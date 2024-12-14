Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
VT37BPK

VT37BPK

frutas y verduras como lechuga, tomates y arándanos están recién conservadas en el producto.

LinearCooling™

Conserva la frescura de la cosecha más tiempo

LinearCooling™ reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura, conservando el sabor fresco * hasta por 7 días.

*Basado en los resultados de la prueba TÜV utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que mide el tiempo que tardó en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5% de pak choi en el estante del compartimiento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE LinearCooling. Solo modelos aplicables. El resultado puede variar en el uso real.

función door cooling puede preservar los alimentos frescos.
Door Cooling+™

Proporciona Frescura de Manera Uniforme y Rápida

Los alimentos se mantienen frescos y las bebidas se enfrían en cualquier estante con un rendimiento de enfriamiento uniforme y más rápido

*Basado en los resultados de la prueba de TÜV Rheinland utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que compara el tiempo de la temperatura del recipiente de agua colocado en la canasta superior con la caída entre los modelos Door Cooling+ y Non-Door Cooling+. Solo modelos aplicables. 

*Se supone que Door Cooling+ se detiene cuando se abre la puerta.

*Los productos en el video y la imagen son solo para fines explicativos y pueden diferir de los reales.

Flujo de aire múltiple repartido en el interior hacia abajo

Multi Air Flow

Temperaturas óptimas en todas partes

El sistema Multi-Air Flow fue diseñado para mantener niveles de temperatura ideales para ayudar a mantener sus alimentos frescos por más tiempo. Los sensores digitales monitorean constantemente las condiciones dentro del refrigerador, y las rejillas de ventilación están ubicadas estratégicamente para rodear los alimentos con aire fresco para mantenerlos frescos en todo momento.

La máquina de hielo móvil se puede desmontar fácilmente y, en su lugar, se pueden almacenar más alimentos.

Fábrica de Hielo Ajustable

Más espacio en el congelador

Siempre que necesites liberar espacio en el congelador, puedes sacar la bandeja de hielo y moverla fácilmente.

logos del compresor Smart Inverter y 10 años de garantía

Energéticamente Eficiente y Duradero

El Compresor LG Smart Inverter™ lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para ayudarte a ahorrar más y tener 10 años de tranquilidad.

*10 años de garantía para el compresor Smart Inverter (sólo piezas).

RESUMEN

DIMENSIONES

vt37bpk..
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
700 x 1 720 x 680
Congelamiento rápido
No
Door Cooling+
Door-in-Door
No

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Top Freezer

  • GRADO DE CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

    A

CAPACIDAD

  • Litraje Neto (L)

    375

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Congelamiento rápido

    No

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso de paquete (kg)

    70

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    700 x 1 720 x 680

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    64

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

  • Door-in-Door

    No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Manual de la máquina de hielo

    1 palanca 2 bandejas

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    No

  • Máquina de hielo automática

    No

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    N/A

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Rosado Arcilla

  • Tipo de manija

    Bolsillo horizontal

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    270

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Puerta cesta_Transparente

    4

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Estante de Cristal_templado

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Caja de las verduras

    Sí (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Puerta cesta_Transparente

    2

  • Estante de Cristal_templado

    1

