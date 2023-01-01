About Cookies on This Site

DISEÑO NANOCELL

Un gran televisor de pantalla plana montado contra una pared blanca. La pantalla muestra grandes hojas en colores brillantes.

Un televisor con más de una faceta artística.

Mejora tu espacio con un televisor delgado y optimizado para el montaje en la pared, que complementa el interior de cualquier hogar.

Diseño minimalista parauna máxima belleza.

Con un diseño elegante y minimalista, el televisor LG NanoCell se cuelga en la pared como una pieza de arte moderno para añadir un toque de belleza a tu hogar y aprovechar al máximo el espacio.

Un gran televisor de pantalla plana montado contra una pared gris junto a una ventana del suelo al techo y muebles de madera natural. La pantalla muestra una escena de bosque con una luz que brilla entre los árboles.

Vistas de los bordes que muestran la delgadez del televisor.

Instalación sencilla.
Acabado sofisticado.

*El producto real puede variar.
*Los altavoces se venden por separado.

¿Crees que has encontrado tu televisor perfecto?

Destácate entre la multitud.

Inspirándose en las exposiciones de arte, el televisor LG NanoCell cuenta ahora con nuestro Soporte de galería. Esto te da la libertad de mostrar tu televisor como quieras para lograr la máxima armonía con tu espacio.

Un televisor ubicado en el suelo con su propio soporte en una habitación rodeada de muebles y decoración de madera. Un televisor en un interior moderno y lleno de plantas ubicado en el suelo con su propio soporte. El televisor, en un interior moderno, está contra una ventana ubicado en el suelo con su propio soporte.

Dos imágenes: la superior muestra el soporte para montaje y la imagen inferior muestra el soporte.

Fácil de montar,fácil de manejar.

Incluye un soporte complementario y accesorios que le permiten a tu televisor sostener otros dispositivos pequeños. La gestión de cables se diseñó específicamente para conservar el aspecto y la sensación de calidad de una galería de arte.

*El soporte para galerías sólo está disponible en los modelos NANO75, NANO77, NANO80 y NANO85 de 55 y 65 pulgadas.
*El soporte de galería se vende por separado.

Inmersión de borde a borde.

La gran pantalla del televisor LG NanoCell es más grande que nunca, gracias a nuestro diseño de pantalla de cine con biseles mínimos. Esto hace que la línea entre lo que ves y tu realidad sea más fina que nunca, para maximizar tu inmersión y ofrecer una experiencia verdaderamente cinematográfica.

Un gran televisor de pantalla plana montado contra una pared gris junto a una gran ventana del suelo al techo. La pantalla muestra una escena de bosque con una luz que brilla entre los árboles.

Más pantalla.
Más espacio. Más posibilidades.

Una mujer haciendo yoga en medio de una habitación frente a un gran televisor de pantalla plana montado en la pared. Vista trasera de una mujer que realiza una reunión de vídeo con los participantes que se muestran en el televisor de pantalla plana montado en la pared. Un hombre y una mujer cocinando juntos frente a un gran televisor de pared.

