Requisitos de instalación

Instala tu producto

Descubre videos y consejos para una instalación sencilla.

Antes de instalar toma en cuenta lo siguiente:

Medidas del producto

Verifica las dimensiones exactas de tu modelo en la sección de Características clave o en el empaque, para asegurarte de que encaje correctamente en el espacio donde lo colocarás.

Accesos y maniobras

Mide puertas, pasillos y accesos por donde pasará el producto. Si es grande, verifica que los giros y esquinas no dificulten su paso.

Espacio requerido y ventilación

Mide al área donde planeas colocar tu producto. Asegúrate de considerar también el espacio extra recomendado. Es importante dejar espacio alrededor para su adecuado funcionamiento y ventilación. 

Toma en cuenta el peso*

Si el producto es pesado, tal vez necesites ayuda extra o una empresa de mudanza para trasladarlo al interior del hogar.*

*Para compras en LG.com la entrega estándar es a pie de calle, en el primer acceso, limitada por escalones u otros obstáculos.

Espacio y dimensiones

Considera el espacio necesario en tu domicilio antes de tu compra

Dimensiones refrigerador

*Imágenes y videos ilustrativos. Para obtener información detallada, consulta el manual de usuario correspondiente a tu modelo.

Instalación básica

Consulta que incluye el servicio de instalación básica por técnicos autorizados LG

  • El producto debe estar en el lugar donde será instalado al momento de solicitar el servicio.
  • Contar con suministro de corriente de 220V.
  • Tener una presión de agua mínima de 20 PSI en la toma directa del domicilio, en caso de utilizar un sistema de filtros, la presión mínima es de 40 PSI (un gasfitero puede ayudarte a conocer las presión del domicilio).
  • El enchufe debe estar a menos de 1 metro del lugar donde se instalará el producto.
  • Considera una separación de 5cm de cada lado y 5 cm en la parte posterior.
  • Una vez instalado, el producto debe estar en reposo durante 12hr antes de conectarlo.
  • Deberá tener instalado un caño tipo jardinero para conectar el punto de agua del producto (de acuerdo con el modelo)

Alcance:

  • Desempacar el producto y retirar protecciones.
  • Conexión y explicación de funciones.

 

Incluye:

1.- Montaje y desmontaje de puertas (en caso de ser necesario).

2.- Nivelación de producto (puertas y patas niveladoras).

3.- Instalación de manguera de agua del kit de instalación.

4.- Conexión a toma eléctrica y toma de agua.

No incluye:

1.- Traslado o maniobra del producto a más de 1m de la ubicación final.

2.- Trabajos de plomería, albañilería, electricidad, entre otros.

3.- Instalación de suministro principal de agua.

4.- Filtros y bombas de agua externos.

5.- Conectores de tubería especiales.

6.- Desconexión o retiro de equipos anteriores.

7.- Accesorios no marcados en el manual de usuario.

 

Demostración del Producto

  • Muestra de las funciones básicas del producto.
  • Funcionamiento de dispensador (modelos aplicables).
  • Funcionamiento de fábrica de hielos.
  • Explicación de funciones del display.
  • Métodos de limpieza.
  • Vinculación con ThinQ (de acuerdo con el modelo).

  • Instala el producto en interiores, la exposición del producto a la intemperie puede afectar su funcionamiento y estética.
  • No uses extensiones eléctricas, multicontáctos o adaptadores de corriente.
  • No modifiques el cable de alimentación eléctrica.
  • Un producto con poco espacio de ventilación puede afectar el enfriamiento del refrigerador.
  • No coloques el producto cerca de fuentes de calor (estufas, hornos, ventanas).
  • Para más información consulta el manual de usuario de tu modelo.
Guía de instalación

¿Prefieres instalarlo tu mismo? El siguiente video y guía breve te pueden ayudar

Guía de instalación refrigerador

Espacio y dimensiones

Considera el espacio necesario en tu domicilio antes de tu compra

Dimensiones lavadora

*Imágenes y videos ilustrativos. Para obtener información detallada, consulta el manual de usuario correspondiente a tu modelo.

Instalación básica

Consulta que incluye el servicio de instalación básica por técnicos autorizados LG

Los siguientes requisitos aplican para Lavadoras, Lavasecadoras de carga frontal y Lavadoras de carga superior

 

  • La presión de agua del domicilio debe estar entre 5.5 y 12.5 PSI de acuerdo con el modelo seleccionado (un gasfitero puede ayudarte a conocer la presión del suministro).
  • Contar con dos tomas de agua para instalar las mangueras de agua caliente y fría.
  • La toma de corriente debe ser de 220 V.
  • El enchufe debe estar a menos de 100 cm del lugar donde se instalará el producto.
  • Considera que el suelo sea firme y uniforme.
  • El drenaje debe estar a una distancia menor a 100 cm del producto y la manguera de desagüe debe tener una altura mínima de 65 cm / máxima de 120 cm.
  • Considera una separación de 5 cm en los laterales y 10 cm en la parte posterior.
  • Deberá tener instalado un caño tipo jardinero para conectar el punto de agua del producto.

Alcance:

  • Desempacar el producto y retirar protecciones.
  • Conectar el producto y explicar las configuraciones básicas.

 

Incluye:

1.- Conexión del producto con el kit de instalación incluido (de acuerdo con el modelo).

2.- Conexión de mangueras de agua fría y caliente.

3.- Instalar la manguera de drenaje.

4.- Retirar los pernos de transporte y colocar las tapas protectoras (solo para carga frontal).

5.- Nivelación del producto.

6.- Conexión a toma eléctrica.

No incluye:

1.- Traslado o maniobra del producto a más de 1m de la ubicación final.

2.- Cualquier trabajo o material extra requerido (eléctrico, albañilería o plomería).

3.- Desconexión o retiro de equipos anteriores.

4.- Accesorios no marcados en el manual de usuario o entrega de rack de empotre.

 

Demostración del producto:

  • Muestra de las funciones básicas del producto.
  • Recomendaciones de uso y cuidado.
  • Funciones del panel.
  • Limpieza de filtros.
  • Tiempo de mantenimiento.
  • Vinculación con ThinQ.

  • Instala el producto en interiores, la exposición del producto a la intemperie puede afectar su funcionamiento y estética (si el producto se expone por tiempo prolongado al calor, frío o la lluvia puede afectar su funcionamiento).
  • No tener un suelo estable puede causar vibraciones durante el centrifugado.
  • No uses extensiones eléctricas, multicontáctos o adaptadores de corriente.
  • No modifiques el cable de alimentación eléctrica.
  • Para más información consulta el manual de usuario de tu modelo.
Guía de instalación

¿Prefieres instalarlo tu mismo? El siguiente video y guía breve te pueden ayudar

Guía de instalación lavadora

Espacio y dimensiones

Considera el espacio necesario en tu domicilio antes de tu compra

Dimensiones televisión

*Imágenes y videos ilustrativos. Para obtener información detallada, consulta el manual de usuario correspondiente a tu modelo.

Instalación básica

Consulta que incluye el servicio de instalación básica por técnicos autorizados LG

  • Estar sobre una superficie plana y firme que soporte el peso del producto.

       *Aplicable para modelos seleccionados (Nano >=70”, UHD >= 75”, OLED, QNED, 27ART10AKP).

Alcance

  • Desempacar el producto y retirar las protecciones.
  • Conectar el producto y explicar las configuraciones básicas.

 

Incluye:

1.- Colocar el producto en el espacio sobre una superficie plana y firme.

2.- Colocar los tornillos en las bases de mesa.

3.- Instalar el organizador de cables (de acuerdo con el modelo).

4.- Conectar el cable de alimentación al producto.

5.- Conectar el producto al enchufe eléctrico.

6.- Configuración del control o control Magic (de acuerdo con el modelo).

No incluye:

1.- Soporte de pared ni la instalación del mismo.

2.- Desmonte o retiro del producto anterior.

3.- Traslado o maniobra del producto a más de 1m de la ubicación final.

4.- Cualquier trabajo o adecuación adicional (eléctrico, albañilería o plomería).

5.- Accesorios no marcados en el manual de usuario.

 

Demostración del producto:

  • Explicación de la configuración inicial (país, idioma, red WiFi, sincronización de canales, etc.).
  • Funciones del control remoto.
  • Recomendaciones de uso y cuidado.
  • Vinculación con ThinQ.

  • No hagas presión sobre el cristal del producto en el desempaque.
  • Al maniobrar el producto es importante sujetar los bordes de la TV para no dañarlo.
  • Contar con una base firme para evitar daños estéticos y físicos en el producto.
  • No uses extensiones eléctricas, multicontáctos o adaptadores de corriente.
  • Utiliza el cable de alimentación eléctrica que se incluye en el producto.
  • No modifiques el cable de alimentación eléctrica.
  • Para más información consulta el manual de usuario del modelo.

  • Aplicable para modelos Oled serie G.
  • Confirma que la pared en donde se instalará el producto no contenga tuberías de agua, gas, electricidad u otros que puedan ser afectados.
  • La instalación podrá realizarse solo sobre paredes de ladrillo o block que cumplan los requisitos del manual de usuario. No aplican muros MDF, acabados especiales (Mármol, loseta, madera, otros).

Alcance:

  • Desempacar el producto y las protecciones.
  • Conectar el producto y explicar las configuraciones básicas.

 

Incluye:

1.- Soporte de pared.

2.- Realizar las perforaciones en la pared para colocar el soporte a una altura máxima de 1.5 mts.

3.- Instalación de la TV en el soporte de pared.

4.- Colocar el organizador de cables (de acuerdo con el modelo).

5.- Instalar el cable de alimentación al producto.

6.- Conectar el producto al enchufe eléctrico.

7.- Configuración del Control Magic (de acuerdo con el modelo).

No incluye:

1.- Desmonte o retiro del producto anterior.

2.- Traslado o maniobra del producto a más de 1m de la ubicación final.

3.- Cualquier trabajo o adecuación adicional (eléctrico, albañilería o plomería).

4.- Accesorios no marcados en el manual de usuario.

 

Demostración del producto:

  • Explicación de la configuración inicial (país, idioma, red WiFi, sincronización de canales, etc.).
  • Funciones del control remoto.
  • Recomendaciones de uso y cuidado.
  • Vinculación con ThinQ.

  • No hagas presión sobre el cristal del producto durante el desempaque.
  • Al maniobrar el producto es importante sujetar los bordes de la TV para no dañarlo.
  • No uses extensiones eléctricas, multicontáctos o adaptadores de corriente.
  • Utiliza el cable de alimentación eléctrica que se incluye en el producto.
  • No modifiques el cable de alimentación eléctrica.
  • Para más información consulta el manual de usuario del modelo.
Guía de instalación

¿Prefieres instalarlo tu mismo? El siguiente video y guía breve te pueden ayudar

Guía de instalación televisión

