COMBO Refrigeradora Top Freezer 424L + Parlante XG5QBK

Enfriamiento más rápido y uniforme en todas partes
El sistema LG DoorCooling+™ hace que la temperatura interior se más uniforme y enfríe 35% más rápido que un sistema de enfriamiento convencional. Reduce significativamente la brecha de temperatura entre la parte interior y el compartimento de la puerta.