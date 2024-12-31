Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
COMBO Refrigeradora Top Freezer 424L + Parlante XG5QBK

GT44AGXG5Q

COMBO Refrigeradora Top Freezer 424L + Parlante XG5QBK

Bundle
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
GT44AGD

GT44AGD

Refrigeradora Top Freezer 424L con Door Cooling y ThinQ
Front view

XG5QBK

Parlante LG XBOOM Go XG5 Negro | 20W | Sound Boost | Light Studio | IP67 | 18 Horas de Batería
Ver el video completo
DoorCooling+™

Enfriamiento más rápido y uniforme en todas partes

El sistema LG DoorCooling+™ hace que la temperatura interior se más uniforme y enfríe 35% más rápido que un sistema de enfriamiento convencional. Reduce significativamente la brecha de temperatura entre la parte interior y el compartimento de la puerta.

Hygiene FRESH+™
Hygiene FRESH+™

99.999% Aire fresco

El filtro de aire inteligente no solo puede eliminar las bacterias hasta en un 99.999%, sino que también minimiza el mal olor en el refrigerador. Además, puedes mantener tus alimentos más frescos y más limpios.
Refrigeradora Top Freezer SmartThinQ

LG ThinQ™

Control Rápido y Conveniente

Con la aplicación LG ThinQ™ controla y diagnostica tu refrigerador desde tu Smartphone incluso cuando no estés en casa. Configura fácilmente la temperatura, controla HygieneFresh+™ y diagnostica tu refrigerador solo con un toque.

IP67

XBOOM XG5 Ama las aventuras al aire libre

LG XBOOM Go está listo para funcionar al aire libre. Con IP67, puede resistir el agua y el polvo para que nunca tenga que preocuparse por mantener la música.

Dos LG XBOOM Go XG5 se colocan en un espacio infinito. Uno muestra que es resistente al agua y el otro es a prueba de polvo.

*La clasificación IP67 es la combinación de IP6X e IPX7. IP6X significa hermético al polvo para evitar la entrada de polvo y protección completa contra el contacto.
*IPX7 es protección contra los efectos de la inmersión en agua, según las condiciones de prueba para inmersión en hasta 1 metro de agua durante un máximo de 30 minutos. No recomendado para uso en playa o piscina.

El altavoz se coloca sobre una toalla de playa. Frente al altavoz, se muestra la puesta de sol en la playa para ilustrar que este altavoz se puede reproducir hasta 18 horas.
18hrs de batería

Mantiene la música encendida
Hasta 18 Horas

Tu música seguirá sonando desde la mañana hasta la noche con la batería de 18 horas de LG XBOOM Go XG5.

La música cobra vida con el sonido de 20W

Con potentes salidas de 20W, puedes seguir el ritmo y disfrutar de una experiencia de audio superior en todo momento, desde la meditación hasta la fiesta con amigos.

RESUMEN

Dimension (mm)

Capacidad :
424 Litros
Dimensiones (AnxAlxPr):
700 x 1,780 x 730mm
Tecnología Principal:
DoorCooling+™: Enfriamiento más rápido y uniforme
Compresor:
Compresor Smart Inverter: 10 años de garantía

Todas las especificaciones

CAPACIDAD(L)

Bruto

471

Neto

424

Congelador Neto (Freezer)

107

Conservador Neto (Refrigerator)

317

DIMENSIONES DEL PRODUCTO(MM)

Ancho (Width)

700

Alto (Height)

1,780

Profundidad (Depth)

730

Profundidad con la manija

730

DIMENSIONES DEL EMPAQUE(MM)

Ancho (Width)

740

Alto (Height)

1,860

Profundidad (Depth)

770

PESO(KG)

Neto/Empaque

74/84

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

Requiere conexión directa a punto de agua

No

Control de Temperatura(Temp. Control)

Garantía(10 años en el compresor)

Alarma en puerta(Door Alarm)

Express Freeze(Express Freeze)

Sistema de Enfriamiento(Cooling System)

No frost

Múltiple Flujo de Aire(Multi-Air Flow)

Smart Diagnosis™ (Diagnóstico Inteligente)

ThinQ™ (Conectividad Wi-Fi)

Dispensador de agua(Water Dispenser)

Manija(Handle)

Bar

Bio Shield (gasket)

Panel(Display)

E-Micom

Acabado: Material

Metal

Conexión de punto de agua

No

Compresor

Smart Inverter

Clase de clima(Product Climate Class)

Tropical (T)

Eficiencia de Energía(A/B/C/D/E/F)

A

Llave de seguridad

No

Puertas reversibles

No

Consumo de energía (kWh/Año)

327

CARACTERÍSTICAS ADICIONALES

Tipo de refrigerante(Refrigerant)

R600a

Frecuencia nominal

60Hz

Tensión nominal

220V

Agente espumante(Insulation Blowing Gas)

Ciclopentano

CONSERVADOR(REFRIGERADORA)

Iluminación LED (Lamp)

Múltiple Flujo de Aire (Multi-Air Flow)

Cantidad de bandejas en conservador

2

Bandejas de vidrio templado

2

Bandeja: Fresh 0 Zone(Fresh 0 Zone)

Hygiene Fresh™ Filtro Higiénico (Hygiene Fresh)

Cantidad de cajones en el conservador

2

Cajon de Puerta: Cajones transparentes

4

Cajon de Puerta: Tanque de agua (W/Tank)

1

Cajon de Puerta: Almacenamiento de agua(ℓ Water Storage)

4L

Cajón de Frutas y Verduras: Lower Veg. Box

Cajón de Frutas y Verduras: Lower Veg. Box Cover TV

Cajón de Frutas y Verduras: Control de Humedad (Humidity Controller)

Bandeja de huevos(Egg tray)

Door Cooling

Deodorizer

CONGELADOR

Iluminación LED(Lamp)

Estante: Estante de Vidrio templado(Tempered glass)

1

Compartimiento de congelado rapido

No

Temperatura minima de congelamiento

-12°C

Cantidad de bandejas en el freezer

1

Canasta de puerta - Cajones transparentes(Transparent)

2

Máquina de hielo en puerta(Automatic - Indoor)

GENERAL

Número de Canales

1ch(1Way)

Potencia de salida

20W

EQ

Refuerzo de sonido

Estándar

EQ personalizado(App)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

SBC

AAC

CONECTIVIDAD

Entrada Aux (3.5Φ)

Versión Bluetooth

5.1

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

4

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

18hrs

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

10W

Modo de espera

0,5W

CONVENIENTE

Multipunto

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo doble)

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo múltiple)

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Sí/Sí

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Iluminación

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP67

Indicador de batería

Altavoz del teléfono

Bloqueo de seguridad

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Altavoz

222 x 83 x 80 mm

Caja de cartón

278 x 124 x 128 mm

ALTAVOZ

Unidad Woofer

1,6" x 3,1" x 1

Radiador pasivo

PESO

Peso Neto

0,7 kg

Peso bruto

1,4 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable USB tipo C

