COMBO Refrigeradora Top Freezer 424L+ Barra de sonido SK1

GT44AGSK1

Front view with bundle
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
GT44AGD

GT44AGD

Refrigeradora Top Freezer 424L con Door Cooling y ThinQ
sk1

SK1

Barra de sonido compacta LG SK1 de 2.0 canales con conectividad Bluetooth®
DoorCooling+™

Enfriamiento más rápido y uniforme en todas partes

El sistema LG DoorCooling+™ hace que la temperatura interior se más uniforme y enfríe 35% más rápido que un sistema de enfriamiento convencional. Reduce significativamente la brecha de temperatura entre la parte interior y el compartimento de la puerta.

*Basado en la prueba UL que compara el tiempo de enfriamiento del compartimento de la puerta de 32 a 5 ℃ entre el modelo LGE sin enfriamiento de puerta y modelo de enfriamiento de puerta de B607S, según el método de prueba interno de LG.

Hygiene FRESH+™
Hygiene FRESH+™

99.999% Aire fresco

El filtro de aire inteligente no solo puede eliminar las bacterias hasta en un 99.999%, sino que también minimiza el mal olor en el refrigerador. Además, puedes mantener tus alimentos más frescos y más limpios.

*Bacterias que son removidas: Estafilococo dorado, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae. Comprobado por Intertek en todos los procesos y resultados, Protocolo de prueba ISO 27447. Se contó el número de bacterias antes y después de una reacción de cuatro horas.

Refrigeradora Top Freezer SmartThinQ

LG ThinQ™

Control Rápido y Conveniente

Con la aplicación LG ThinQ™ controla y diagnostica tu refrigerador desde tu Smartphone incluso cuando no estés en casa. Configura fácilmente la temperatura, controla HygieneFresh+™ y diagnostica tu refrigerador solo con un toque.

Bluetooth Stand-by, enciende tu Barra de Sonido

El sonido comienza en el momento en que transfiere audio a la Barra de sonido. La barra de sonido permanece en el modo de apagado, pero se enciende y comienza a reproducir cuando envías el audio a través de Bluetooth.

Sonido envolvente y nítido en diseño compacto

El diseño compacto de la barra de sonido todo-en-uno ofrece un gran equilibrio de buen sonido y potentes bajos.

RESUMEN

Dimension (mm)

Capacidad :
424 Litros
Dimensiones (AnxAlxPr):
700 x 1,780 x 730mm
Tecnología Principal:
DoorCooling+™: Enfriamiento más rápido y uniforme
Compresor:
Compresor Smart Inverter: 10 años de garantía

CAPACIDAD(L)

Bruto

471

Neto

424

Congelador Neto (Freezer)

107

Conservador Neto (Refrigerator)

317

DIMENSIONES DEL PRODUCTO(MM)

Ancho (Width)

700

Alto (Height)

1,780

Profundidad (Depth)

730

Profundidad con la manija

730

DIMENSIONES DEL EMPAQUE(MM)

Ancho (Width)

740

Alto (Height)

1,860

Profundidad (Depth)

770

PESO(KG)

Neto/Empaque

74/84

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

Requiere conexión directa a punto de agua

No

Control de Temperatura(Temp. Control)

Garantía(10 años en el compresor)

Alarma en puerta(Door Alarm)

Express Freeze(Express Freeze)

Sistema de Enfriamiento(Cooling System)

No frost

Múltiple Flujo de Aire(Multi-Air Flow)

Smart Diagnosis™ (Diagnóstico Inteligente)

ThinQ™ (Conectividad Wi-Fi)

Dispensador de agua(Water Dispenser)

Manija(Handle)

Bar

Bio Shield (gasket)

Panel(Display)

E-Micom

Acabado: Material

Metal

Conexión de punto de agua

No

Compresor

Smart Inverter

Clase de clima(Product Climate Class)

Tropical (T)

Eficiencia de Energía(A/B/C/D/E/F)

A

Llave de seguridad

No

Puertas reversibles

No

Consumo de energía (kWh/Año)

327

CARACTERÍSTICAS ADICIONALES

Tipo de refrigerante(Refrigerant)

R600a

Frecuencia nominal

60Hz

Tensión nominal

220V

Agente espumante(Insulation Blowing Gas)

Ciclopentano

CONSERVADOR(REFRIGERADORA)

Iluminación LED (Lamp)

Múltiple Flujo de Aire (Multi-Air Flow)

Cantidad de bandejas en conservador

2

Bandejas de vidrio templado

2

Bandeja: Fresh 0 Zone(Fresh 0 Zone)

Hygiene Fresh™ Filtro Higiénico (Hygiene Fresh)

Cantidad de cajones en el conservador

2

Cajon de Puerta: Cajones transparentes

4

Cajon de Puerta: Tanque de agua (W/Tank)

1

Cajon de Puerta: Almacenamiento de agua(ℓ Water Storage)

4L

Cajón de Frutas y Verduras: Lower Veg. Box

Cajón de Frutas y Verduras: Lower Veg. Box Cover TV

Cajón de Frutas y Verduras: Control de Humedad (Humidity Controller)

Bandeja de huevos(Egg tray)

Door Cooling

Deodorizer

CONGELADOR

Iluminación LED(Lamp)

Estante: Estante de Vidrio templado(Tempered glass)

1

Compartimiento de congelado rapido

No

Temperatura minima de congelamiento

-12°C

Cantidad de bandejas en el freezer

1

Canasta de puerta - Cajones transparentes(Transparent)

2

Máquina de hielo en puerta(Automatic - Indoor)

POTENCIA DE SALIDA(VATIOS)

Total

40

Speaker

40

Subwoofer

N/A

Canales

2

CONEXIÓN A TV

TV Sound Sync

Optical

DISEÑO

Tamaño Speaker (Ancho* Alto* Profundidad) Cm

65 x 7,9 x 9,4

Uso

Horizontal

CONECTIVIDAD

Bluetooth

