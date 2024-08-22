Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
COMBO Refrigeradora Side by Side 617L InstaView + Aire Acondicionado LG Portátil Inverter

GS66SGP419.ESPR

COMBO Refrigeradora Side by Side 617L InstaView + Aire Acondicionado LG Portátil Inverter

Bundle image
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
GS66SGP

GS66SGP

Refrigeradora Side by Side 617L, InstaView™ y DoorCooling+™
LP1419IVSM

LP1419IVSM

Aire Acondicionado LG Portátil Inverter 14,000 BTU/h

Fácil acceso

Toca dos veces y mira el interior

Golpea dos veces y ve un 23% más de lo que hay dentro con la última generación de InstaView™ ThinQ™.

*Comparado con la Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™ convencional de LG (GSX971NEAE).

Aporta frescura de forma uniforme y más rápida

DoorCooling+™ salidas de aire situadas en la parte delantera del interior de la refrigeradora mantienen las bebidas más frías y los alimentos más frescos.

Aporta frescura de forma uniforme y más rápida

*Basado en los resultados de las pruebas de TÜV Rheinland utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que compara el tiempo que tarda en bajar la temperatura del recipiente de agua colocado en la cesta superior entre los modelos DoorCooling+™ y Non-DoorCooling+™. Sólo modelos aplicables.

*Las imágenes del producto son sólo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

Frescura potenciada por una humedad adecuada

FRESHBalancer™ mantiene un nivel de humedad adecuado para conservar las frutas y verduras frescas durante más tiempo.

Frescura potenciada por una humedad adecuada

Ahorro de energía eficiente<br>1

Tecnología Inverter

Ahorro de energía eficiente

Los aires acondicionados portátiles de LG con DUAL Inverter Compressor™ brindan temperaturas frías con hasta un 40% más de ahorro de energía*. Disfruta de la revolucionaria tecnología Inverter que es tan potente como silenciosa.

*La tecnología Inverter es un atributo clave de los aires acondicionados portátiles Inverter. Se usa junto con un compresor con velocidad variable y ajusta la velocidad del motor del compresor para regular la temperatura. Esto ahorra de forma más eficiente la energía en comparación con los aires acondicionados portátiles que no cuentan con la tecnología Inverter, que enciende o apaga el compresor con el fin de regular la temperatura. Las pruebas demuestran que el aire acondicionado portátil Inverter de LG (LP1419IVSM) ahorra hasta un 40% más de energía que un aire acondicionado portátil no Inverter de LG (LP1417GSR).

Enfriamiento máximo1

Enfriamiento máximo

Los aires acondicionados portátiles con DUAL Inverter de LG brindan una potencia de enfriamiento excepcional que te mantendrá a ti y a tu familia frescos, cómodos y en control.
Enfriamiento máximo Ver el video completo

Funcionamiento silencioso<br>1

Funcionamiento silencioso

Los aires acondicionados portátiles de LG funcionan a niveles de sonido tan bajos como 44dB*, gracias al excepcional motor BLDC y el DUAL Inverter Compressor™ de LG, que eliminan el ruido innecesario para lograr un funcionamiento silencioso que difícilmente notarás.

*Cuando está en modo hibernación.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

Dimension (mm)

GS66SGP
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
913 x 1 790 x 735
Litraje Neto (L)
617
InstaView
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Tipo de producto

Side by Side

GRADO DE CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

A

Estándar/Profundidad del mostrador

Profundidad de la mesada

CAPACIDAD

Litraje Neto (L)

617

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Pantalla LED interna

LED Display

Congelamiento rápido

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso de paquete (kg)

136

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

913 x 1 790 x 735

Peso del producto (kg)

126

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Manual de la máquina de hielo

No

Dispensador solo de agua

No

Máquina de hielo automática

Sí (Spaceplus)

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

N/A

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

N/A

Luz del dispensador

No

Doble máquina de hielo

No

Dispensador de hielo y agua

Hielo en cubos y roto

Water Filter Model Name

No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Door (Material)

PET

Acabado (puerta)

Plateado

Tipo de manija

Aerosol de bolsillo

Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

F/R Metal

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de Compresor

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

489

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Puerta cesta_Transparente

4

Luz del refrigerador

LED superior

Estante de Cristal_templado

3

Hygiene Fresh+

Caja de las verduras

Sí (2)

Cajón de los vegetales (convertidor fresco)

No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Diagnóstico inteligente

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Puerta cesta_Transparente

2

Luz en el congelador.

LED superior

Estante de Cristal_templado

3

Cajón_de_congelador

2 transparentes

GARANTÍA

Compressor

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

RESUMEN

Imprimir

Dimension (mm)

CAPACIDAD
14,000 BTU
DIMENSIONES (AN X AL X PR)
773 x 493 x 460 mm
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
Tecnología Dual Inverter
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
LG ThinQ (Control por voz)

Todas las especificaciones

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

Tipo

Aire Acondicionado Portátil Inverter

Color

Blanco

PERFOMANCE (BASADO EN ASHRAE 128)

Capacidad Enfriamiento

14000 Btu/h

Capacidad Mín/Máx

6,000 ~ 14,000 Btu/h

Potencia

1370W

Corriente

6.5A

PERFOMANCE (BASADO EN ASHRAE 14825)

Capacidad Enfriamiento

2900W

Potencia de Entrada

1200W

Corriente

6.1A

ALIMENTACION ELECTRICA

Suministro de energía

1 Ø, 220 V, 60 Hz

CARACTERISTICAS

Retiro de Humedad

3.2 (L/h)

Conectividad WiFi (Smart ThinQ)

Tipo de Control de Temperatura

Thermistor

Deflexión de aire

2 vías

Pantalla de Panel

LCD

Control remoto

LCD

Reinicio automático

Función de Alarma para Filtro

Modo Sueño

Timer

24Hr, On/Off

Modo de Funcionamiento (Cool / Dry / Fan)

Enfriamiento/Seco/Ventilación

Velocidad del ventilador - Enfriamiento

4

Velocidad del ventilador - Solo ventilador

3

Tipo de Ventilador (Evaporador/Condensador)

Blower/Blower

Tipo de chasis

PA Chassis

Tipo de descarga de aire

Descarga Superior

Indicador de agua llena

Tamaño de manguera de ventilación de escape

1.5 m

Filtro de Aire

Lavable

Kit de Instalación para ventana

GWP

675

Nivel de Potencia de Sonido

67

Nivel de Ruido (Alta/Medio/Bajo/Dormir) - Evaporador

53/50/47/44 dB(A)

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones de equipo (Alto x Ancho x Profundidad)

773 x 493 x 460 mm

Peso Neto

32.2Kg

Dimensiones de empaque (Alto x Ancho x Profundidad)

822 x 562 x 504 mm

Peso Bruto

35.2Kg

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.

Sugerencias para ti

