín.)[cd/m²]

    200

  • Brillo (Típ.)[cd/m²]

    250

  • Gama de Color (Mín.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Gama de Color (Típ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Profundidad de Color (Número de colores)

    16.7M

  • Ratio de contraste(Típ.)

    700:1

  • Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

MECÁNICO

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100 x 100

ACCESORIO

  • HDMI

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